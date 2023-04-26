Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

- First quarter net income of $124.7 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) during first quarter 2023
- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.52%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.38%, average tangible common equity of 14.34%(1), and efficiency ratio of 43.68%
- Repurchased 611,263 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2023
- Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 6 in Forbes' 2023 America's Best Banks
- Received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., Midland, Texas
- Pending acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas
HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $124.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $122.3 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 3.0%, and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized) during the first quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.
"Prosperity continued to show strong earnings despite the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the overall pressures on the banking system. Net income was $124.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $122 .3 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.9%. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased 9.6% annualized for the quarter, while nonperforming assets remained low at 0.07% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. Prosperity repurchased 611,263 of its shares in the first quarter. We are also pleased to announce that we received all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"As we all are aware, the market was flooded with excess funds the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Federal Reserve is reducing the money supply in its efforts to lower inflation. In turn, most banks saw a loss of deposits during the quarter, including from some customers who were concerned with liquidity after the failure of SVB and Signature Bank. Prosperity has established lines of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve in the amount of $14 .7 billion, of which $11 .3 billion is currently available. This is approximately $4 billion in excess of our uninsured and pledged deposits," added Zalman.
" Texas and Oklahoma continue to do well. Texas' population increased by approximately 470,000 in 2022, continuing a steady uptick. From 2002 to 2022, Texas gained over 9 million residents, more than any other state and almost 3 million more than Florida, the next largest gaining state. Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies and are home to 56 Fortune 500 headquartered companies. Texas now has more Fortune 500 companies than any other state including New York and California," continued Zalman.
" Each year, Forbes judges the 100 largest banks in the United States on growth, credit quality, earnings, as well as other factors, for its America's Best Banks list. Prosperity Bank has been ranked in the Top 10 since the list's inception in 2010. We have twice been ranked number 1, were ranked number 2 in 2021 and are ranked number 6 for 2023. It is a testament to Prosperity's performance, culture, vision and consistency and distinguishes us among most banks. I congratulate and thank all our customers, associates and directors for helping us achieve this honor," stated Zalman.
"Prosperity has a talented team, deep bench, strong earnings, a solid capital position and a fortress balance sheet. We will continue working to help our customers and associates succeed and to build shareholder value," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Net income was $124.7 million (2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $122.3 million (3) for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.4 million or 1.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans, securities and federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 3.0%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $124.7 million (2) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $137.9 million (4) for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were 1.31%, 7.38% and 14.34%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.68%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $243.5 million compared with $239.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.5 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million, an increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $243.5 million compared with $256.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $12.7 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and federal funds sold and other earning assets.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with 2.88% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and investment securities and an increase in average rates on federal funds sold and other earnings assets, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $3.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.3 million, an increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on borrowings and increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and federal funds sold and other earning assets.
Noninterest income was $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $35.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.1 million or 9.0%. This change was primarily due to an increase in trust income and in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $38.3 million compared with $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $542 thousand or 1.4%.
Noninterest expense was $123.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with $119.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.2 million or 2.6%. The change was primarily due to increases in regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance and merger related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $3.8 million or 3.1% to $123.0 million compared with $119.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense.
Balance Sheet Information
At March 31, 2023, Prosperity had $37.829 billion in total assets, a decrease of $442.0 million or 1.2%, compared with $38.271 billion at March 31, 2022.
Loans at March 31, 2023 were $19.334 billion, an increase of $494.5 million or 2.6% (10.5% annualized) from $18.840 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate loans. Loans increased $1.267 billion or 7.0%, compared with $18.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential loans, and construction, land development and other land loans, partially offset by decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, at March 31, 2023 were $18.535 billion compared to $18.099 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $436.0 million or 2.4% (9.6% annualized), and compared to $16.723 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.812 billion or 10.8%.
Deposits at March 31, 2023 were $27.004 billion, a decrease of $1.529 billion or 5.4% compared with $28.534 billion at December 31, 2022 primarily due to a decrease in business demand deposits and public fund deposits. Deposits decreased $4.064 billion or 13.1%, compared with $31.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023 compared with $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022 and $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022 .
