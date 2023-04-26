

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $872.7 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $702.0 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $871.1 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.44 million from $1.35 million last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $872.7 Mln. vs. $702.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.43 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Mln vs. $1.35 Mln last year.



