DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.3427

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2491449

CODE: APEX LN

ISIN: LU1900068161

