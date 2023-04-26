CME Group Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Highest quarterly adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ever

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The company reported revenue of $1.4 billion and operating income of $914 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income was $884 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.43 . On an adjusted basis, net income was $882 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.42 . Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"As global market participants sought to manage risk across asset classes, we saw a flight to futures, resulting in our second-highest quarterly revenue, highest adjusted net income and highest adjusted earnings per share ever," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, our total daily volume surpassed 25 million contracts 28 times, including a new single-day volume record of 66.3 million contracts on March 13 . Of particular note was our double-digit growth in options and interest rate products, including the growth in our SOFR derivatives complex, driven by ongoing Fed policy changes and regional bank stress. Looking ahead, we expect risk management will continue to be more important than ever, and we will remain focused on meeting our clients' needs in this volatile environment."

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

First-quarter 2023 average daily volume (ADV) was 26.9 million contracts. Non-U.S. ADV reached 7.2 million contracts, which included the second-highest quarterly ADV across EMEA, Asia and Latin America .

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for first-quarter 2023 totaled $1.2 billion . The total average rate per contract was $0.664 . Market data revenue totaled $166 million for first-quarter 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the company had approximately $1.7 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends of approximately $2.0 billion during the first quarter of 2023. The company has returned over $21.0 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss first-quarter 2023 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at www.cmegroup.com. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,565.2

$ 2,720.1 Marketable securities

105.0

96.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

723.6

483.2 Other current assets (includes $5.1 and $4.9 in restricted cash)

547.2

529.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

128,090.7

135,249.2 Total current assets

131,031.7

139,078.3 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

440.3

455.5 Intangible assets-trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets-other, net

3,217.4

3,269.7 Goodwill

10,490.5

10,482.5 Other assets (includes $0.0 and $0.1 in restricted cash)

3,684.0

3,714.4 Total Assets

$ 166,039.2

$ 174,175.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 97.2

$ 121.4 Short-term debt

16.3

16.0 Other current liabilities

839.7

2,300.9 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

128,090.7

135,249.2 Total current liabilities

129,043.9

137,687.5 Long-term debt

3,423.1

3,422.4 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,356.8

5,361.1 Other liabilities

831.0

826.0 Total Liabilities

138,654.8

147,297.0 Total CME Group Shareholders' Equity

27,384.4

26,878.7 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 166,039.2

$ 174,175.7

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Revenues







Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,200.2

$ 1,138.1 Market data and information services

165.8

151.7 Other

75.6

56.8 Total Revenues

1,441.6

1,346.6 Expenses







Compensation and benefits

204.5

185.2 Technology

51.3

45.9 Professional fees and outside services

38.3

31.8 Amortization of purchased intangibles

56.8

58.4 Depreciation and amortization

31.9

33.5 Licensing and other fee agreements

84.7

80.9 Other

60.4

51.8 Total Expenses

527.9

487.5 Operating Income

913.7

859.1 Non-Operating Income (Expense)







Investment income

1,357.7

73.1 Interest and other borrowing costs

(39.9)

(42.5) Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

78.2

73.3 Other non-operating income (expense)

(1,152.8)

(46.7) Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

243.2

57.2 Income before Income Taxes

1,156.9

916.3 Income tax provision

273.1

205.3 Net Income

$ 883.8

$ 711.0 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 872.7

$ 702.0









Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







Basic

$ 2.43

$ 1.96 Diluted

2.43

1.95 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:







Basic

358,933

358,609 Diluted

359,313

359,180

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023 Trading Days

62

62

64

63

62

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023 Interest rates

12,484

10,630

10,357

9,832

14,490 Equity indexes

7,950

7,751

7,445

7,465

7,303 Foreign exchange

904

950

1,091

1,000

969 Energy

2,515

1,932

1,837

1,829

2,083 Agricultural commodities

1,474

1,308

1,208

1,171

1,379 Metals

593

484

498

508

649 Total

25,920

23,055

22,437

21,803

26,873 Venue



















CME Globex

24,060

21,531

21,021

20,279

24,171 Open outcry

1,030

725

704

746

1,623 Privately negotiated

830

799

711

778

1,080 Total

25,920

23,055

22,437

21,803

26,873

Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1) CME Group RPC

Product Line

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023 Interest rates

$ 0.484

$ 0.493

$ 0.479

$ 0.500

$ 0.495 Equity indexes

0.526

0.532

0.524

0.535

0.595 Foreign exchange

0.800

0.767

0.729

0.756

0.790 Energy

1.124

1.171

1.140

1.181

1.300 Agricultural commodities

1.378

1.411

1.351

1.356

1.349 Metals

1.482

1.506

1.520

1.519

1.517 Average RPC

$ 0.644

$ 0.647

$ 0.631

$ 0.651

$ 0.664



1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)













Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Net Income

$ 883.8

$ 711.0 Restructuring and severance

0.7

3.7 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

70.1

69.8 Strategic transaction-related costs (credits)(2)

(2.2)

1.6 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

0.7

(4.3) Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

(74.8)

(4.0) Debt costs related to refinancing

-

7.7 Trading floor enhancements

-

4.4 Income tax effect related to above

4.0

(15.8) Other income tax items

-

(7.9) Adjusted Net Income

$ 882.3

$ 766.2 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 871.1

$ 756.6









Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 2.43

$ 1.96 Diluted

2.43

1.95









Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







Basic

$ 2.43

$ 2.11 Diluted

2.42

2.11









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:







Basic

358,933

358,609 Diluted

359,313

359,180 Preferred shares(3)

4,584

4,584



1. Includes $10.9 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA and $2.5 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the Consolidated Statements of Income. 2. Strategic transaction-related costs (credits) primarily include items related to the NEX transaction and the formation of the OSTTRA joint venture. 3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.

