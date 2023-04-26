

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.61 billion, or $9.87 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $7.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $9.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $25.65 billion from $22.86 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $9.87 vs. $7.29 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $25.65 Bln vs. $22.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $28.25



