Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
26.04.2023 | 11:55
Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2023 on 3 May

DJ Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2023 on 3 May

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2023 on 3 May 26-Apr-2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST

26.4.2023 11:24:14 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Ørsted will release its results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST.

In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CEST.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:

Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90 The UK: +44 203 769 6819 The US: +1 646 787 0157

PIN: 994005

The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted | Interim report for the first quarter of 2023 (eventcdn.net)

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com)

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2023 on 3 May.pdf News Source: Ritzau

April 26, 2023 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
