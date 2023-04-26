Rogers Communications, Inc.: Rogers Communications Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Rogers' Q1 reflects continued strong execution and national leadership in Wireless customer growth

Rogers postpaid mobile phone net additions of 95,000, up 44% Postpaid mobile phone churn of 0.79%

Total service revenue up 4% and adjusted EBITDA up 7% Wireless service revenue up 7%, adjusted EBITDA up 9% Cable service revenue down 2%, adjusted EBITDA up 1% Media revenue up 5%; adjusted EBITDA up $28 million

Record capital expenditures of $892 million with network infrastructure up 43%; first phase of new fan experience renovations completed at Rogers Centre

Completion of Shaw Transaction creates Canada's largest and only national coast-to-coast 5G wireless network and wireline network in the country Company's true national scale and reach will drive competition and more investment coast-to-coast



TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2023 2022 % Chg Total revenue 3,835 3,619 6 Total service revenue 3,314 3,196 4 Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,651 1,539 7 Net income 511 392 30 Adjusted net income 1 553 462 20 Diluted earnings per share $1.00 $0.77 30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 $1.09 $0.91 20 Cash provided by operating activities 453 813 (44 ) Free cash flow 1 370 515 (28 ) Free cash flow excluding Shaw financing 1 363 543 (33 )

"We continued to deliver strong momentum in the first quarter with strong growth in Wireless and Media and strengthening performance in Cable," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO. "We successfully completed the Shaw merger and we look forward to delivering on our commitments and to delivering more value to customers and shareholders."

_______________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure. Free cash flow is a capital management measure. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio. Free cash flow excluding Shaw financing, and adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures; adjusted net income is a component of adjusted diluted earnings per share. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q1 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), available at www.sedar.com, and this earnings release for more information about each of these measures. These are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies.



Shaw Transaction

On April 3, 2023, after receiving all required regulatory approvals and after the Freedom Transaction (as defined below) closed, we acquired all the issued and outstanding Class A Participating Shares and Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares (collectively, Shaw Shares) of Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw) (Shaw Transaction) for preliminary consideration of approximately $20.3 billion, consisting of:

$18.9 billion of cash (consisting of $12.9 billion of cash and restricted cash and $6 billion borrowed from our $6 billion non-revolving term loan facility); and

$1.4 billion through the issuance of 23.6 million RCI Class B Non-Voting common shares (based on the opening share price of Rogers Class B Non-Voting Shares on April 3, 2023 of $61.33).

The Shaw Transaction was implemented through a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

On April 3, 2023, immediately prior to the closing of the Shaw Transaction, Shaw completed the sale of all of the outstanding shares of Freedom Mobile Inc. (Freedom), a subsidiary of Shaw, to Videotron Ltd. (Videotron), a subsidiary of Quebecor Inc. (Quebecor) (Freedom Transaction). The Freedom Transaction was effected pursuant to an agreement entered into on August 12, 2022 among Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor, and Videotron, which provided for the sale of all Freedom-branded wireless and Internet customers and all of Freedom's infrastructure, spectrum licences, and retail locations. The purchase price payable by Quebecor to Shaw under this agreement was $2.85 billion as adjusted pursuant to the terms of the divestiture agreement. In connection with the closing of the Freedom Transaction, Rogers entered into long-term commercial arrangements with Freedom, Videotron and/or Quebecor under which Rogers (or its subsidiaries) will provide to Quebecor (or its subsidiaries) certain services, including:

continued access to Shaw's business "Go WiFi" hotspots for Freedom Mobile subscribers;

roaming services on an incidental, non-permanent basis;

wholesale mobile virtual network operator access services;

third-party Internet access services; and

certain backhaul, backbone, and other transport services.

Rogers and Quebecor will also provide each other with customary transition services as necessary to facilitate (i) the operation of Freedom's business for a period of time post-closing and (ii) the separation of Freedom's business from the other businesses and operations of Shaw and its affiliates. The Freedom Transaction did not include the sale of Shaw Mobile-branded wireless subscribers; accordingly, these wireless subscribers remained with the Shaw business acquired by Rogers.

