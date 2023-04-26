Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

First quarter net income of $124.7 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) during first quarter 2023

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.52% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.38%, average tangible common equity of 14.34% (1) , and efficiency ratio of 43.68%

Repurchased 611,263 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2023

Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 6 in Forbes' 2023 America's Best Banks

Received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., Midland, Texas

Pending acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $124.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $122.3 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 3.0%, and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) during the first quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"Prosperity continued to show strong earnings despite the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the overall pressures on the banking system. Net income was $124.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $122 .3 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.9%. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased 9.6% annualized for the quarter, while nonperforming assets remained low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. Prosperity repurchased 611,263 of its shares in the first quarter. We are also pleased to announce that we received all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"As we all are aware, the market was flooded with excess funds the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Federal Reserve is reducing the money supply in its efforts to lower inflation. In turn, most banks saw a loss of deposits during the quarter, including from some customers who were concerned with liquidity after the failure of SVB and Signature Bank. Prosperity has established lines of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve in the amount of $14 .7 billion, of which $11 .3 billion is currently available. This is approximately $4 billion in excess of our uninsured and pledged deposits," added Zalman.

" Texas and Oklahoma continue to do well. Texas' population increased by approximately 470,000 in 2022, continuing a steady uptick. From 2002 to 2022, Texas gained over 9 million residents, more than any other state and almost 3 million more than Florida, the next largest gaining state. Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies and are home to 56 Fortune 500 headquartered companies. Texas now has more Fortune 500 companies than any other state including New York and California," continued Zalman.

" Each year, Forbes judges the 100 largest banks in the United States on growth, credit quality, earnings, as well as other factors, for its America's Best Banks list. Prosperity Bank has been ranked in the Top 10 since the list's inception in 2010. We have twice been ranked number 1, were ranked number 2 in 2021 and are ranked number 6 for 2023. It is a testament to Prosperity's performance, culture, vision and consistency and distinguishes us among most banks. I congratulate and thank all our customers, associates and directors for helping us achieve this honor," stated Zalman.

"Prosperity has a talented team, deep bench, strong earnings, a solid capital position and a fortress balance sheet. We will continue working to help our customers and associates succeed and to build shareholder value," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net income was $124.7 million (2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $122.3 million (3) for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans, securities and federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 3.0%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $124.7 million (2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $137.9 million (4) for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were 1.31%, 7.38% and 14.34%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.68%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $243.5 million compared with $239.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.5 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million, an increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $243.5 million compared with $256.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $12.7 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and federal funds sold and other earning assets.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with 2.88% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and investment securities and an increase in average rates on federal funds sold and other earnings assets, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million, an increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on borrowings and increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and federal funds sold and other earning assets.

Noninterest income was $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $35.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.1 million or 9.0%. This change was primarily due to an increase in trust income and in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $38.3 million compared with $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $542 thousand or 1.4%.

Noninterest expense was $123.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $119.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.2 million or 2.6%. The change was primarily due to increases in regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance and merger related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $3.8 million or 3.1% to $123.0 million compared with $119.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2023, Prosperity had $37.829 billion in total assets, a decrease of $442.0 million or 1.2%, compared with $38.271 billion at March 31, 2022.

Loans at March 31, 2023 were $19.334 billion, an increase of $494.5 million or 2.6% (10.5% annualized) from $18.840 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate loans. Loans increased $1.267 billion or 7.0%, compared with $18.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential loans, and construction, land development and other land loans, partially offset by decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, at March 31, 2023 were $18.535 billion compared to $18.099 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized), and compared to $16.723 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.812 billion or 10.8%.

Deposits at March 31, 2023 were $27.004 billion, a decrease of $1.529 billion or 5.4% compared with $28.534 billion at December 31, 2022 primarily due to a decrease in business demand deposits and public fund deposits. Deposits decreased $4.064 billion or 13.1%, compared with $31.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023 compared with $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022 and $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022 .

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $312.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared with $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $315.1 million at March 31, 2022 . There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 .

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared with $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022 . Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023 compared with 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 and 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022 .

Net recoveries were $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $603 thousand for three months ended December 31, 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . During the first quarter of 2023, net recoveries did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $241 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on July 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 .

