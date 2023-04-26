Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923484 | ISIN: US7436061052 | Ticker-Symbol: PPY
Frankfurt
26.04.23
08:10 Uhr
53,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0054,0014:34
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 12:30
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

  • First quarter net income of $124.7 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) during first quarter 2023
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.52%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.38%, average tangible common equity of 14.34%(1), and efficiency ratio of 43.68%
  • Repurchased 611,263 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2023
  • Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 6 in Forbes' 2023 America's Best Banks
  • Received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., Midland, Texas
  • Pending acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $124.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $122.3 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 3.0%, and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) during the first quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"Prosperity continued to show strong earnings despite the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the overall pressures on the banking system. Net income was $124.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $122 .3 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.9%. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased 9.6% annualized for the quarter, while nonperforming assets remained low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. Prosperity repurchased 611,263 of its shares in the first quarter. We are also pleased to announce that we received all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"As we all are aware, the market was flooded with excess funds the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Federal Reserve is reducing the money supply in its efforts to lower inflation. In turn, most banks saw a loss of deposits during the quarter, including from some customers who were concerned with liquidity after the failure of SVB and Signature Bank. Prosperity has established lines of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve in the amount of $14 .7 billion, of which $11 .3 billion is currently available. This is approximately $4 billion in excess of our uninsured and pledged deposits," added Zalman.

" Texas and Oklahoma continue to do well. Texas' population increased by approximately 470,000 in 2022, continuing a steady uptick. From 2002 to 2022, Texas gained over 9 million residents, more than any other state and almost 3 million more than Florida, the next largest gaining state. Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies and are home to 56 Fortune 500 headquartered companies. Texas now has more Fortune 500 companies than any other state including New York and California," continued Zalman.

" Each year, Forbes judges the 100 largest banks in the United States on growth, credit quality, earnings, as well as other factors, for its America's Best Banks list. Prosperity Bank has been ranked in the Top 10 since the list's inception in 2010. We have twice been ranked number 1, were ranked number 2 in 2021 and are ranked number 6 for 2023. It is a testament to Prosperity's performance, culture, vision and consistency and distinguishes us among most banks. I congratulate and thank all our customers, associates and directors for helping us achieve this honor," stated Zalman.

"Prosperity has a talented team, deep bench, strong earnings, a solid capital position and a fortress balance sheet. We will continue working to help our customers and associates succeed and to build shareholder value," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net income was $124.7 million (2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $122.3 million (3) for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans, securities and federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 3.0%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $124.7 million (2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $137.9 million (4) for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were 1.31%, 7.38% and 14.34%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.68%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $243.5 million compared with $239.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.5 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million, an increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $243.5 million compared with $256.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $12.7 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and federal funds sold and other earning assets.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with 2.88% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and investment securities and an increase in average rates on federal funds sold and other earnings assets, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million, an increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on borrowings and increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and federal funds sold and other earning assets.

Noninterest income was $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $35.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.1 million or 9.0%. This change was primarily due to an increase in trust income and in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $38.3 million compared with $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $542 thousand or 1.4%.

Noninterest expense was $123.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $119.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.2 million or 2.6%. The change was primarily due to increases in regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance and merger related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $3.8 million or 3.1% to $123.0 million compared with $119.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2023, Prosperity had $37.829 billion in total assets, a decrease of $442.0 million or 1.2%, compared with $38.271 billion at March 31, 2022.

Loans at March 31, 2023 were $19.334 billion, an increase of $494.5 million or 2.6% (10.5% annualized) from $18.840 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate loans. Loans increased $1.267 billion or 7.0%, compared with $18.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential loans, and construction, land development and other land loans, partially offset by decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, at March 31, 2023 were $18.535 billion compared to $18.099 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized), and compared to $16.723 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.812 billion or 10.8%.

Deposits at March 31, 2023 were $27.004 billion, a decrease of $1.529 billion or 5.4% compared with $28.534 billion at December 31, 2022 primarily due to a decrease in business demand deposits and public fund deposits. Deposits decreased $4.064 billion or 13.1%, compared with $31.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023 compared with $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022 and $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022 .

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $312.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared with $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $315.1 million at March 31, 2022 . There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 .