On April 3, 2023, following the completion of the Shaw Transaction, Shaw Communications Inc. was amalgamated with RCI. As a result of this amalgamation, RCI became the issuer and assumed all of Shaw's obligations under the indenture governing Shaw's outstanding senior notes with a total principal amount of $4.5 billion as at April 3, 2023. In connection with the Shaw Transaction, Rogers Communications Canada Inc. (RCCI) provided a guarantee for Shaw's payment obligations under those senior notes.

Regulatory approval

On March 31, 2023, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry approved the transfer of Freedom's spectrum licences to Videotron, following which the Freedom Transaction closed on April 3, 2023.

As part of the regulatory approval process, we have agreed to certain legally enforceable undertakings with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED Canada), each of which is detailed in "Regulatory Developments". We will report on our progress towards each of these undertakings every year until such commitments have been met or for up to ten years after the closing date of the Shaw Transaction, whichever is earlier, including through a report that will be posted publicly on our website. If any material element of any of the above commitments is not met, we could be liable to pay ISED $100 million in damages per year (to a maximum of $1 billion) until the earlier of (i) such material elements having been met or fulfilled or (ii) ten years after the closing date of the Shaw Transaction.

The acquired Shaw business

The Shaw business we acquired provides cable telecommunications, satellite video services, and data networking to residential customers, businesses, and public-sector entities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba (Western Canada). Shaw's primary products, along with the respective approximate subscriber bases as at April 3, 2023, include Internet (through Fibre+; 2 million subscribers), Video (through Total TV and Shaw Direct satellite; 1.2 million and 0.5 million subscribers, respectively), home phone services (0.9 million subscribers), and Wireless services (through Shaw Mobile to consumers in British Columbia and Alberta; 0.5 million subscribers). This excludes the Freedom Mobile business, which we did not acquire.

The combined Rogers and Shaw has the scale, assets, and capabilities needed to deliver unprecedented wireline and wireless broadband and network investments, innovation, and growth in new telecommunications services, and greater choice for Canadian consumers and businesses. The combination will also accelerate the delivery of critical 5G service across Western Canada, from rural areas to dense cities, more quickly than either company could achieve on its own, by bringing together the expertise and assets of both companies.

Within the time frame required by applicable securities laws, we will file a business acquisition report in respect of the Shaw Transaction that will contain historical annual and interim financial statements for Shaw prior to its acquisition and pro forma financial statements that give effect to the Shaw Transaction.

Financial Guidance

On March 31, 2023, we issued a press release with an update to our consolidated guidance ranges for full-year 2023 financial metrics originally provided on February 2, 2023 to incorporate the impact of the Shaw Transaction. The press release can be found at www.sedar.com. The updated 2023 guidance ranges presented below are the same as were disclosed in that press release.

2022 Initial 2023 Updated 2023 (In millions of dollars, except percentages) Actual Guidance Ranges 1 Guidance Ranges 1, 2 Total service revenue 13,305 Increase of 4% to 7% Increase of 26% to increase of 30% Adjusted EBITDA 3 6,393 Increase of 5% to 8% Increase of 31% to increase of 35% Capital expenditures 4, 5 3,075 3,100 to 3,300 3,700 to 3,900 Free cash flow 3, 5 1,773 2,000 to 2,200 2,000 to 2,200

1 Guidance ranges presented as percentages reflect percentage increases over full-year 2022 results.

2 Guidance ranges presented include the results of the acquired Shaw business from and after the closing on April 3, 2023.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure. Free cash flow is a capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for more information about each of these measures.

4 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment net of proceeds on disposition, but does not include expenditures for spectrum licences, additions to right-of-use assets, or assets acquired through business combinations.

5 The initial guidance ranges provided on February 2, 2023 for capital expenditures and free cash flow excluded capital expenditures on integration-related activities in preparation for the Shaw Transaction closing and, in the case of free cash flow, the effect of the Shaw senior note financing. Our 2022 actual and our updated 2023 guidance ranges include the capital expenditures on integration-related activities for the full year and net interest on the Shaw senior note financing.