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 611,263 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $62.20 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 full-service banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas . As of March 31, 2023, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.141 billion, total loans of $1.653 billion and total deposits of $1 .712 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million . Prosperity has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares, and the shareholders of First Bancshares approved the transaction on March 3, 2023 . The transaction is expected to become effective on May 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. (" Lone Star ") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas (" Lone Star Bank ") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas . As of March 31, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.383 billion, total loans of $1.032 billion and total deposits of $1.231 billion .

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million . The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023 . The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.829 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands ; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria ; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio ; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa and Abilene ; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including First Bancshares and Lone Star ; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand, and merger related expenses of $272 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 1,603



$ 554



$ 2,871



$ 3,350



$ 2,810

Loans held for investment



18,533,641





18,098,653





17,580,653





17,067,871





16,720,173

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



799,115





740,620





922,764





1,137,623





1,344,541

Total loans



19,334,359





18,839,827





18,506,288





18,208,844





18,067,524

































Investment securities(A)



14,071,545





14,476,005





14,806,487





14,912,313





14,798,127

Federal funds sold



222





301





244





201





274

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,191)





(281,576)





(282,179)





(283,959)





(285,163)

Cash and due from banks



405,331





423,832





602,152





393,716





1,560,321

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



48,974





51,348





53,906





56,483





59,064

Other real estate owned



1,989





1,963





1,758





1,555





1,705

Fixed assets, net



345,149





339,453





337,099





335,939





336,075

Other assets



672,218





607,040





586,111





530,528





501,623

Total assets

$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,108,348



$ 10,915,448



$ 11,154,143



$ 11,032,184



$ 10,776,652

Interest-bearing deposits



16,895,888





17,618,083





18,145,952





18,833,434





20,291,658

Total deposits



27,004,236





28,533,531





29,300,095





29,865,618





31,068,310

Other borrowings



3,365,000





1,850,000





1,165,000





300,000





-

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



434,261





428,134





454,304





481,785





440,891

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



256,671





148,843





282,514





188,079





227,614

Total liabilities



31,090,115





30,990,455





31,231,860





30,865,429





31,766,762

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,739,117





6,699,374





6,611,642





6,521,827





6,504,424

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186







(A) Includes $(4,399), $(4,396), $(296), $1,517 and $2,115 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (B) Includes $(3,476), $(3,473), $(234), $1,198 and $1,671 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

Income Statement Data





























Interest income:





























Loans

$ 247,118



$ 235,126



$ 210,268



$ 192,770



$ 193,025

Securities(C)



73,185





72,533





68,761





64,111





55,011

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



7,006





933





525





925





847

Total interest income



327,309





308,592





279,554





257,806





248,883

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



47,343





36,048





14,669





8,641





8,754

Other borrowings



34,396





14,682





3,719





450





-

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



2,103





1,725





487





244





185

Total interest expense



83,842





52,455





18,875





9,335





8,939

Net interest income



243,467





256,137





260,679





248,471





239,944

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





-





-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



243,467





256,137





260,679





248,471





239,944

































Noninterest income:





























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,095





8,519





8,887





8,484





8,124

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,666





8,816





8,889





8,880





8,179

Service charges on deposit accounts



5,926





5,932





6,222





6,365





6,211

Trust income



3,225





3,498





3,174





2,875





2,703

Mortgage income



238





102





340





502





455

Brokerage income



1,149





905





940





917





892

Bank owned life insurance income



1,354





1,329





1,214





1,293





1,283

Net gain on sale or write-down of assets



121





2,087





50





1,108





689

Other noninterest income



9,492





6,536





4,972





7,170





6,586

Total noninterest income



38,266





37,724





34,688





37,594





35,122

































Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and benefits



77,798





75,353





79,578





80,371





79,411

Net occupancy and equipment



8,025





8,147





8,412





8,039





7,848

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



9,566





9,716





9,516





9,246





8,849

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



4,973





2,873





2,807





2,851





2,850

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,374





2,558





2,577





2,581





2,620

Depreciation



4,433





4,438





4,436





4,539





4,547

Communications



3,462





3,506





3,374





3,206





2,919

Other real estate expense



58





154





198





195





214

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(13)





(63)





(213)





14





(621)

Merger related expenses



860





272





-





-





-

Other noninterest expense



11,464





12,290





11,529





11,836





11,213

Total noninterest expense



123,000





119,244





122,214





122,878





119,850

Income before income taxes



158,733





174,617





173,153





163,187





155,216

Provision for income taxes



34,039





36,737





37,333





34,697





32,890

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703, $9,947, $11,450 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

































