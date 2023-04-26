Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 10:18
Quartr Launches Its Long-Awaited Desktop Version

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance software provider Quartr, most known for its Mobile App with over half a million users, launches its long-awaited desktop version. The Quartr Web App is a comprehensive research and productivity tool built entirely on first-party information from public companies. It is designed to meet the everyday needs of investors, analysts, journalists, and investor relations departments.

The remarkable success of the Quartr Mobile App, having attracted over half a million users within two years of its launch, has sparked a strong demand for a desktop version. This resulted in the development of the Quartr Web App, which gives users access to first-party information from over 7,000 public companies. It is catering to the everyday needs of investors, analysts, journalists, and investor relations departments.

All features are built on top of Quartr's global coverage of live events such as earnings calls, capital market days, and investor conferences, with its accompanying documents like transcripts, slides, and earnings reports. To make the research process even more efficient, all of the aforementioned documents are simultaneously searchable for any keyword. Users can also access collaborative features, a customizable event calendar, AI summaries of Q&A sessions, financial segment data, and track the evolution of companies' slides with History Mode.

"Quartr Web App places a strong emphasis on researching the original source material and not relying on third-party interpretations of it, which is critical for every investor and makes this product stand out from the crowd. We take great pride in providing a financial research tool that offers not only unique insights but also a modern user experience unburdened by legacy structures," comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr.

Whether you are a professional or a dedicated private investor, Quartr Web App is the ultimate tool for staying ahead of the curve. With flexible pricing options to suit every market participant, you can get the insights you need at a price that works for you. Start off with a free 7-day trial to experience the product firsthand with no commitment or risk.

Contact

Sami Osman
CEO & Co-founder, Quartr
sami@quartr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quartr-launches-its-long-awaited-desktop-version-301807991.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