The above table outlines guidance ranges for selected full-year 2023 consolidated financial metrics giving effect to the completion of the Shaw Transaction as of April 3, 2023. These guidance ranges take into consideration our current outlook and the 2022 results of each of Rogers and Shaw. The purpose of this guidance is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected 2023 financial results for evaluating the performance of our business including the completion of the Shaw Transaction. Our guidance, including the various assumptions underlying it, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction with "About Forward-Looking Information" in this earnings release (including the material assumptions listed under the heading "Key assumptions underlying our full-year 2023 guidance") and in our 2022 Annual MD&A and the related disclosure and information about various economic, competitive, legal, and regulatory assumptions, factors, and risks that may cause our actual future financial and operating results to differ from what we currently expect.

Operating Environment and Strategic Highlights

As a result of increasing inflation and the Bank of Canada's strategy for addressing that increase, some economists are forecasting Canada, along with other global economies, may enter a mild recession in mid-2023. We remain confident we have the right team, a strong balance sheet, and the world-class networks that will allow us to maintain our long-term focus on growth and doing the right thing for our customers.

Our five objectives guide our work and decision-making as we further improve our operational execution and make well-timed investments to grow our core businesses and deliver increased shareholder value. Below are some highlights for the quarter.

Build the biggest and best networks in the country

Continued to expand Canada's largest 5G network as at March 31, 2023, reaching over 2,000 communities across the country.

Continued to expand wireless coverage along five remote highways in British Columbia to improve connectivity and safety, in partnership with the BC government.

Announced a partnership with Microsoft for a private preview of Azure Programmable Connectivity to offer unique, scalable capabilities for developers to build innovative 5G applications.

Introduced 4G Data, Talk, and Text plans on chatr so customers can enjoy a more reliable prepaid network experience.

Deliver easy to use, reliable products and services

Introduced Ignite Grab and Go in our field sales channel across our Cable footprint in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland to provide customers with same-day door-to-door equipment activations.

Launched Ignite TV as a standalone service so customers can take advantage of the ultimate entertainment experience.

Be the first choice for Canadians

Hired over 1,100 frontline team members as part of our investments to improve the customer experience.

Launched digital capabilities that allow agents to track wireless inventory, improving accuracy of information for customers making purchases.

Welcomed and activated mobile services for over 24,000 newcomers, including at the Montreal, Calgary, and Toronto airports.

Drove the largest year-over-year increase in audience growth of any conventional TV broadcaster in full-day share in the Winter 2023 broadcast season for Citytv.

Be a strong national company investing in Canada

Received the final regulatory approval necessary from the federal government to complete the historic Shaw Transaction, creating one national cable, media, and wireless company.

Announced our commitment to a science-based net-zero GHG emissions for 2050 and near-term target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030, from our base year of 2019, with the Science Based Targets initiative.

As Jays Care Foundation's largest funding partner, we donated $1 million to help support their 2023 programming that will help the next generation achieve their highest potential by having access to sports.

Continued our commitment to 100% Canada-based customer service teams by announcing the repatriation of hundreds of Shaw customer service jobs to Canada by September 2023.

Be the growth leader in our industry

Generated total service revenue of $3,314 million, up 4%; adjusted EBITDA of $1,651 million, up 7%; and net income of $511 million, up 30%.

Attracted 95,000 net postpaid mobile phone subscribers, up from 66,000 last year.

Generated free cash flow of $370 million and generated cash provided by operating activities of $453 million.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue and total service revenue increased by 6% and 4%, respectively, this quarter, driven primarily by revenue growth in our Wireless and Media businesses.

Wireless service revenue increased by 7% this quarter, primarily as a result of higher roaming revenue associated with increased travel, and a larger postpaid mobile phone subscriber base. Wireless equipment revenue increased by 22%, primarily as a result of higher device upgrades by existing customers, and a continued shift in the product mix towards higher-value devices.