Profitability





























Net income (D) (E)

$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 1.33

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 1.33

































Return on average assets (F)



1.31 %



1.47 %



1.45 %



1.36 %



1.29 % Return on average common equity (F)



7.38 %



8.26 %



8.24 %



7.84 %



7.54 % Return on average tangible common equity(F) (G)



14.34 %



16.26 %



16.44 %



15.73 %



15.30 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.93 %



3.05 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.88 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



43.68 %



40.87 %



41.38 %



43.12 %



43.68 %































Liquidity and Capital Ratios





























Equity to assets



17.81 %



17.78 %



17.47 %



17.44 %



17.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.59 %



15.88 %



15.44 %



15.26 %



15.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.59 %



15.88 %



15.44 %



15.26 %



15.32 % Total risk-based capital



16.41 %



16.51 %



16.09 %



15.91 %



15.99 % Tier 1 leverage capital



10.06 %



10.16 %



9.94 %



9.58 %



9.44 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.01 %



9.93 %



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.19 %































Other Data





























Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





























Basic



91,207





91,287





91,209





91,772





92,161

Diluted



91,207





91,287





91,209





91,772





92,161

Period end shares outstanding



90,693





91,314





91,210





91,196





92,160

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.52

Book value per common share

$ 74.31



$ 73.37



$ 72.49



$ 71.51



$ 70.58

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 38.13



$ 37.41



$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 34.87

































Common Stock Market Price





























High

$ 78.76



$ 76.32



$ 77.93



$ 73.50



$ 80.46

Low

$ 58.25



$ 66.71



$ 65.37



$ 64.69



$ 69.08

Period end closing price

$ 61.52



$ 72.68



$ 66.68



$ 68.27



$ 69.38

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,651





3,633





3,592





3,576





3,595

Number of banking centers



272





272





272





272





272





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:





Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022 Loan discount accretion

















ASC 310-20 $532

$603

$912

$(265)

$4,674 ASC 310-30 $339

$310

$322

$324

$521 Securities net amortization $2

$12

$40

$12

$52 Time deposits amortization $53

$59

$68

$84

$100





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.4%, 21.0%, 21.6%, 21.3% and 21.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2022







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (J) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (J) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(J) Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans held for sale

$ 2,343



$ 38



6.58 %

$ 1,758



$ 27



6.09 %

$ 4,611



$ 40



3.52 %



Loans held for investment



18,317,712





236,606



5.24 %



17,818,769





223,768



4.98 %



16,712,690





183,033



4.44 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



617,822





10,474



6.88 %



747,007





11,331



6.02 %



1,268,715





9,952



3.18 %



Total Loans



18,937,877





247,118



5.29 %



18,567,534





235,126



5.02 %



17,986,016





193,025



4.35 %



Investment securities



14,332,509





73,185



2.07 % (K)

14,715,516





72,533



1.96 % (K)

13,772,974





55,011



1.62 %

(K) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



600,048





7,006



4.74 %



101,986





933



3.63 %



2,135,503





847



0.16 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,870,434





327,309



3.92 %



33,385,036





308,592



3.67 %



33,894,493





248,883



2.98 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,316)















(282,546)















(285,692)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,589,735















4,515,412















4,458,669















Total assets

$ 38,177,853













$ 37,617,902













$ 38,067,470





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,877,641



$ 3,792



0.26 %

$ 5,843,672



$ 3,224



0.22 %

$ 6,775,114



$ 2,452



0.15 %



Savings and money market deposits



9,579,679





35,521



1.50 %



9,805,024





27,929



1.13 %



10,870,461





4,026



0.15 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,045,580





8,030



1.59 %



2,066,085





4,895



0.94 %



2,637,529





2,276



0.35 %



Other borrowings



2,887,011





34,396



4.83 %



1,465,533





14,682



3.97 %



-





-





-



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



427,887





2,103



1.99 %



441,405





1,725



1.55 %



452,054





185



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,817,798





83,842



1.63 % (L)

19,621,719





52,455



1.06 % (L)

20,735,158





8,939



0.17 %

(L)