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $312.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared with $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $315.1 million at March 31, 2022 . There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 .
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared with $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022 . Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023 compared with 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 and 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022 .
Net recoveries were $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $603 thousand for three months ended December 31, 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . During the first quarter of 2023, net recoveries did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $241 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on July 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 .
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 611,263 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $62.20 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2023 .
Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 full-service banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas . As of March 31, 2023, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.141 billion, total loans of $1.653 billion and total deposits of $1 .712 billion.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million . Prosperity has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of First Bancshares, and the shareholders of First Bancshares approved the transaction on March 3, 2023 . The transaction is expected to become effective on May 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. (" Lone Star ") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas (" Lone Star Bank ") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas . As of March 31, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.383 billion, total loans of $1.032 billion and total deposits of $1.231 billion .
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million . The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023 . The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of March 31, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.829 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands ; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria ; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio ; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa and Abilene ; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including First Bancshares and Lone Star ; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand, and merger related expenses of $272 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
- - -
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
1,603
$
554
$
2,871
$
3,350
$
2,810
Loans held for investment
18,533,641
18,098,653
17,580,653
17,067,871
16,720,173
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
799,115
740,620
922,764
1,137,623
1,344,541
Total loans
19,334,359
18,839,827
18,506,288
18,208,844
18,067,524
Investment securities(A)
14,071,545
14,476,005
14,806,487
14,912,313
14,798,127
Federal funds sold
222
301
244
201
274
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,191)
(281,576)
(282,179)
(283,959)
(285,163)
Cash and due from banks
405,331
423,832
602,152
393,716
1,560,321
Goodwill
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
48,974
51,348
53,906
56,483
59,064
Other real estate owned
1,989
1,963
1,758
1,555
1,705
Fixed assets, net
345,149
339,453
337,099
335,939
336,075
Other assets
672,218
607,040
586,111
530,528
501,623
Total assets
$
37,829,232
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,108,348
$
10,915,448
$
11,154,143
$
11,032,184
$
10,776,652
Interest-bearing deposits
16,895,888
17,618,083
18,145,952
18,833,434
20,291,658
Total deposits
27,004,236
28,533,531
29,300,095
29,865,618
31,068,310
Other borrowings
3,365,000
1,850,000
1,165,000
300,000
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
434,261
428,134
454,304
481,785
440,891
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
256,671
148,843
282,514
188,079
227,614
Total liabilities
31,090,115
30,990,455
31,231,860
30,865,429
31,766,762
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,739,117
6,699,374
6,611,642
6,521,827
6,504,424
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,829,232
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
(A)
Includes $(4,399), $(4,396), $(296), $1,517 and $2,115 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(B)
Includes $(3,476), $(3,473), $(234), $1,198 and $1,671 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
247,118
$
235,126
$
