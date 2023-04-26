DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.6143

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52508868

CODE: LSPX LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN

