Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Alimama Top Brand Project is pleased to announce the launch of its community outreach program in Hangzhou. The program, titled "Earthshaking Ceramics," has been designed to revitalize millennium ceramic art and bring it into the digital age.

The program will employ a number of creative elements to capture and engage the attention of viewers. Giant "monster" shadows will provide a strong visual impact that leads viewers on an exploration deep into Chinese culture and history. Through augmented reality (AR) technology, traditional craftsmanship elements are combined with modern art design to create ten giant digital ceramic devices which will be displayed around Jingdezhen. These devices will symbolize the exquisite and sophisticated ceramic skills of Jingdezhen, as well as the diverse and wonderful life of people there.



This project is part of Alimama Top Brand Project's ongoing commitment to promote Chinese culture through digital technology. It seeks to create a fantastical spring universe with oriental aesthetics that capture the beauty and imagination of spring while highlighting the brand concepts of ten major brands in Jingdezhen.



The video was created by a multi-point survey and shooting process involving various locations around Jingdezhen. It was made possible with the support of local government initiatives, such as cultural heritage protection programs and craftsmanship promotion activities. This project also serves as an example for potential future collaborations between Alimama Top Brand Project and other local governments in China.

Alimama Top Brand Project hopes this project will help broaden awareness about Chinese culture while providing an enjoyable experience for those who visit Jingdezhen during this special season. Through this initiative, they hope to further strengthen relationships within communities across China and around the world, creating more meaningful connections with each other through these interactions.



Mie Ba, spokesperson for Hangzhou Alimama Top Brand Project Co., Ltd., said: "We are thrilled about launching this program in Hangzhou and we look forward to seeing how it brings positive changes to our community here in China."



About Alimama Top Brand Project: Alimama Top Brand Project is dedicated to promoting Chinese culture through digital technology by collaborating with leading artists from different fields, such as film, music, fashion and design industries across China. Founded in 2020, they have organized several successful events, including "Express Love with Vegetables on Chinese Valentine's Day "and "The Digital Botanical Garden on the Streets of Shanghai." The company has also worked closely with local governments throughout China on various projects focused on cultural heritage protection programs and craftsmanship promotion activities among others.

