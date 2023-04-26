

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK), a Spanish electric utility firm, said on Wednesday that it has signed a deal with GIC, a Singaporean institutional investor, for the development of transmission networks in Brazil for 2.4 billion Brazilian reais or 430 million euros.



Both parties will co-invest in operational assets, which in total represent 1,865 kilometers of transmission lines with annual profitability of 430 million Brazilian reais or about 77 million euros. This includes an average concession term of 25 years.



Iberdrola, through its Brazilian subsidiary, Neoenergia, will have a 50 percent stake in the company, valued at 1.2 billion Brazilian reais or 215 million euros.



In addition, the companies have signed a framework agreement for the joint participation in future tenders for electricity transmission assets in Brazil, including the auction scheduled for June 30. With this, GIC became a preferred partner of Iberdrola for assets under construction and upcoming auctions.



The alliance includes the right to acquire a 50 percent stake in other assets under construction and operation, which encompass 6,279 kilometers.



The total annual return on these assets is equivalent to around 1.3 billion Brazilian reais or about 233 million euros. Neoenergia has over 710,000 kilometers of power lines in Brazil.