Cable service revenue decreased by 2% this quarter, primarily as a result of increased competitive promotional activity, lower Video and Home Phone revenue, and declines in our Home Phone and Smart Home Monitoring subscriber bases, partially offset by an increase in our retail Internet subscriber base and the movement of retail Internet customers to higher speed tiers in our Ignite Internet offerings.

Media revenue increased by 5% this quarter primarily as a result of higher advertising revenue and higher Toronto Blue Jays revenue, partially offset by lower Today's Shopping Choice revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and margins

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 7% this quarter and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 60 basis points primarily due to increases in Wireless and Media adjusted EBITDA.

Wireless adjusted EBITDA increased by 9%, primarily due to the flow-through impact of higher revenue as discussed above. This gave rise to an adjusted EBITDA service margin of 64.2%.

Cable adjusted EBITDA increased by 1%, primarily as a result of lower operating expenses due to recognized cost efficiencies. This gave rise to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 54.8%.

Media adjusted EBITDA increased by $28 million this quarter, primarily due to higher revenue as discussed above and lower Toronto Blue Jays player payroll as a result of the impact of player trades in prior year; partially offset by higher programming, production, and other operating costs in line with increased revenue.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income and adjusted net income increased by 30% and 20%, respectively, this quarter, primarily as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher income taxes and higher finance costs attributable to the Shaw senior note financing. Net income was also impacted by lower restructuring, acquisition and other costs this quarter.

Cash flow and available liquidity

This quarter, we generated cash provided by operating activities of $453 million (2022 - $813 million), down 44%, as a result of a higher investment in net operating assets and higher interest paid, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA. We also generated free cash flow of $370 million (2022 - $515 million), down 28%, primarily as a result of higher capital expenditures, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA.

As at March 31, 2023, we had $3.3 billion of available liquidity (December 31, 2022 - $4.9 billion), including $0.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a combined $2.8 billion available under our bank credit facilities. We also held $12.8 billion in restricted cash and cash equivalents that was used to partially fund the cash consideration of the Shaw Transaction (see "Managing our Liquidity and Financial Resources").

We also returned $253 million in dividends to shareholders this quarter and we declared a $0.50 per share dividend on April 25, 2023.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

Reportable segments

We report our results of operations in three reportable segments. Each segment and the nature of its business is as follows:

Segment Principal activities Wireless Wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. Cable Cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television and other video (Video), telephony (Home Phone), and smart home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through our fibre network and data centre assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the business, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. Media A diversified portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, and digital media.

Wireless and Cable are operated by our wholly owned subsidiary, RCCI, and certain of our other wholly owned subsidiaries. Media is operated by our wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Media Inc., and its subsidiaries.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31

(In millions of dollars, except margins and per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Chg Revenue Wireless 2,346 2,140 10 Cable 1,017 1,036 (2 ) Media 505 482 5 Corporate items and intercompany eliminations (33 ) (39 ) (15 ) Revenue 3,835 3,619 6 Total service revenue 1 3,314 3,196 4 Adjusted EBITDA Wireless 1,179 1,085 9 Cable 557 551 1 Media (38 ) (66 ) (42 ) Corporate items and intercompany eliminations (47 ) (31 ) 52 Adjusted EBITDA 1,651 1,539 7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 43.1 % 42.5 % 0.6 pts Net income 511 392 30 Basic earnings per share $1.01 $0.78 29 Diluted earnings per share $1.00 $0.77 30 Adjusted net income 2 553 462 20 Adjusted basic earnings per share 2 $1.10 $0.91 21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.09 $0.91 20 Capital expenditures 892 649 37 Cash provided by operating activities 453 813 (44 ) Free cash flow 370 515 (28 ) Free cash flow excluding Shaw financing 363 543 (33 )

1 As defined. See "Key Performance Indicators".

2 Adjusted EBITDA margin is a supplementary financial measure. Adjusted basic earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and is a component of adjusted basic earnings per share. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q1 2023 MD&A for more information about each of these measures, available at www.sedar.com.