210,268
$
192,770
$
193,025
Securities(C)
73,185
72,533
68,761
64,111
55,011
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
7,006
933
525
925
847
Total interest income
327,309
308,592
279,554
257,806
248,883
Interest expense:
Deposits
47,343
36,048
14,669
8,641
8,754
Other borrowings
34,396
14,682
3,719
450
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,103
1,725
487
244
185
Total interest expense
83,842
52,455
18,875
9,335
8,939
Net interest income
243,467
256,137
260,679
248,471
239,944
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
243,467
256,137
260,679
248,471
239,944
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,095
8,519
8,887
8,484
8,124
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,666
8,816
8,889
8,880
8,179
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,926
5,932
6,222
6,365
6,211
Trust income
3,225
3,498
3,174
2,875
2,703
Mortgage income
238
102
340
502
455
Brokerage income
1,149
905
940
917
892
Bank owned life insurance income
1,354
1,329
1,214
1,293
1,283
Net gain on sale or write-down of assets
121
2,087
50
1,108
689
Other noninterest income
9,492
6,536
4,972
7,170
6,586
Total noninterest income
38,266
37,724
34,688
37,594
35,122
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
77,798
75,353
79,578
80,371
79,411
Net occupancy and equipment
8,025
8,147
8,412
8,039
7,848
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
9,566
9,716
9,516
9,246
8,849
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
4,973
2,873
2,807
2,851
2,850
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,374
2,558
2,577
2,581
2,620
Depreciation
4,433
4,438
4,436
4,539
4,547
Communications
3,462
3,506
3,374
3,206
2,919
Other real estate expense
58
154
198
195
214
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
(13)
(63)
(213)
14
(621)
Merger related expenses
860
272
-
-
-
Other noninterest expense
11,464
12,290
11,529
11,836
11,213
Total noninterest expense
123,000
119,244
122,214
122,878
119,850
Income before income taxes
158,733
174,617
173,153
163,187
155,216
Provision for income taxes
34,039
36,737
37,333
34,697
32,890
Net income available to common shareholders
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703, $9,947, $11,450 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
Basic earnings per share
$
1.37
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
1.33
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.37
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
1.33
Return on average assets (F)
1.31
%
1.47
%
1.45
%
1.36
%
1.29
%
Return on average common equity (F)
7.38
%
8.26
%
8.24
%
7.84
%
7.54
%
Return on average tangible common equity(F) (G)
14.34
%
16.26
%
16.44
%
15.73
%
15.30
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
2.93
%
3.05
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.88
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
43.68
%
40.87
%
41.38
%
43.12
%
43.68
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
17.81
%
17.78
%
17.47
%
17.44
%
17.00
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.59
%
15.88
%
15.44
%
15.26
%
15.32
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.59
%
15.88
%
15.44
%
15.26
%
15.32
%
Total risk-based capital
16.41
%
16.51
%
16.09
%
15.91
%
15.99
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.06
%
10.16
%
9.94
%
9.58
%
9.44
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
10.01
%
9.93
%
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.19
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
91,207
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,161
Diluted
91,207
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,161
Period end shares outstanding
90,693
91,314
91,210
91,196
92,160
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
Book value per common share
$
74.31
$
73.37
$
72.49
$
71.51
$
70.58
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
38.13
$
37.41
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
34.87
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
78.76
$
76.32
$
77.93
$
73.50
$
80.46
Low
$
58.25
$
66.71
$
65.37
$
64.69
$
69.08
Period end closing price
$
61.52
$
72.68
$
66.68
$
68.27
$
69.38
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
3,651
3,633
3,592
3,576
3,595
Number of banking centers
272
272
272
272
272
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$532
$603
$912
$(265)
$4,674
ASC 310-30
$339
$310
$322
$324
$521
Securities net amortization
$2
$12
$40
$12
$52
Time deposits amortization
$53
$59
$68
$84
$100
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.4%, 21.0%, 21.6%, 21.3% and 21.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
(J)
Average
Interest
Average
(J)
Average
Interest
Average
(J)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
2,343
$
38
6.58 %
$
