The two businesses to combine technology and expertise to solve liquidity challenges in hard-to-trade names

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced its collaboration with TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and specialized investment bank in European Small and Mid-Caps (SMEs) supporting entrepreneurs in their development and financing strategy as well as institutional investors.

Through the combination of their deep expertise, established client networks and state-of-the-art technology, the two businesses aim to increase block liquidity opportunities in European SMEs.

Chris Jackson, Global Head of Equity Strategy and Head of EMEA Equities at Liquidnet said: "Finding block liquidity in small and mid-cap names remains a challenge for most asset managers. It's a challenge that often goes beyond simply matching sedol codes in a venue. Our unique global liquidity network combined with our suite of innovative liquidity discovery offerings position us well to help our Members address this. I look forward to combining these capabilities with TP ICAP Midcap's specialist knowledge and liquidity to further reduce the cost of trading for our Members."

Charles-Henri Berbain, Managing Director at TP ICAP Midcap commented: "The lack of research limits investment in SMEs but for many asset managers it is first of all the lack of secondary market liquidity that is the real problem. There is a need to improve secondary market liquidity as a means of boosting investment in SMEs. We have been specializing in Small and Mid-Caps for nearly a decade and I'm truly excited to collaborate with the Liquidnet team to address this challenge."

This collaboration aligns with Liquidnet's commitment to solve difficult liquidity and execution challenges for its Members and builds on the acquisition of Liquidnet by TP ICAP, once again exemplifying their complementary nature and the benefits they can provide to their client base.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Midcap

TP ICAP Midcap is a brokerage firm and specialized investment bank in European Small Mid-Caps, with offices in Paris. TP ICAP Midcap supports entrepreneurs in their development and financing strategy and institutional investors for markets. TP ICAP Midcap has advised and executed more than 80 transactions since 2013, raising more than €6.5bn in equity and debt instruments on behalf of its clients.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

2023 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC/NFA. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered on the New Zealand Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR number FSP3781). Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