Results of our Reportable Segments

WIRELESS

Wireless Financial Results

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars, except margins) 2023 2022 % Chg Revenue Service revenue 1,836 1,723 7 Equipment revenue 510 417 22 Revenue 2,346 2,140 10 Operating expenses Cost of equipment 508 426 19 Other operating expenses 659 629 5 Operating expenses 1,167 1,055 11 Adjusted EBITDA 1,179 1,085 9 Adjusted EBITDA service margin 1 64.2 % 63.0 % 1.2 pts Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 50.3 % 50.7 % (0.4 pts) Capital expenditures 452 337 34

1 Calculated using service revenue.

2 Calculated using total revenue.

Wireless Subscriber Results 1

Three months ended March 31 (In thousands, except churn and mobile phone ARPU) 2023 2022 Chg Postpaid mobile phone Gross additions 318 254 64 Net additions 95 66 29 Total postpaid mobile phone subscribers 2 9,487 8,913 574 Churn (monthly) 0.79 % 0.71 % 0.08 pts Prepaid mobile phone Gross additions 217 151 66 Net losses (8 ) (16 ) 8 Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers 2 1,247 1,150 97 Churn (monthly) 5.96 % 4.82 % 1.14 pts Mobile phone ARPU (monthly) 3 $57.26 $57.25 $0.01

1 Subscriber counts and subscriber churn are key performance indicators. See "Key Performance Indicators".

2 As at end of period.

3 Mobile phone ARPU is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q1 2023 MD&A for an explanation as to the composition of this measure, available at www.sedar.com.

Service revenue

The 7% increase in service revenue this quarter was primarily a result of:

higher roaming revenue associated with increased travel; and

a larger mobile phone subscriber base.

The increase in postpaid gross and net additions this quarter was a result of strong operating performance, an increase in market activity by Canadians, and increasing immigration levels.

Equipment revenue

The 22% increase in equipment revenue this quarter was a result of:

higher device upgrades by existing customers;

a continued shift in the product mix towards higher-value devices; and

an increase in new subscribers purchasing devices; partially offset by

increased promotional activity.

Operating expenses

Cost of equipment

The 19% increase in the cost of equipment this quarter was a result of the equipment revenue changes discussed above.

Other operating expenses

The 5% increase in other operating expenses this quarter was primarily a result of higher costs associated with the increased revenue, which included increased roaming and commissions.

Adjusted EBITDA

The 9% increase in adjusted EBITDA this quarter was a result of the revenue and expense changes discussed above.

CABLE

Cable Financial Results

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars, except margins) 2023 2022 % Chg Revenue Service revenue 1,006 1,030 (2 ) Equipment revenue 11 6 83 Revenue 1,017 1,036 (2 ) Operating expenses 460 485 (5 ) Adjusted EBITDA 557 551 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 54.8 % 53.2 % 1.6 pts Capital expenditures 319 256 25

Cable Subscriber Results 1

Three months ended March 31 (In thousands, except ARPA and penetration) 2023 2022 Chg Homes passed 2 4,829 4,728 101 Customer relationships Net additions 1 5 (4 ) Total customer relationships 2 2,591 2,589 2 ARPA (monthly) 3 $129.58 $132.87 $(3.29 ) Penetration 2 53.7 % 54.8 % (1.1 pts ) Retail Internet Net additions 14 13 1 Total retail Internet subscribers 2 2,298 2,245 53 Video Net (losses) additions (8 ) 14 (22 ) Total Video subscribers 2 1,517 1,507 10 Smart Home Monitoring Net losses (5 ) (4 ) (1 ) Total Smart Home Monitoring subscribers 2 96 109 (13 ) Home Phone Net losses (13 ) (22 ) 9 Total Home Phone subscribers 2 823 890 (67 )

1 Subscriber results are key performance indicators. See "Key Performance Indicators".

2 As at end of period.

3 ARPA is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q1 2023 MD&A for an explanation as to the composition of this measure, available at www.sedar.com.

Service revenue

The 2% decrease in service revenue this quarter was a result of:

increased competitive promotional activity;

lower Video and Home Phone revenue; and

declines in our Home Phone and Smart Home Monitoring subscriber bases; partially offset by

an increase in our retail Internet subscriber base and the movement of retail Internet customers to higher speed tiers in our Ignite Internet offerings.