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared with $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022 . Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023 compared with 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 and 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022 .

Net recoveries were $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $603 thousand for three months ended December 31, 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . During the first quarter of 2023, net recoveries did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $241 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on July 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 .

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 611,263 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $62.20 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 full-service banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas . As of March 31, 2023, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.141 billion, total loans of $1.653 billion and total deposits of $1 .712 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million . Prosperity has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares, and the shareholders of First Bancshares approved the transaction on March 3, 2023 . The transaction is expected to become effective on May 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. (" Lone Star ") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas (" Lone Star Bank ") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas . As of March 31, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.383 billion, total loans of $1.032 billion and total deposits of $1.231 billion .

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million . The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023 . The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 10:30 a.m. Central Time ) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2023 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-885-0477 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7001408.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.829 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands ; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria ; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio ; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa and Abilene ; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including First Bancshares and Lone Star ; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand, and merger related expenses of $272 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Bryan/College Station Area


Garland


Palestine


Magnolia


Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan


Grapevine


Rusk


Magnolia Parkway



Bryan-29th Street


Grapevine Main


Seven Points


Mont Belvieu


Midland

Bryan-East


Kiest


Teague


Nederland


Wadley

Bryan-North


Lake Highlands


Tyler-Beckham


Needville


Wall Street

Caldwell


McKinney


Tyler-South Broadway


Rosenberg



College Station


McKinney Eldorado


Tyler-University


Shadow Creek


Odessa

Crescent Point


McKinney Redbud


Winnsboro


Spring


Grandview

Hearne


North Carrolton




Tomball


Grant

Huntsville


Park Cities


Houston Area


Waller


Kermit Highway

Madisonville


Plano


Houston


West Columbia


Parkway

Navasota


Plano-West


Aldine


Wharton



New Waverly


Preston Forest


Alief


Winnie


Other West Texas Area

Rock Prairie


Preston Parker


Bellaire


Wirt


Locations

Southwest Parkway


Preston Royal


Beltway




Big Spring

Tower Point


Red Oak


Clear Lake


South Texas Area -


Brownfield

Wellborn Road


Richardson


Copperfield


Corpus Christi


Brownwood



Richardson-West


Cypress


Calallen


Cisco

Central Texas Area


Rosewood Court


Downtown


Carmel


Comanche

Austin


The Colony


Eastex


Northwest


Early

Allandale


Tollroad


Fairfield


Saratoga


Floydada

Cedar Park


Trinity Mills


First Colony


Timbergate


Gorman

Congress


Turtle Creek


Fry Road


Water Street


Levelland

Lakeway


West 15th Plano


Gessner




Littlefield

Liberty Hill


West Allen


Gladebrook


Victoria


Merkel

Northland


Westmoreland


Grand Parkway


Victoria Main


Plainview

Oak Hill


Wylie


Heights


Victoria-Navarro


San Angelo

Research Blvd




Highway 6 West


Victoria-North


Slaton

Westlake


Fort Worth


Little York


Victoria Salem


Snyder



Haltom City


Medical Center





Other Central Texas Area


Hulen


Memorial Drive


Other South Texas Area


Oklahoma

Locations


Keller


Northside


Locations


Central Oklahoma Area

Bastrop


Museum Place


Pasadena


Alice


Oklahoma City

Canyon Lake


Renaissance Square


Pecan Grove


Aransas Pass


23rd Street

Dime Box


Roanoke


Pin Oak


Beeville


Expressway

Dripping Springs


Stockyards


River Oaks


Colony Creek


I-240

Elgin




Sugar Land


Cuero


Memorial

Flatonia


Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area


