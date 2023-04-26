DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the "Company"), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper® and Xome® brands, reported a first quarter net income of $37 million or $0.52 per diluted share. Net income included other mark-to-market of $63 million, which excludes fair value of excess spread accretion of $2 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other items, the Company reported pretax operating income of $110 million. Other items included $1 million charge due to severance and $10 million loss associated with equity investments, and $1 million in intangible amortization.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, "Thanks to our balanced business model we produced strong operating results and another quarter of rising returns. Additionally, we ended the quarter with robust capital, record levels of liquidity, strong asset quality, and a significantly enhanced hedge on our MSR portfolio, positioning the company to navigate a volatile environment and deploy capital into accretive growth opportunities."

Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman and President added, "Servicing continued to produce consistent stable predictable results, while originations outperformed on strong DTC execution. We continue to see exciting opportunities to grow our customer base, while our focus on positive operating leverage will help us generate higher returns."

Servicing

The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan experience for our 4.1 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the first quarter, Servicing recorded pretax income of $94 million, including other mark-to-market of $63 million. The servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $853 billion in UPB. Servicing generated pretax operating income, excluding other mark-to-market, of $157 million. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $6,566 million equivalent to 159 bps of MSR UPB.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'23 Q4'22 $ BPS $ BPS Operational revenue $ 407 18.9 $ 394 18.2 Amortization, net of accretion (115 ) (5.4 ) (123 ) (5.7 ) Mark-to-market (61 ) (2.8 ) (56 ) (2.6 ) Total revenues 231 10.7 215 9.9 Total expenses (153 ) (7.1 ) (147 ) (6.8 ) Total other expenses, net 16 0.8 30 1.4 Income before taxes 94 4.4 98 4.5 Other mark-to-market 63 2.9 58 2.7 Accounting items - - 3 0.1 Pretax operating income excluding other mark-to-market and accounting items $ 157 7.3 $ 159 7.3 Quarter Ended Q1'23 Q4'22 MSRs UPB($B) $ 413 $ 411 Subservicing and Other UPB ($B) 440 459 Ending UPB ($B) $ 853 $ 870 Average UPB ($B) $ 861 $ 868 60+ day delinquency rate at period end 2.4 % 2.6 % Annualized CPR 4.1 % 4.9 % Modifications and workouts 16,353 14,966

Originations

The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans through the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income and pretax operating income of $23 million.

The Company funded 10,177 loans in the first quarter, totaling approximately $2.7 billion UPB, which was comprised of $1.4 billion in direct-to-consumer and $1.3 billion in correspondent. Funded volume decreased 14% quarter-over-quarter, while pull through adjusted volume increased 9% quarter-over-quarter to $3.0 billion.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'23 Q4'22 Income (loss) before taxes $ 23 $ (14 ) Accounting items / other - 12 Pretax operating income (loss) excluding accounting items and other $ 23 $ (2 ) Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'23 Q4'22 Total pull through adjusted volume $ 3,045 $ 2,797 Funded volume $ 2,739 $ 3,169 Refinance recapture percentage 76 % 77 % Recapture percentage 24 % 24 % Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume 52 % 44 %

Conference Call Webcast and Investor Presentation

The Company will host a conference call on April 26, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Preregistration for the call is now available in the Investor section of www.mrcoopergroup.com. Participants will receive a toll-free dial-in number and a unique registrant ID to be used for immediate call access. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company's and our business segments' ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company's and our business segments' core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company's and our business segment's ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, change in equity method investments, fair value change in equity investments and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company's core operating performance. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity (also known as tangible book value). Tangible common equity equals total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Management believes that ROTCE is a useful financial measure because it measures the performance of a business consistently and enables investors and others to assess the Company's use of equity. Tangible book value is defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our management believes tangible book value is useful to investors because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Mr. Cooper Group's most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Revenues: Service related, net $ 261 $ 255 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 69 48 Total revenues 330 303 Total expenses: 261 292 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 85 92 Interest expense (110 ) (103 ) Other expense, net (9 ) (10 ) Total other expense, net (34 ) (21 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit 35 (10 ) Income tax benefit (2 ) (11 ) Net income $ 37 $ 1 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions): Basic 69.0 69.9 Diluted 70.5 71.6