The lower ARPA this quarter was a result of increased competitive promotional activity.

Operating expenses

The 5% decrease in operating expenses this quarter was primarily a result of cost efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA

The 1% increase in adjusted EBITDA this quarter was a result of the service revenue and expense changes discussed above.

MEDIA

Media Financial Results

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars, except margins) 2023 2022 % Chg Revenue 505 482 5 Operating expenses 543 548 (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA (38 ) (66 ) (42 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (7.5 )% (13.7 )% 6.2 pts Capital expenditures 61 22 177

Revenue

The 5% increase in revenue this quarter was a result of:

higher advertising revenue across all divisions; and

higher Toronto Blue Jays revenue; partially offset by

lower Today's Shopping Choice revenue.

Operating expenses

The 1% decrease in operating expenses this quarter was a result of:

lower Toronto Blue Jays player payroll as a result of the impact of player trades in the prior year; and

lower Today's Shopping Choice costs in line with lower revenue; partially offset by

higher programming costs; and

higher production and other operating costs in line with increased revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA

The increase in adjusted EBITDA this quarter was a result of the revenue and expense changes discussed above.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars, except capital intensity) 2023 2022 % Chg Wireless 452 337 34 Cable 319 256 25 Media 61 22 177 Corporate 60 34 76 Capital expenditures 1 892 649 37 Capital intensity 2 23.3 % 17.9 % 5.4 pts

1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment net of proceeds on disposition, but does not include expenditures for spectrum licences, additions to right-of-use assets, or assets acquired through business combinations.

2 Capital intensity is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q1 2023 MD&A for an explanation as to the composition of this measure.

One of our objectives is to build the biggest and best networks in the country. As we continually work towards this, we expect to spend more on our wireless and wireline networks this year than we have in the past several years. This year, we will continue to roll out our 5G network (the largest 5G network in Canada as at March 31, 2023) across the country, including our commitment of expanding the coverage across Western Canada. We also continue to invest in fibre deployments, including fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), in our cable network and we will expand our network footprint to reach more homes and businesses, including to rural, remote, and Indigenous communities. We continue to direct capital expenditures to strengthen the resilience of our networks and make significant investments to strengthen our technology systems, increase network stability for our customers, and enhance our testing.

These investments will strengthen network resilience and stability and will help us bridge the digital divide by expanding our network further into rural and underserved areas through participation in various programs and projects.

Wireless

The increase in capital expenditures in Wireless this quarter was a result of investments made to upgrade and expand our wireless network. The ongoing deployment of 3500 MHz spectrum substantially augments the capacity and resilience of our earlier 5G deployments in the 600 MHz spectrum band.

Cable

The increase in capital expenditures in Cable this quarter reflects continued investments in, and expansion of, our infrastructure, including additional fibre deployments to increase our FTTH distribution. These upgrades will lower the number of homes passed per node and incorporate the latest technologies to help deliver more bandwidth and an even more consistent customer experience as we progress in our connected home roadmap, including service footprint expansion and upgrades to our DOCSIS 3.1 platform to evolve to DOCSIS 4.0, to offer increased network resilience and stability along with faster download speeds over time.

Media

The increase in capital expenditures in Media this quarter was primarily a result of higher Toronto Blue Jays stadium infrastructure expenditures to complete the first phase of new fan experience renovations at the Rogers Centre.

Corporate

The increase in corporate capital expenditures this quarter was a result of higher investments in our corporate information technology infrastructure.

Capital intensity

Capital intensity increased this quarter as a result of higher capital expenditures, as noted above, partially offset by higher revenue.

Regulatory Developments

See our 2022 Annual MD&A for a discussion of the significant regulations that affected our operations as at March 9, 2023. The following are the significant regulatory developments since that date.

ISED Canada review of the Shaw Transaction

On March 31, 2023, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry approved the transfer of Freedom's spectrum licences to Videotron, following which the Freedom Transaction closed on April 3, 2023.