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,389,980















11,064,714















10,636,624















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947















29,947















29,947















Other liabilities



180,685















224,512















176,360















Total liabilities



31,418,410















30,940,892















31,578,089















Shareholders' equity



6,759,443















6,677,010















6,489,381















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,177,853













$ 37,617,902













$ 38,067,470





































































Net interest income and margin







$ 243,467



2.92 %







$ 256,137



3.04 %







$ 239,944



2.87 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















































Tax equivalent adjustment









833















440















472









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 244,300



2.93 %







$ 256,577



3.05 %







$ 240,416



2.88 %









































































(J) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (K) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (L) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.09%, 0.68% and 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

YIELD TREND (M)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.58 %



6.09 %



5.47 %



5.02 %



3.52 % Loans held for investment

5.24 %



4.98 %



4.58 %



4.35 %



4.44 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.88 %



6.02 %



4.56 %



3.33 %



3.18 % Total loans

5.29 %



5.02 %



4.58 %



4.28 %



4.35 % Investment securities (N)

2.07 %



1.96 %



1.82 %



1.72 %



1.62 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.74 %



3.63 %



2.37 %



0.69 %



0.16 % Total interest-earning assets

3.92 %



3.67 %



3.33 %



3.08 %



2.98 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.26 %



0.22 %



0.15 %



0.13 %



0.15 % Savings and money market deposits

1.50 %



1.13 %



0.37 %



0.17 %



0.15 % Certificates and other time deposits

1.59 %



0.94 %



0.52 %



0.34 %



0.35 % Other borrowings

4.83 %



3.97 %



2.55 %



1.60 %



-

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1.99 %



1.55 %



0.41 %



0.21 %



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.63 %



1.06 %



0.38 %



0.19 %



0.17 %





























Net Interest Margin

2.92 %



3.04 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.87 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.93 %



3.05 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.88 %





(M) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (N) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703, $9,947, $11,450 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 2,343



$ 1,758



$ 4,136



$ 3,199



$ 4,611

Loans held for investment



18,317,712





17,818,769





17,275,866





16,799,609





16,712,690

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



617,822





747,007





938,589





1,257,521





1,268,715

Total Loans



18,937,877





18,567,534





18,218,591





18,060,329





17,986,016

































Investment securities



14,332,509





14,715,516





14,962,847





14,989,666





13,772,974

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



600,048





101,986





87,859





540,907





2,135,503

Total interest-earning assets



33,870,434





33,385,036





33,269,297





33,590,902





33,894,493

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,316)





(282,546)





(283,244)





(284,550)





(285,692)

