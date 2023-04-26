3BL Alerts: BXP 2022 ESG Report: Places Powering Progress, Sustainably

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / BXP's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy aligns with our mission to envision, develop, and manage exceptional properties that enhance client success, strengthen communities, and advance opportunity. We believe that responsible real estate ownership, investment, and management contributes to progress on economic, social, and environmental issues. In 2022, we remained focused on measurable social and environmental impacts.

Our industry plays an important role in maintaining the economic vitality of our cities and communities, mitigating the climate crisis, and creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. As a long-term investor in our people, our properties, and our communities, we are proud of our leadership position in sustainability and continued progress towards our ESG goals.

2022 highlights include:

Remaining on track to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2025

Committing to setting a science-based target to achieve net-zero across all emissions Scopes by 2050

Achieving our energy and water reduction targets

Issuing an additional $750 million of "Green Bonds"

Executing actionable diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and goals

BXP will host its second annual ESG Investor Update on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. The webcast will be moderated by Doug Linde, President, and will include presentations by Ben Myers, as well as the Co-Chairs of BXP's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council: Amy Gindel, SVP, Finance & Planning, and Blake Levy, VP, Construction. The webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of our website at www.bxp.com.

About BXP ESG

BXP's commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP's inclusion as #3 on Barron's 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list, ranking first in its industry and 29th overall out of the 500 companies included on the list. BXP was recently recognized for Best ESG Program by Commercial Property Executive and was again named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence, as well as a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP was recognized as an inaugural Platinum level Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy and was the recipient of Nareit's prestigious Leader in the Light Award.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of March 31, 2023, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totaled 54.5 million square feet and 192 properties, including 15 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.



