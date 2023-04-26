Grounded Lithium Corp: Grounded Lithium Reports 2022 Year End Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) - Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company") announces our financial and operating results for the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2022 . Selected financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's December 31, 2022 financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis, which are available for review at www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.groundedlithium.com.

On August 22, 2022, the Company successfully closed the reverse takeover (the " RTO ") of VAR Resources Corp. (" VAR ") pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement dated February 10, 2022 among VAR, VAR Resources (Newco) Corp. and the Company. GLC's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") on August 25, 2022 and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") on December 9, 2022 ;





During the third quarter, the Company completed the drilling of our first 100 percent owned lithium focused test well in Western Saskatchewan on the Company's Kindersley Lithium Project (" KLP "), only the second such well in the entire Province of Saskatchewan . The well targeted key zones within the Duperow/ Leduc formation and is highlighted in the Company's most recent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, which is available for review at www.sedar.com. During production testing in the fourth quarter, the well delivered brines free of hydrocarbons and sour gas impurities. At various points during the production testing, staff collected a number of brine samples which were tested through controlled third-party laboratories and demonstrated concentrations between 74 and 81 mg/l of elemental lithium and confirmed a potential sustained productivity rate of 19,500 bbls/d of brine;





(CAD$, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2022 2021

2022 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS











Net comprehensive loss

22,46,228 3,44,452

69,78,543 3,76,610 Per share - basic and diluted

0.04 0.04

0.18 0.11













Cash flow used in operating activities

19,65,105 1,52,530

38,34,198 1,85,001 Per share - basic and diluted

0.03 0.02

0.10 0.05













Funds flow used in operations

21,10,192 2,90,453

38,75,411 3,22,611 Per share - basic and diluted

0.04 0.04

0.10 0.10













Capital expenditures











Capital expenditures

5,93,497 55,672

23,33,815 1,59,492













Liquidity











Working capital surplus

25,87,236 21,90,625

25,87,236 21,90,625













Common shares outstanding











Weighted average - basic and diluted

5,68,72,750 80,50,227

3,80,66,047 33,91,220 Outstanding, end of period

5,68,72,750 2,03,48,415

5,68,72,750 2,03,48,415

During 2022, we continued to accomplish several corporate, operational, and financial objectives and thereby established the foundation from which to drive the enterprise forward all on fronts for the benefit of stakeholders. This was partly accomplished by successively higher capital raising initiatives together with a debt-free balance sheet.

Our immediate tasks ahead of us now involve the validation of the resource base and carrying out feasibility studies with respect to advancing commercial production. Our dedicated team is motivated to achieve commercial production on our initial project quickly to take advantage of the compelling macro-economic environment. Our 2023 plans include the submission of our maiden preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on Phase 1 of the KLP. We expect that our PEA will present an independent economic validation of an initial 10,000 tonnes/yr project. Following this and the results soon to be obtained from independent lab pilot studies, critical next steps involve the construction and operation of an appropriately sized field pilot during 2023. This critical operational milestone will be dovetailed with further capital raising, inclusive of planned non-dilutive government funding programs. At the same time, we will continue our land acquisition strategy where opportunities meet and exceed our geological and economical thresholds.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 4.2 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent of inferred resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan . GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton, P.Eng, Suryanarayana Karri, P. Geoph., Alexey Romanov, P. Geo. and Meghan Klein, P. Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