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions of dollars) Unaudited March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 534 $ 527 Restricted cash 133 175 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 6,566 6,654 Advances and other receivables, net 933 1,019 Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value 937 893 Property and equipment, net 64 65 Deferred tax assets, net 707 703 Other assets 2,783 2,740 Total assets $ 12,657 $ 12,776 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,675 $ 2,673 Advance and warehouse facilities, net 2,934 2,885 Payables and other liabilities 2,550 2,633 MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value 512 528 Total liabilities 8,671 8,719 Total stockholders' equity 3,986 4,057 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,657 $ 12,776

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Servicing Originations Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 231 $ 11 $ 19 $ 261 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale - 69 - 69 Total revenues 231 80 19 330 Total expenses 153 56 52 261 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 79 6 - 85 Interest expense (63 ) (7 ) (40 ) (110 ) Other expense, net - - (9 ) (9 ) Total other (expense) income, net 16 (1 ) (49 ) (34 ) Pretax income (loss) $ 94 $ 23 $ (82 ) $ 35 Income tax benefit (2 ) Net income $ 37 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.52 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) $ 94 $ 23 $ (82 ) $ 35 Other mark-to-market 63 - - 63 Accounting items / other - - 11 11 Intangible amortization - - 1 1 Pretax operating income (loss) $ 157 $ 23 $ (70 ) $ 110 Income tax expense(1) (27 ) Operating income $ 83 ROTCE(2) 8.6 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(3) $ 3,895

(1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (3) Average of beginning TBV of $3,929 and ending TBV of $3,860.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Servicing Originations Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 223 $ 12 $ 20 $ 255 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale (8 ) 56 - 48 Total revenues 215 68 20 303 Total expenses 147 81 64 292 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 83 9 - 92 Interest expense (53 ) (10 ) (40 ) (103 ) Other expense, net - - (10 ) (10 ) Total other income (expense), net 30 (1 ) (50 ) (21 ) Pretax income (loss) $ 98 $ (14 ) $ (94 ) $ (10 ) Income tax benefit (11 ) Net income $ 1 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) $ 98 $ (14 ) $ (94 ) $ (10 ) Other mark-to-market 58 - - 58 Accounting items / other 3 12 18 33 Intangible amortization - - 1 1 Pretax operating income (loss) $ 159 $ (2 ) $ (75 ) $ 82 Income tax expense (20 ) Operating income(1) $ 62 ROTCE(2) 6.3 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(3) $ 3,953

(1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (3) Average of beginning TBV of $3,976 and ending TBV of $3,929.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Quarter Ended ($ in millions except value per share data) Q1'23 Q4'22 Stockholders' equity (BV) $ 3,986 $ 4,057 Goodwill (120 ) (120 ) Intangible assets (6 ) (8 ) Tangible book value (TBV) $ 3,860 $ 3,929 Ending shares of common stock outstanding (in millions) 68.1 69.3 BV/share $ 58.57 $ 58.57 TBV/share $ 56.72 $ 56.72 Net income $ 37 $ 1 ROCE(1) 3.7 % 0.1 % Beginning stockholders' equity $ 4,057 $ 4,105 Ending stockholders' equity $ 3,986 $ 4,057 Average stockholders' equity (BV) $ 4,022 $ 4,081

(1) Return on Common Equity (ROCE) is computed by dividing annualized earnings by average BV.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Posner, SVP Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

(469) 426-3633

Shareholders@mrcooper.com

Media Contact:

Christen Reyenga, VP Corporate Communications

MediaRelations@mrcooper.com