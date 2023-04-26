

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $121.2 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $198.2 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $138.6 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $2.07 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.85 to $9.20