Cash and due from banks



319,960





306,235





302,479





309,223





326,552

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



50,208





52,591





55,158





57,728





60,346

Other real estate



2,083





2,075





1,652





1,639





1,893

Fixed assets, net



342,380





338,572





336,657





336,242





327,297

Other assets



643,467





584,302





552,929





511,591





510,944

Total assets

$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,389,980



$ 11,064,714



$ 11,048,856



$ 10,855,802



$ 10,636,624

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,877,641





5,843,672





6,155,511





6,437,614





6,775,114

Savings and money market deposits



9,579,679





9,805,024





10,172,986





10,702,273





10,870,461

Certificates and other time deposits



2,045,580





2,066,085





2,185,529





2,409,663





2,637,529

Total deposits



27,892,880





28,779,495





29,562,882





30,405,352





30,919,728

Other borrowings



2,887,011





1,465,533





577,828





112,582





-

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



427,887





441,405





473,584





463,108





452,054

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



180,685





224,512





231,812





186,344





176,360

Shareholders' equity



6,759,443





6,677,010





6,590,512





6,557,079





6,489,381

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$2,074,078 10.7 %

$2,165,263 11.6 %

$2,197,033 11.9 %

$2,183,277 12.0 %

$2,094,041 11.6 % Warehouse purchase program

799,115 4.1 %

740,620 3.9 %

922,764 5.0 %

1,137,623 6.2 %

1,344,541 7.4 % Construction, land development and other land loans

2,899,980 15.0 %

2,805,438 14.9 %

2,659,552 14.4 %

2,460,526 13.5 %

2,327,837 12.9 % 1-4 family residential

6,055,532 31.3 %

5,774,814 30.6 %

5,447,993 29.4 %

5,156,200 28.3 %

4,970,620 27.5 % Home equity

959,124 5.0 %

966,410 5.1 %

943,197 5.1 %

932,725 5.1 %

870,130 4.8 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,133,693 26.6 %

4,986,211 26.5 %

4,966,243 26.8 %

4,967,662 27.3 %

5,150,555 28.5 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

721,395 3.7 %

688,033 3.6 %

670,603 3.6 %

665,960 3.7 %

617,418 3.4 % Consumer and other

288,300 1.5 %

283,559 1.5 %

288,834 1.6 %

274,532 1.5 %

246,433 1.4 % Energy

403,142 2.1 %

429,479 2.3 %

410,069 2.2 %

430,339 2.4 %

445,949 2.5 % Total loans

$19,334,359



$18,839,827



$18,506,288



$18,208,844



$18,067,524

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$10,108,348 37.4 %

$10,915,448 38.2 %

$11,154,143 38.1 %

$11,032,184 36.9 %

$10,776,652 34.7 % Interest-bearing DDA

5,332,086 19.8 %

5,986,203 21.0 %

6,027,157 20.6 %

6,331,314 21.2 %

6,603,934 21.2 % Money market

6,021,449 22.3 %

6,164,025 21.6 %

6,438,787 22.0 %

6,646,726 22.3 %

7,603,329 24.5 % Savings

3,304,482 12.2 %

3,471,970 12.2 %

3,563,776 12.1 %

3,597,820 12.0 %

3,543,300 11.4 % Certificates and other time deposits

2,237,871 8.3 %

1,995,885 7.0 %

2,116,232 7.2 %

2,257,574 7.6 %

2,541,095 8.2 % Total deposits

$27,004,236



$28,533,531



$29,300,095



$29,865,618



$31,068,310

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

71.6 %



66.0 %



63.2 %



61.0 %



58.2 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022





















































Single family residential construction

$ 1,179,883



40.7 %

$ 1,097,176



39.1 %

$ 1,004,000



37.8 %

$ 911,443



37.0 %

$ 816,072



35.0 % Land development



222,511



7.7 %



181,747



6.5 %



145,303



5.5 %



133,398



5.4 %



103,853



4.5 % Raw land



326,168



11.2 %



332,603



11.9 %



343,066



12.9 %



316,750



12.9 %



310,987



13.4 % Residential lots



226,600



7.8 %



243,942



8.7 %



237,714



8.9 %



223,703



9.1 %



212,029



9.1 % Commercial lots



167,151



5.8 %



177,378



6.3 %



181,679



6.8 %



184,794



7.5 %



183,760



7.9 % Commercial construction and other



777,678



26.8 %



772,606



27.5 %



747,803



28.1 %



690,453



28.1 %



701,148



30.1 % Net unaccreted discount



(11)









(14)









(13)









(15)









(12)





Total construction loans

$ 2,899,980







$ 2,805,438







$ 2,659,552







$ 2,460,526







$ 2,327,837







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2023



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (O)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 404,791



$ 239,409



$ 49,198



$ 19,854



$ 19,813



$ 278,763



$ 1,011,828



Commercial and industrial buildings

160,086





89,698





29,162





32,045





14,556





208,361





533,908



Office buildings

82,333





247,912





48,187





67,434





4,200





62,372





512,438



Medical buildings

76,085





18,766





3,775





26,024





36,722





45,407





206,779



Apartment buildings

156,145





91,286





13,748





14,526





8,677





153,412





437,794



Hotel

107,113





67,348





33,635





27,745





-





130,840





366,681



Other

75,516





79,143





43,290





8,414





1,787





68,588





276,738



Total $ 1,062,069



$ 833,562



$ 220,995



$ 196,042



$ 85,755



$ 947,743



$ 3,346,166

(P)

Acquired Loans







Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2022



Balance at

Mar 31,

2023



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2022



Balance at

Mar 31,

2023



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2022



Balance at

Mar 31,

2023

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (Q) $ 345,599



$ 2,233



$ 1,701



$ 320,052



$ 3,361



$ 3,022



$ 665,651



$ 5,594



$ 4,723























































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (Q)

12,286,159





1,319,507





1,249,921





689,573





63,383





58,549





12,975,732

(R)

1,382,890





1,308,470























































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 11,940,560



$ 1,317,274



$ 1,248,220



$ 369,521



$ 60,022



$ 55,527



$ 12,310,081



$ 1,377,296



$ 1,303,747







(O) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (P) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.134 billion as of March 31, 2023. (Q) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (R) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

