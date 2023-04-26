

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $206 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $2.29 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $206 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.59 Full year EPS guidance: $5.68 - $5.88



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX