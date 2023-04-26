DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.5807
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5132899
CODE: TIPU LN
ISIN: LU1452600270