1,758
$
27
6.09 %
$
4,611
$
40
3.52 %
Loans held for investment
18,317,712
236,606
5.24 %
17,818,769
223,768
4.98 %
16,712,690
183,033
4.44 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
617,822
10,474
6.88 %
747,007
11,331
6.02 %
1,268,715
9,952
3.18 %
Total Loans
18,937,877
247,118
5.29 %
18,567,534
235,126
5.02 %
17,986,016
193,025
4.35 %
Investment securities
14,332,509
73,185
2.07 %
(K)
14,715,516
72,533
1.96 %
(K)
13,772,974
55,011
1.62 %
(K)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
600,048
7,006
4.74 %
101,986
933
3.63 %
2,135,503
847
0.16 %
Total interest-earning assets
33,870,434
327,309
3.92 %
33,385,036
308,592
3.67 %
33,894,493
248,883
2.98 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,316)
(282,546)
(285,692)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,589,735
4,515,412
4,458,669
Total assets
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
38,067,470
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,877,641
$
3,792
0.26 %
$
5,843,672
$
3,224
0.22 %
$
6,775,114
$
2,452
0.15 %
Savings and money market deposits
9,579,679
35,521
1.50 %
9,805,024
27,929
1.13 %
10,870,461
4,026
0.15 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,045,580
8,030
1.59 %
2,066,085
4,895
0.94 %
2,637,529
2,276
0.35 %
Other borrowings
2,887,011
34,396
4.83 %
1,465,533
14,682
3.97 %
-
-
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
427,887
2,103
1.99 %
441,405
1,725
1.55 %
452,054
185
0.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,817,798
83,842
1.63 %
(L)
19,621,719
52,455
1.06 %
(L)
20,735,158
8,939
0.17 %
(L)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,389,980
11,064,714
10,636,624
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
180,685
224,512
176,360
Total liabilities
31,418,410
30,940,892
31,578,089
Shareholders' equity
6,759,443
6,677,010
6,489,381
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
38,067,470
Net interest income and margin
$
243,467
2.92 %
$
256,137
3.04 %
$
239,944
2.87 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
833
440
472
Net interest income and margin
$
244,300
2.93 %
$
256,577
3.05 %
$
240,416
2.88 %
(J)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(K)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(L)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.09%, 0.68% and 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
YIELD TREND (M)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.58
%
6.09
%
5.47
%
5.02
%
3.52
%
Loans held for investment
5.24
%
4.98
%
4.58
%
4.35
%
4.44
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
6.88
%
6.02
%
4.56
%
3.33
%
3.18
%
Total loans
5.29
%
5.02
%
4.58
%
4.28
%
4.35
%
Investment securities (N)
2.07
%
1.96
%
1.82
%
1.72
%
1.62
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
4.74
%
3.63
%
2.37
%
0.69
%
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.92
%
3.67
%
3.33
%
3.08
%
2.98
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.26
%
0.22
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
Savings and money market deposits
1.50
%
1.13
%
0.37
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1.59
%
0.94
%
0.52
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
Other borrowings
4.83
%
3.97
%
2.55
%
1.60
%
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1.99
%
1.55
%
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.63
%
1.06
%
0.38
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
Net Interest Margin
2.92
%
3.04
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.87
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
2.93
%
3.05
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.88
%
(M)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(N)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,384, $8,703, $9,947, $11,450 and $12,857 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
2,343
$
1,758
$
4,136
$
3,199
$
4,611
Loans held for investment
18,317,712
17,818,769
17,275,866
16,799,609
16,712,690
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
617,822
747,007
938,589
1,257,521
1,268,715
Total Loans
18,937,877
18,567,534
18,218,591
18,060,329
17,986,016
Investment securities
14,332,509
14,715,516
14,962,847
14,989,666
13,772,974
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
600,048
101,986
87,859
540,907
2,135,503
Total interest-earning assets
33,870,434
33,385,036
33,269,297
33,590,902
33,894,493
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,316)
(282,546)
(283,244)
(284,550)
(285,692)
Cash and due from banks
319,960
306,235
302,479
309,223
326,552
Goodwill
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
Core deposit intangibles, net
50,208
52,591
55,158
57,728
60,346
Other real estate
2,083
2,075
1,652
1,639
1,893
Fixed assets, net
342,380
338,572
336,657
336,242
327,297