SW Medical Center


Edna



Georgetown


Locations


Tanglewood


Goliad


Other Central Oklahoma Area

Gruene


Arlington


The Plaza


Gonzales


Locations

Kingsland


Azle


Uptown


Hallettsville


Edmond

La Grange


Ennis


Waugh Drive


Kingsville


Norman

Lexington


Gainesville


Westheimer


Mathis



New Braunfels


Glen Rose


West University


Padre Island


Tulsa Area

Pleasanton


Granbury


Woodcreek


Palacios


Tulsa

Round Rock


Grand Prairie




Port Lavaca


Garnett

San Antonio


Jacksboro


Katy


Portland


Harvard

Schulenburg


Mesquite


Cinco Ranch


Rockport


Memorial

Seguin


Muenster


Katy-Spring Green


Sinton


Sheridan

Smithville


Runaway Bay




Taft


S. Harvard

Thorndale


Sanger


The Woodlands


Yoakum


Utica Tower

Weimar


Waxahachie


The Woodlands-College Park


Yorktown


Yale



Weatherford


The Woodlands-I-45





Dallas/Fort Worth Area




The Woodlands-Research Forest


West Texas Area


Other Tulsa Area Locations

Dallas


East Texas Area




Abilene


Owasso

14th Street Plano


Athens


Other Houston Area


Antilley Road



Abrams Centre


Blooming Grove


Locations


Barrow Street



Addison


Canton


Angleton


Cypress Street



Allen


Carthage


Bay City


Judge Ely



Balch Springs


Corsicana


Beaumont


Mockingbird



Camp Wisdom


Crockett


Cleveland





Carrollton


Eustace


East Bernard


Lubbock



Cedar Hill


Gilmer


El Campo


4th Street



Coppell


Grapeland


Dayton


66th Street



East Plano


Gun Barrel City


Galveston


82nd Street



Euless


Jacksonville


Groves


86th Street



Frisco


Kerens


Hempstead


98th Street



Frisco Warren


Longview


Hitchcock


Avenue Q



Frisco-West


Mount Vernon


Liberty


North University



- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®


Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


(In thousands)






Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















Loans held for sale


$

1,603



$

554



$

2,871



$

3,350



$

2,810


Loans held for investment



18,533,641




18,098,653




17,580,653




17,067,871




16,720,173


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



799,115




740,620




922,764




1,137,623




1,344,541


Total loans



19,334,359




18,839,827




18,506,288




18,208,844




18,067,524


















Investment securities(A)



14,071,545




14,476,005




14,806,487




14,912,313




14,798,127


Federal funds sold



222




301




244




201




274


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,191)




(281,576)




(282,179)




(283,959)




(285,163)


Cash and due from banks



405,331




423,832




602,152




393,716




1,560,321


Goodwill



3,231,636




3,231,636




3,231,636




3,231,636




3,231,636


Core deposit intangibles, net



48,974




51,348




53,906




56,483




59,064


Other real estate owned



1,989




1,963




1,758




1,555




1,705


Fixed assets, net



345,149




339,453




337,099




335,939




336,075


Other assets



672,218




607,040




586,111




530,528




501,623


Total assets


$

37,829,232



$

37,689,829



$

37,843,502



$

37,387,256



$

38,271,186


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

10,108,348



$

10,915,448



$

11,154,143



$

11,032,184



$

10,776,652


Interest-bearing deposits



16,895,888




17,618,083




18,145,952




18,833,434




20,291,658


Total deposits



27,004,236




28,533,531




29,300,095




29,865,618




31,068,310


Other borrowings



3,365,000




1,850,000




1,165,000




300,000




-


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



434,261




428,134




454,304




481,785




440,891


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947




29,947




29,947




29,947




29,947


Other liabilities



256,671




148,843




282,514




188,079




227,614


Total liabilities



31,090,115




30,990,455




31,231,860




30,865,429




31,766,762


Shareholders' equity(B)



6,739,117




6,699,374




6,611,642




6,521,827




6,504,424


Total liabilities and equity


$

37,829,232



$

37,689,829



$

37,843,502



$

37,387,256



$

38,271,186




(A)

Includes $(4,399), $(4,396), $(296), $1,517 and $2,115 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(3,476), $(3,473), $(234), $1,198 and $1,671 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®


Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


(In thousands)






Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


Income Statement Data
















Interest income:
















Loans


$

247,118



$

235,126



$

210,268



$

192,770



$

193,025


Securities(C)



73,185




72,533




68,761




64,111




55,011


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



7,006




933




525




925




847


Total interest income



327,309




308,592




279,554




257,806




248,883


















Interest expense:
















