Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.0344

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9197566

CODE: CLMU LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