Other assets
643,467
584,302
552,929
511,591
510,944
Total assets
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,067,470
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,389,980
$
11,064,714
$
11,048,856
$
10,855,802
$
10,636,624
Interest-bearing demand deposits
5,877,641
5,843,672
6,155,511
6,437,614
6,775,114
Savings and money market deposits
9,579,679
9,805,024
10,172,986
10,702,273
10,870,461
Certificates and other time deposits
2,045,580
2,066,085
2,185,529
2,409,663
2,637,529
Total deposits
27,892,880
28,779,495
29,562,882
30,405,352
30,919,728
Other borrowings
2,887,011
1,465,533
577,828
112,582
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
427,887
441,405
473,584
463,108
452,054
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
180,685
224,512
231,812
186,344
176,360
Shareholders' equity
6,759,443
6,677,010
6,590,512
6,557,079
6,489,381
Total liabilities and equity
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,067,470
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$2,074,078
10.7 %
$2,165,263
11.6 %
$2,197,033
11.9 %
$2,183,277
12.0 %
$2,094,041
11.6 %
Warehouse purchase program
799,115
4.1 %
740,620
3.9 %
922,764
5.0 %
1,137,623
6.2 %
1,344,541
7.4 %
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,899,980
15.0 %
2,805,438
14.9 %
2,659,552
14.4 %
2,460,526
13.5 %
2,327,837
12.9 %
1-4 family residential
6,055,532
31.3 %
5,774,814
30.6 %
5,447,993
29.4 %
5,156,200
28.3 %
4,970,620
27.5 %
Home equity
959,124
5.0 %
966,410
5.1 %
943,197
5.1 %
932,725
5.1 %
870,130
4.8 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
5,133,693
26.6 %
4,986,211
26.5 %
4,966,243
26.8 %
4,967,662
27.3 %
5,150,555
28.5 %
Agriculture (includes farmland)
721,395
3.7 %
688,033
3.6 %
670,603
3.6 %
665,960
3.7 %
617,418
3.4 %
Consumer and other
288,300
1.5 %
283,559
1.5 %
288,834
1.6 %
274,532
1.5 %
246,433
1.4 %
Energy
403,142
2.1 %
429,479
2.3 %
410,069
2.2 %
430,339
2.4 %
445,949
2.5 %
Total loans
$19,334,359
$18,839,827
$18,506,288
$18,208,844
$18,067,524
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$10,108,348
37.4 %
$10,915,448
38.2 %
$11,154,143
38.1 %
$11,032,184
36.9 %
$10,776,652
34.7 %
Interest-bearing DDA
5,332,086
19.8 %
5,986,203
21.0 %
6,027,157
20.6 %
6,331,314
21.2 %
6,603,934
21.2 %
Money market
6,021,449
22.3 %
6,164,025
21.6 %
6,438,787
22.0 %
6,646,726
22.3 %
7,603,329
24.5 %
Savings
3,304,482
12.2 %
3,471,970
12.2 %
3,563,776
12.1 %
3,597,820
12.0 %
3,543,300
11.4 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,237,871
8.3 %
1,995,885
7.0 %
2,116,232
7.2 %
2,257,574
7.6 %
2,541,095
8.2 %
Total deposits
$27,004,236
$28,533,531
$29,300,095
$29,865,618
$31,068,310
Loan to Deposit Ratio
71.6 %
66.0 %
63.2 %
61.0 %
58.2 %
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Single family residential construction
$
1,179,883
40.7
%
$
1,097,176
39.1
%
$
1,004,000
37.8
%
$
911,443
37.0
%
$
816,072
35.0
%
Land development
222,511
7.7
%
181,747
6.5
%
145,303
5.5
%
133,398
5.4
%
103,853
4.5
%
Raw land
326,168
11.2
%
332,603
11.9
%
343,066
12.9
%
316,750
12.9
%
310,987
13.4
%
Residential lots
226,600
7.8
%
243,942
8.7
%
237,714
8.9
%
223,703
9.1
%
212,029
9.1
%
Commercial lots
167,151
5.8
%
177,378
6.3
%
181,679
6.8
%
184,794
7.5
%
183,760
7.9
%
Commercial construction and other
777,678
26.8
%
772,606
27.5
%
747,803
28.1
%
690,453
28.1
%
701,148
30.1
%
Net unaccreted discount
(11)
(14)
(13)
(15)
(12)
Total construction loans
$
2,899,980
$
2,805,438
$
2,659,552
$
2,460,526
$
2,327,837
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2023
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (O)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
404,791
$
239,409
$
49,198
$
19,854
$
19,813
$
278,763
$
1,011,828
Commercial and industrial buildings
160,086
89,698
29,162
32,045
14,556
208,361
533,908
Office buildings
82,333
247,912
48,187
67,434
4,200
62,372
512,438
Medical buildings
76,085
18,766
3,775
26,024
36,722
45,407
206,779
Apartment buildings
156,145
91,286
13,748
14,526
8,677
153,412
437,794
Hotel
107,113
67,348
33,635
27,745
-
130,840
366,681
Other
75,516
79,143
43,290
8,414
1,787
68,588
276,738
Total
$
1,062,069
$
833,562
$
220,995
$
196,042
$
85,755
$
947,743
$
3,346,166
(P)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (Q)
$
345,599
$
2,233
$
1,701
$
320,052
$
3,361
$
3,022
$
665,651
$
5,594
$
4,723
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (Q)
12,286,159
1,319,507
1,249,921
689,573
63,383
58,549
12,975,732
(R)
1,382,890
1,308,470
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
11,940,560
$
1,317,274
$
1,248,220
$
369,521
$
60,022
$
55,527
$
12,310,081
$
1,377,296
$
1,303,747
(O)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(P)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.134 billion as of March 31, 2023.