Deposits



47,343




36,048




14,669




8,641




8,754


Other borrowings



34,396




14,682




3,719




450




-


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



2,103




1,725




487




244




185


Total interest expense



83,842




52,455




18,875




9,335




8,939


Net interest income



243,467




256,137




260,679




248,471




239,944


Provision for credit losses



-




-




-




-




-


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



243,467




256,137




260,679




248,471




239,944


















Noninterest income:
















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,095




8,519




8,887




8,484




8,124


Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,666




8,816




8,889




8,880




8,179


Service charges on deposit accounts



5,926




5,932




6,222




6,365




6,211


Trust income



3,225




3,498




3,174




2,875




2,703


Mortgage income



238




102




340




502




455


Brokerage income



1,149




905




940




917




892


Bank owned life insurance income



1,354




1,329




1,214




1,293




1,283


Net gain on sale or write-down of assets



121




2,087




50




1,108




689


Other noninterest income



9,492




6,536




4,972




7,170




6,586


Total noninterest income



38,266




37,724




34,688




37,594




35,122


















Noninterest expense:
















Salaries and benefits



77,798




75,353




79,578




80,371




79,411


Net occupancy and equipment



8,025




8,147




8,412




8,039




7,848


Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



9,566




9,716




9,516




9,246




8,849


Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



4,973




2,873




2,807




2,851




2,850


Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,374




2,558




2,577




2,581




2,620


Depreciation



4,433




4,438




4,436




4,539




4,547


Communications



3,462




3,506




3,374




3,206




2,919


Other real estate expense



58




154




198




195




214


Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(13)




(63)




(213)




14




(621)


Merger related expenses



860




272




-




-




-


Other noninterest expense



11,464




12,290




11,529




11,836




11,213


Total noninterest expense



123,000




119,244




122,214




122,878




119,850


Income before income taxes



158,733




174,617




173,153




163,187




155,216


Provision for income taxes



34,039




36,737




37,333




34,697




32,890


Net income available to common shareholders


$

124,694



$

137,880



$

135,820



$

128,490



$

122,326




(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703, $9,947, $11,450 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


















Profitability
















Net income (D) (E)


$

124,694



$

137,880



$

135,820



$

128,490



$

122,326


















Basic earnings per share


$

1.37



$

1.51



$

1.49



$

1.40



$

1.33


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.37



$

1.51



$

1.49



$

1.40



$

1.33


















Return on average assets (F)



1.31

%



1.47

%



1.45

%



1.36

%



1.29

%

Return on average common equity (F)



7.38

%



8.26

%



8.24

%



7.84

%



7.54

%

Return on average tangible common equity(F) (G)



14.34

%



16.26

%



16.44

%



15.73

%



15.30

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.93

%



3.05

%



3.11

%



2.97

%



2.88

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



43.68

%



40.87

%



41.38

%



43.12

%



43.68

%

















Liquidity and Capital Ratios
















Equity to assets



17.81

%



17.78

%



17.47

%



17.44

%



17.00

%

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.59

%



15.88

%



15.44

%



15.26

%



15.32

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.59

%



15.88

%



15.44

%



15.26

%



15.32

%

Total risk-based capital



16.41

%



16.51

%



16.09

%



15.91

%



15.99

%

Tier 1 leverage capital



10.06

%



10.16

%



9.94

%



9.58

%



9.44

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.01

%



9.93

%



9.62

%



9.48

%



9.19

%

















Other Data
















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
















Basic



91,207




91,287




91,209




91,772




92,161


Diluted



91,207




91,287




91,209




91,772




92,161


Period end shares outstanding



90,693




91,314




91,210




91,196




92,160


Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.55



$

0.55



$

0.52



$

0.52



$

0.52


Book value per common share


$

74.31



$

73.37



$

72.49



$

71.51



$

70.58


Tangible book value per common share (G)


$

38.13



$

37.41



$

36.47



$

35.46



$

34.87


















Common Stock Market Price
















High


$

78.76



$

76.32



$

77.93



$

73.50



$

80.46


Low


$

58.25



$

66.71



$

65.37



$

64.69



$

69.08


Period end closing price


$

61.52



$

72.68



$

66.68



$

68.27



$

69.38


Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,651




3,633




3,592




3,576




3,595


Number of banking centers



272




272




272




272




272



(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022

Loan discount accretion










ASC 310-20

$532


$603


$912


$(265)


