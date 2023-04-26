Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

26 April 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Graham Thomas, Partner and chairman of the investment committee of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 25th and 26thApril 2023 300,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 92.6 pence per share.

As a result of the transactions, Mr Thomas now holds interests in a total of 800,000 Ordinary Shares, representing in aggregate 1.0% of the Company's issued share capital.