(Q)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(R)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
22,496
$
19,614
$
17,729
$
20,619
$
21,765
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
-
5,917
378
13
3,695
Total nonperforming loans
22,496
25,531
18,107
20,632
25,460
Repossessed assets
-
-
13
-
19
Other real estate
1,989
1,963
1,758
1,555
1,705
Total nonperforming assets
$
24,485
$
27,494
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
27,184
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
2,832
$
3,921
$
2,376
$
2,964
$
4,403
Construction, land development and other land loans
3,210
6,166
1,712
1,866
1,761
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
16,951
15,326
13,986
14,335
11,899
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
1,051
1,649
1,364
2,448
7,685
Agriculture (includes farmland)
432
421
434
567
1,402
Consumer and other
9
11
6
7
34
Total
$
24,485
$
27,494
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
27,184
Number of loans/properties
190
170
150
160
147
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
282,191
$
281,576
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
285,163
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
(1,472)
$
(643)
$
(15)
$
(197)
$
14
Construction, land development and other land loans
(13)
(5)
(4)
(5)
430
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
(140)
(55)
(202)
(32)
87
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(1)
74
757
395
(366)
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(6)
(14)
119
(9)
(103)
Consumer and other
1,017
1,246
1,125
1,052
1,155
Total
$
(615)
$
603
$
1,780
$
1,204
$
1,217
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
-0.01
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.46
%
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.58
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.60
%
1.66
%
1.71
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,759,443
$
6,677,010
$
6,590,512
$
6,557,079
$
6,489,381
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,281,845)
(3,284,228)
(3,286,795)
(3,289,365)
(3,291,983)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,477,598
$
3,392,782
$
3,303,717
$
3,267,714
$
3,197,398
Return on average tangible common equity(F)
14.34
%
16.26
%
16.44
%
15.73
%
15.30
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
6,739,117
$
6,699,374
$
6,611,642
$
6,521,827
$
6,504,424
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,280,610)
(3,282,984)
(3,285,542)
(3,288,119)
(3,290,700)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,458,507
$
3,416,390
$
3,326,100
$
3,233,708
$
3,213,724
Period end shares outstanding
90,693
91,314
91,210
91,196
92,160
Tangible book value per share
$
38.13
$
37.41
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
34.87
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,458,507
$
3,416,390
$
3,326,100
$
3,233,708
$
3,213,724
Total assets
$
37,829,232
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,280,610)
(3,282,984)
(3,285,542)
(3,288,119)
(3,290,700)
Tangible assets
$
34,548,622
$
34,406,845
$
34,557,960
$
34,099,137
$
34,980,486
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
10.01
%
9.93
%
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.19
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
282,191
$
281,576
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
285,163
Total loans
$
19,334,359
$
18,839,827
$
18,506,288
$
18,208,844
$
18,067,524
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(799,115)
(740,620)
(922,764)
(1,137,623)
(1,344,541)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans
$
18,535,244
$
18,099,207
$
17,583,524
$
17,071,221
$
16,722,983
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.60
%
1.66
%
1.71
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:
Noninterest expense
$
123,000
$
119,244
$
122,214
$
122,878
$
119,850
Net interest income
$
243,467
$
256,137
$
260,679
$
248,471
$
239,944
Noninterest income
38,266
37,724
34,688
37,594
35,122
Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets
121
2,087
50
1,108
689
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
38,145
35,637
34,638
36,486
34,433
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
$
281,612
$
291,774
$
295,317
$
284,957
$
274,377
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
43.68
%
40.87
%
41.38
%
43.12
%
43.68
%
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.