As part of the regulatory approval process, we have agreed to certain legally enforceable undertakings with ISED Canada, including:

$1 billion of investments over five years to connect rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Western Canada and to close critical connectivity gaps faster for underserved areas, including to make broadband Internet services available where broadband Internet at a minimum 50 megabit per second (Mbps) download speeds and 10 Mbps upload speeds is not currently available and to make 5G wireless service available where mobile service using long-term evolution (LTE) is not available;

$2.5 billion of investments over five years to enhance and expand 5G coverage across Western Canada and $3 billion over five years related to additional network, services, and technology investments, including the expansion of our Cable network;

expanding Connected for Success, our low-cost, high-speed Internet program, to low-income Canadians across Western Canada and implementing a new Connected for Success wireless program for low-income Canadians across Canada, such that Connected for Success will be available to more than 2.5 million eligible Canadians within five years;

maintaining a strong presence in Western Canada, including creating 3,000 new jobs within five years (and maintaining those jobs until the tenth anniversary of closing) and maintaining a Western Canada headquarters in Calgary for at least ten years; and

continuing to offer wireless plans to Shaw Mobile customers as at the closing date with the same terms and conditions (including eligibility) as the Shaw Mobile plans that were available as at the closing date for five years.

We will report on our progress towards each of these undertakings every year until such commitments have been met or for up to ten years after the closing date of the Shaw Transaction, whichever is earlier, including through a report that will be posted publicly on our website. If any material element of any of the above commitments is not met, we could be liable to pay ISED $100 million in damages per year (to a maximum of $1 billion) until the earlier of (i) such material elements having been met or fulfilled or (ii) ten years after the closing date of the Shaw Transaction.

CRTC Review of Wholesale Wireline Telecommunications Services

On March 8, 2023, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) released Telecom Notice of Consultation (CRTC 2023-56) to provide notice of a public hearing to be held for its review of the existing framework for wholesale high-speed access (HSA) services in light of changing market conditions, the significant challenges in implementing the framework, and the importance to Canadians of having access to greater choice and more affordable services. The CRTC has requested comments on several issues, including the preliminary views that (i) the provision of aggregated wholesale HSA services should be mandated; (ii) access to FTTH facilities should be provided over these services; and (iii) the provision of FTTH facilities over aggregated wholesale HSA services should be mandated on a temporary and expedited basis until the CRTC reaches a decision as to whether such access is to be provided indefinitely.

Government of Canada Budget 2023

The 2023 Federal Budget, published in March 2023, includes a plan to address specific fees (including unexpected, hidden, and additional fees) to continue to ensure businesses are transparent with prices and to make life more affordable for Canadians. This plan could include roaming fees charged by telecommunications companies, amongst other fees charged in other industries.

Updates to Risks and Uncertainties

See our 2022 Annual MD&A for a discussion of the principal risks and uncertainties that could have a material adverse effect on our business and financial results as at March 9, 2023, which should be reviewed in conjunction with this earnings release. The following updates and supplements those risks and uncertainties.

Shaw Transaction

As a result of the Shaw Transaction, we are subject to a number of additional risks, many of which are outside the control of Rogers. Certain of these risks are disclosed in our 2022 Annual MD&A. Updates and additions to these risks are described below.

We may fail to realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the Shaw Transaction

Achieving the anticipated benefits of the Shaw Transaction depends on our ability to consolidate and integrate Shaw's businesses, operations, and workforce in a manner that facilitates growth opportunities and achieves the projected cost savings and revenue growth without adversely affecting the combined company's current operations. Even if we successfully integrate Shaw's businesses, the anticipated benefits of the Shaw Transaction may not be fully realized or they could take longer to realize than expected.

The integration process may result in the loss of key personnel, the termination or alteration of existing material contracts or relationships, the disruption of ongoing businesses, or inconsistencies in standards, controls, procedures, and policies. There could be potential unknown liabilities and unforeseen expenses associated with the Shaw Transaction that were not discovered while performing due diligence. Coordinating certain aspects of the operations and personnel of Rogers with Shaw will involve complex operational, technological, and personnel-related challenges. In addition to the day-to-day operations of Rogers, management will need to focus on the integration of the Shaw business.

