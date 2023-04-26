DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.5156

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3232428

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

----------------------------------------------------------------------