Asset Quality



























Nonaccrual loans $ 22,496



$ 19,614



$ 17,729



$ 20,619



$ 21,765

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

-





5,917





378





13





3,695

Total nonperforming loans

22,496





25,531





18,107





20,632





25,460

Repossessed assets

-





-





13





-





19

Other real estate

1,989





1,963





1,758





1,555





1,705

Total nonperforming assets $ 24,485



$ 27,494



$ 19,878



$ 22,187



$ 27,184































Nonperforming assets:



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 2,832



$ 3,921



$ 2,376



$ 2,964



$ 4,403

Construction, land development and other land loans

3,210





6,166





1,712





1,866





1,761

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

16,951





15,326





13,986





14,335





11,899

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

1,051





1,649





1,364





2,448





7,685

Agriculture (includes farmland)

432





421





434





567





1,402

Consumer and other

9





11





6





7





34

Total $ 24,485



$ 27,494



$ 19,878



$ 22,187



$ 27,184

Number of loans/properties

190





170





150





160





147

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 282,191



$ 281,576



$ 282,179



$ 283,959



$ 285,163































Net charge-offs (recoveries):



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ (1,472)



$ (643)



$ (15)



$ (197)



$ 14

Construction, land development and other land loans

(13)





(5)





(4)





(5)





430

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

(140)





(55)





(202)





(32)





87

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(1)





74





757





395





(366)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(6)





(14)





119





(9)





(103)

Consumer and other

1,017





1,246





1,125





1,052





1,155

Total $ (615)



$ 603



$ 1,780



$ 1,204



$ 1,217































Asset Quality Ratios



























Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.07 %



0.08 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.08 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.13 %



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.12 %



0.15 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

-0.01 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.03 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.46 %



1.49 %



1.52 %



1.56 %



1.58 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.52 %



1.56 %



1.60 %



1.66 %



1.71 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022

































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:





























Net income

$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,759,443



$ 6,677,010



$ 6,590,512



$ 6,557,079



$ 6,489,381

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,281,845)





(3,284,228)





(3,286,795)





(3,289,365)





(3,291,983)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,477,598



$ 3,392,782



$ 3,303,717



$ 3,267,714



$ 3,197,398

Return on average tangible common equity(F)



14.34 %



16.26 %



16.44 %



15.73 %



15.30 %































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:





























Shareholders' equity

$ 6,739,117



$ 6,699,374



$ 6,611,642



$ 6,521,827



$ 6,504,424

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,280,610)





(3,282,984)





(3,285,542)





(3,288,119)





(3,290,700)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,458,507



$ 3,416,390



$ 3,326,100



$ 3,233,708



$ 3,213,724

































Period end shares outstanding



90,693





91,314





91,210





91,196





92,160

Tangible book value per share

$ 38.13



$ 37.41



$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 34.87

































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:





























Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,458,507



$ 3,416,390



$ 3,326,100



$ 3,233,708



$ 3,213,724

Total assets

$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,280,610)





(3,282,984)





(3,285,542)





(3,288,119)





(3,290,700)

Tangible assets

$ 34,548,622



$ 34,406,845



$ 34,557,960



$ 34,099,137



$ 34,980,486

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



10.01 %



9.93 %



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.19 %































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:





























Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 282,191



$ 281,576



$ 282,179



$ 283,959



$ 285,163

Total loans

$ 19,334,359



$ 18,839,827



$ 18,506,288



$ 18,208,844



$ 18,067,524

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(799,115)





(740,620)





(922,764)





(1,137,623)





(1,344,541)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans

$ 18,535,244



$ 18,099,207



$ 17,583,524



$ 17,071,221



$ 16,722,983

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1.52 %



1.56 %



1.60 %



1.66 %



1.71 %































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:





























Noninterest expense

$ 123,000



$ 119,244



$ 122,214



$ 122,878



$ 119,850

































Net interest income

$ 243,467



$ 256,137



$ 260,679



$ 248,471



$ 239,944

Noninterest income



38,266





37,724





34,688





37,594





35,122

Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets



121





2,087





50





1,108





689

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



38,145





35,637





34,638





36,486





34,433

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities

$ 281,612



$ 291,774



$ 295,317



$ 284,957



$ 274,377

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



43.68 %



40.87 %



41.38 %



43.12 %



43.68 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.