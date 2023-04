LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc (CRH), a construction materials provider, Wednesday said its sales and EBITDA for the first quarter were up from last year.



Sales in the first quarter increased 7% from last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 5%.



Looking forward, the company sees firs-half sales, EBITDA & margin ahead of prior year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX