

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $169 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $2.19 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $169 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $5.15 - $5.55 Full year revenue guidance: $8.7 bln - $9.0 bln