$4,674

ASC 310-30

$339


$310


$322


$324


$521

Securities net amortization

$2


$12


$40


$12


$52

Time deposits amortization

$53


$59


$68


$84


$100



(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.4%, 21.0%, 21.6%, 21.3% and 21.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Mar 31, 2022





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(J)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(J)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(J)

Interest-earning assets:



























Loans held for sale


$

2,343



$

38



6.58 %


$

1,758



$

27



6.09 %


$

4,611



$

40



3.52 %



Loans held for investment



18,317,712




236,606



5.24 %



17,818,769




223,768



4.98 %



16,712,690




183,033



4.44 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



617,822




10,474



6.88 %



747,007




11,331



6.02 %



1,268,715




9,952



3.18 %



Total Loans



18,937,877




247,118



5.29 %



18,567,534




235,126



5.02 %



17,986,016




193,025



4.35 %



Investment securities



14,332,509




73,185



2.07 %

(K)


14,715,516




72,533



1.96 %

(K)


13,772,974




55,011



1.62 %


(K)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



600,048




7,006



4.74 %



101,986




933



3.63 %



2,135,503




847



0.16 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,870,434




327,309



3.92 %



33,385,036




308,592



3.67 %



33,894,493




248,883



2.98 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,316)









(282,546)









(285,692)









Noninterest-earning assets



4,589,735









4,515,412









4,458,669









Total assets


$

38,177,853








$

37,617,902








$

38,067,470




































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

5,877,641



$

3,792



0.26 %


$

5,843,672



$

3,224



0.22 %


$

6,775,114



$

2,452



0.15 %



Savings and money market deposits



9,579,679




35,521



1.50 %



9,805,024




27,929



1.13 %



10,870,461




4,026



0.15 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,045,580




8,030



1.59 %



2,066,085




4,895



0.94 %



2,637,529




2,276



0.35 %



Other borrowings



2,887,011




34,396



4.83 %



1,465,533




14,682



3.97 %



-




-




-



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



427,887




2,103



1.99 %



441,405




1,725



1.55 %



452,054




185



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,817,798




83,842



1.63 %

(L)


19,621,719




52,455



1.06 %

(L)


20,735,158




8,939



0.17 %


(L)




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,389,980









11,064,714









10,636,624









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947









29,947









29,947









Other liabilities



180,685









224,512









176,360









Total liabilities



31,418,410









30,940,892









31,578,089









Shareholders' equity



6,759,443









6,677,010









6,489,381









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

38,177,853








$

37,617,902








$

38,067,470




































Net interest income and margin





$

243,467



2.92 %





$

256,137



3.04 %





$

239,944



2.87 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



























Tax equivalent adjustment






833









440









472






Net interest income and margin
(tax equivalent basis)





$

244,300



2.93 %





$

256,577



3.05 %





$

240,416



2.88 %





































(J)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(K)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(L)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.09%, 0.68% and 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


YIELD TREND (M)






























Interest-Earning Assets:















Loans held for sale


6.58

%



6.09

%



5.47

%



5.02

%



3.52

%

Loans held for investment


5.24

%



4.98

%



4.58

%



4.35

%



4.44

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program


6.88

%



6.02

%



4.56

%



3.33

%



3.18

%

Total loans


5.29

%



5.02

%



4.58

%



4.28

%



4.35

%

Investment securities (N)


2.07

%



1.96

%



1.82

%



1.72

%



1.62

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets


4.74

%



3.63

%



2.37

%



0.69

%



0.16

%

Total interest-earning assets


3.92

%



3.67

%



3.33

%



3.08

%



2.98

%
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















Interest-bearing demand deposits


0.26

%



0.22

%



0.15

%



0.13

%



0.15

%

Savings and money market deposits


1.50

%



1.13

%



0.37

%



0.17

%



0.15

%

Certificates and other time deposits


1.59

%



0.94

%



0.52

%



0.34

%



0.35

%

Other borrowings


4.83

%



3.97

%



2.55

%



1.60

%



-


Securities sold under repurchase agreements


1.99

%



1.55

%



0.41

%



0.21

%



0.17

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1.63

%



1.06

%



0.38

%



0.19

%



0.17

%
















Net Interest Margin


2.92

%



3.04

%



3.11

%



2.97

%



2.87

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)


