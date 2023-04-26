DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.6855

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 244126

CODE: TPHU LN

ISIN: LU1681037948

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LN Sequence No.: 239760 EQS News ID: 1617681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1617681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)