2.93

%



3.05

%



3.11

%



2.97

%



2.88

%



(M)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(N)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703, $9,947, $11,450 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®


Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


Balance Sheet Averages
















Loans held for sale


$

2,343



$

1,758



$

4,136



$

3,199



$

4,611


Loans held for investment



18,317,712




17,818,769




17,275,866




16,799,609




16,712,690


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



617,822




747,007




938,589




1,257,521




1,268,715


Total Loans



18,937,877




18,567,534




18,218,591




18,060,329




17,986,016


















Investment securities



14,332,509




14,715,516




14,962,847




14,989,666




13,772,974


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



600,048




101,986




87,859




540,907




2,135,503


Total interest-earning assets



33,870,434




33,385,036




33,269,297




33,590,902




33,894,493


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,316)




(282,546)




(283,244)




(284,550)




(285,692)


Cash and due from banks



319,960




306,235




302,479




309,223




326,552


Goodwill



3,231,637




3,231,637




3,231,637




3,231,637




3,231,637


Core deposit intangibles, net



50,208




52,591




55,158




57,728




60,346


Other real estate



2,083




2,075




1,652




1,639




1,893


Fixed assets, net



342,380




338,572




336,657




336,242




327,297


Other assets



643,467




584,302




552,929




511,591




510,944


Total assets


$

38,177,853



$

37,617,902



$

37,466,565



$

37,754,412



$

38,067,470


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

10,389,980



$

11,064,714



$

11,048,856



$

10,855,802



$

10,636,624


Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,877,641




5,843,672




6,155,511




6,437,614




6,775,114


Savings and money market deposits



9,579,679




9,805,024




10,172,986




10,702,273




10,870,461


Certificates and other time deposits



2,045,580




2,066,085




2,185,529




2,409,663




2,637,529


Total deposits



27,892,880




28,779,495




29,562,882




30,405,352




30,919,728


Other borrowings



2,887,011




1,465,533




577,828




112,582




-


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



427,887




441,405




473,584




463,108




452,054


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947




29,947




29,947




29,947




29,947


Other liabilities



180,685




224,512




231,812




186,344




176,360


Shareholders' equity



6,759,443




6,677,010




6,590,512




6,557,079




6,489,381


Total liabilities and equity


$

38,177,853



$

37,617,902



$

37,466,565



$

37,754,412



$

38,067,470


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022

Period End Balances
































Loan Portfolio
















Commercial and industrial


$2,074,078

10.7 %


$2,165,263

11.6 %


$2,197,033

11.9 %


$2,183,277

12.0 %


$2,094,041

11.6 %

Warehouse purchase program


799,115

4.1 %


740,620

3.9 %


922,764

5.0 %


1,137,623

6.2 %


1,344,541

7.4 %

Construction, land development and other land loans


2,899,980

15.0 %


2,805,438

14.9 %


2,659,552

14.4 %


2,460,526

13.5 %


2,327,837

12.9 %

1-4 family residential


6,055,532

31.3 %


5,774,814

30.6 %


5,447,993

29.4 %


5,156,200

28.3 %


4,970,620

27.5 %

Home equity


959,124

5.0 %


966,410

5.1 %


943,197

5.1 %


932,725

5.1 %


870,130

4.8 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


5,133,693

26.6 %


4,986,211

26.5 %


4,966,243

26.8 %


4,967,662

27.3 %


5,150,555

28.5 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)


721,395

3.7 %


688,033

3.6 %


670,603

3.6 %


665,960

3.7 %


617,418

3.4 %

Consumer and other


288,300

1.5 %


283,559

1.5 %


288,834

1.6 %


274,532

1.5 %


246,433

1.4 %

Energy


403,142

2.1 %


429,479

2.3 %


410,069

2.2 %


430,339

2.4 %


445,949

2.5 %

Total loans


$19,334,359



$18,839,827



$18,506,288



$18,208,844



$18,067,524


















Deposit Types
















Noninterest-bearing DDA


$10,108,348

37.4 %


$10,915,448

38.2 %


$11,154,143

38.1 %


$11,032,184

36.9 %


$10,776,652

34.7 %

Interest-bearing DDA


5,332,086

19.8 %


5,986,203

21.0 %


6,027,157

20.6 %


6,331,314

21.2 %


6,603,934

21.2 %

Money market


6,021,449

22.3 %


6,164,025

21.6 %


6,438,787

22.0 %


6,646,726

22.3 %


7,603,329

24.5 %

Savings


3,304,482

12.2 %


3,471,970

12.2 %


3,563,776

12.1 %


3,597,820

12.0 %


3,543,300

11.4 %

Certificates and other time deposits


2,237,871

8.3 %


1,995,885

7.0 %


2,116,232

7.2 %


2,257,574

7.6 %


2,541,095

8.2 %

Total deposits


$27,004,236



$28,533,531



$29,300,095



$29,865,618



$31,068,310


















Loan to Deposit Ratio


71.6 %



66.0 %



63.2 %



61.0 %



58.2 %


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Construction Loans




Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022




























Single family residential construction


$

1,179,883



40.7

%


$

1,097,176



39.1

%


$

1,004,000



37.8

%


$

911,443



37.0

%


$

816,072



35.0

%

Land development



222,511



7.7

%



181,747



6.5

%



145,303



5.5

%



133,398



5.4

%



103,853



4.5

%

Raw land



326,168



11.2

%



332,603



11.9

%



343,066



12.9

%



316,750



12.9

%



310,987



13.4

%

Residential lots



226,600



7.8

%



243,942



8.7

%



237,714



8.9

%



223,703



9.1

%



212,029



9.1

%

Commercial lots



167,151



5.8

%



177,378



6.3

%



181,679



6.8

%



184,794



7.5

%



183,760



7.9

%

Commercial construction and other



777,678



26.8

%



772,606



27.5

%



747,803



28.1

%



690,453



28.1

%



701,148



30.1

%

Net unaccreted discount



(11)






(14)






(13)






(15)






(12)




Total construction loans


$

2,899,980





$

2,805,438





$

2,659,552





$

2,460,526





$

2,327,837




Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2023



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (O)



Total



Collateral Type






















Shopping center/retail

$

404,791



$

239,409



$

49,198



$

19,854



$

19,813



$

278,763



$

1,011,828



Commercial and industrial buildings


160,086




89,698




29,162




32,045




14,556




208,361




533,908



Office buildings


82,333




247,912




48,187




67,434




4,200




62,372




512,438



Medical buildings


76,085




18,766




3,775




26,024




36,722




45,407




206,779



Apartment buildings


156,145




91,286




13,748




14,526




8,677




153,412




437,794



Hotel


107,113




67,348




33,635




27,745




-




130,840




366,681



Other


75,516




79,143




43,290




8,414




1,787




68,588




276,738



Total

$

1,062,069



$

833,562



$

220,995



$

196,042



$

85,755



$

947,743



$

3,346,166


(P)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Dec 31,
2022



Balance at
Mar 31,
2023



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Dec 31,
2022



Balance at
Mar 31,
2023



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Dec 31,
2022



Balance at
Mar 31,
2023


Loan marks:



























Acquired banks (Q)

$

345,599



$

2,233



$

1,701



$

320,052



$

3,361



$

3,022



$

665,651



$

5,594



$

4,723





























Acquired portfolio loan balances:



























Acquired banks (Q)


12,286,159




1,319,507




1,249,921




689,573




63,383




58,549




12,975,732


(R)


1,382,890




1,308,470





























Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

11,940,560



$

1,317,274



$

1,248,220



$

369,521



$

60,022



$

55,527



$

12,310,081



$

1,377,296



$

1,303,747




(O)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(P)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.134 billion as of March 31, 2023.

(Q)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(R)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®


Financial Highlights (Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


Asset Quality















Nonaccrual loans

$

22,496



$

19,614



$

17,729



$

20,619



$

21,765


Accruing loans 90 or more days past due


-




5,917




378




13




3,695


Total nonperforming loans


22,496




25,531




18,107




20,632




25,460


Repossessed assets


-




-




13




-




19


Other real estate


1,989




1,963




1,758




1,555




1,705


Total nonperforming assets

$

24,485



$

27,494



$

19,878



$

22,187



$

27,184

















Nonperforming assets:















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

2,832



$

3,921



$

2,376



$

2,964



$

4,403


Construction, land development and other land loans


3,210




6,166




1,712




1,866




1,761


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


16,951




15,326




13,986




14,335




11,899


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


1,051




1,649




1,364




2,448




7,685


Agriculture (includes farmland)


432




421




434




567




1,402


Consumer and other


9




11




6




7




34


Total

$

24,485



$

27,494



$

19,878



$

22,187



$

27,184


Number of loans/properties


190




170




150




160




147


Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

282,191



$

281,576



$

282,179



$

283,959



$

285,163

















Net charge-offs (recoveries):















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

(1,472)



$

(643)



$

(15)



$

(197)



$

14


Construction, land development and other land loans


(13)




(5)




(4)




(5)




430


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


(140)




(55)




(202)




(32)




87


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


(1)




74




757




395




(366)


Agriculture (includes farmland)


(6)




(14)




119




(9)




(103)


Consumer and other


1,017




1,246




1,125




1,052




1,155


Total

$

(615)



$

603



$

1,780



$

1,204



$

1,217

















Asset Quality Ratios















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets


0.07

%



0.08

%



0.06

%



0.07

%



0.08

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate


0.13

%



0.15

%



0.11

%



0.12

%



0.15

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)


-0.01

%



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.03

%



0.03

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.46

%



1.49

%



1.52

%



1.56

%



1.58

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)


1.52

%



1.56

%



1.60

%



1.66

%



1.71

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022


















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
















Net income


$

124,694



$

137,880



$

135,820



$

128,490



$

122,326


Average shareholders' equity


$

6,759,443



$

6,677,010



$

6,590,512



$

6,557,079



$

6,489,381


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,281,845)




(3,284,228)




(3,286,795)




(3,289,365)




(3,291,983)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,477,598



$

3,392,782



$

3,303,717



$

3,267,714



$

3,197,398


Return on average tangible common equity(F)



14.34

%



16.26

%



16.44

%



15.73

%



15.30

%

















Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
















Shareholders' equity


$

6,739,117



$

6,699,374



$

6,611,642



$

6,521,827



$

6,504,424


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,280,610)




(3,282,984)




(3,285,542)




(3,288,119)




(3,290,700)


Tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,458,507



$

3,416,390



$

3,326,100



$

3,233,708



$

3,213,724


















Period end shares outstanding



90,693




91,314




91,210




91,196




92,160


Tangible book value per share


$

38.13



$

37.41



$

36.47



$

35.46



$

34.87


















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
















Tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,458,507



$

3,416,390



$

3,326,100



$

3,233,708



$

3,213,724


Total assets


$

37,829,232



$

37,689,829



$

37,843,502



$

37,387,256



$

38,271,186


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,280,610)




(3,282,984)




(3,285,542)




(3,288,119)




(3,290,700)


Tangible assets


$

34,548,622



$

34,406,845



$

34,557,960



$

34,099,137



$

34,980,486


Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



10.01

%



9.93

%



9.62

%



9.48

%



9.19

%

















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:
















Allowance for credit losses on loans


$

282,191



$

281,576



$

282,179



$

283,959



$

285,163


Total loans


$

19,334,359



$

18,839,827



$

18,506,288



$

18,208,844



$

18,067,524


Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(799,115)




(740,620)




(922,764)




(1,137,623)




(1,344,541)


Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans


$

18,535,244



$

18,099,207



$

17,583,524



$

17,071,221



$

16,722,983


Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1.52

%



1.56

%



1.60

%



1.66

%



1.71

%

















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:
















Noninterest expense


$

123,000



$

119,244



$

122,214



$

122,878



$

119,850


















Net interest income


$

243,467



$

256,137



$

260,679



$

248,471



$

239,944


Noninterest income



38,266




37,724




34,688




37,594




35,122


Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets



121




2,087




50




1,108




689


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



38,145




35,637




34,638




36,486




34,433


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities


$

281,612



$

291,774



$

295,317



$

284,957



$

274,377


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



43.68

%



40.87

%



41.38

%



43.12

%



43.68

%

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.