Videotron Ltd.

On October 29, 2021, Videotron launched a lawsuit against Rogers in the Quebec Superior Court, in connection with an agreement entered into by the parties in 2013 for the development and operation of a joint LTE network in the province of Quebec. The lawsuit involved allegations by Videotron that Rogers breached its contractual obligations by developing its own network in the territory and sought damages of $850 million. On April 3, 2023, Rogers and Videotron settled the lawsuit; Rogers remains committed to serving our customers through continued investment in the joint network.

Technology

Satellite

The acquired Shaw business utilizes three satellites (Anik F2, Anik F3, and Anik G1) owned by Telesat to provide satellite services to customers. Telesat has publicly disclosed anomalies with two of four thrusters used for station-keeping on Anik F2. Telesat predicts that customers in remote geographies may experience periodic service interruptions as soon as June 2023 and the overall survivability estimations have been reduced.

To ensure continuity of service, workarounds have been implemented by both Telesat and Shaw. To further mitigate risk, Shaw has accelerated its set-top box deployment plan to transition impacted services away from Anik F2 to Anik G1. Such workarounds and risk mitigation strategies may not be able to fully mitigate present and future anomalies or failure of the satellite.

These operational anomalies, and any future anomalies or failure of any satellite, could negatively affect customer service and customer relationships and may have a material adverse effect on our reputation, operations, and/or financial results.

We do not maintain any insurance coverage for the transponders on Anik F2, Anik F3, and Anik G1, including business interruption insurance, that would cover damage related to the loss of use of one or more of the transponders on the satellites.

The provision of Internet connectivity in rural areas by new entrants leveraging low Earth orbit satellite technology, or expanded broadband and/or wireless infrastructure from legacy providers, could also result in declining subscriber trends among Satellite customers.

Key Performance Indicators

We measure the success of our strategy using a number of key performance indicators that are defined and discussed in our 2022 Annual MD&A and this earnings release. We believe these key performance indicators allow us to appropriately measure our performance against our operating strategy and against the results of our peers and competitors. The following key performance indicators, some of which are supplementary financial measures (see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q1 2023 MD&A), are not measurements in accordance with IFRS. They include:

subscriber counts; Wireless; Cable; and homes passed (Cable);

Wireless subscriber churn (churn);

Wireless mobile phone average revenue per user (ARPU);

Cable average revenue per account (ARPA);

Cable customer relationships;

Cable market penetration (penetration);

capital intensity; and

total service revenue.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Net income 511 392 Add: Income tax expense 185 153 Finance costs 296 258 Depreciation and amortization 631 646 EBITDA 1,623 1,449 Add (deduct): Other income (27 ) (6 ) Restructuring, acquisition and other 55 96 Adjusted EBITDA 1,651 1,539

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Net income 511 392 Add (deduct): Restructuring, acquisition and other 55 96 Income tax impact of above items (13 ) (26 ) Adjusted net income 553 462

Reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow excluding Shaw financing

Three months ended March 31 (In millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 453 813 Add (deduct): Capital expenditures (892 ) (649 ) Interest on borrowings, net and capitalized interest (239 ) (235 ) Interest paid, net 323 214 Restructuring, acquisition and other 55 96 Program rights amortization (18 ) (20 ) Change in net operating assets and liabilities 704 321 Other adjustments 1 (16 ) (25 ) Free cash flow 370 515 Add (deduct): Interest on Shaw senior note financing 139 31 Interest earned on restricted cash and cash equivalents (146 ) (3 ) Free cash flow excluding Shaw financing 363 543

1 Other adjustments consists of post-employment benefit contributions, net of expense, cash flows relating to other operating activities, and other (income) expense from our financial statements.

Rogers Communications Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Revenue 3,835 3,619 Operating expenses: Operating costs 2,184 2,080 Depreciation and amortization 631 646 Restructuring, acquisition and other 55 96 Finance costs 296 258 Other income (27 ) (6 ) Income before income tax expense 696 545 Income tax expense 185 153 Net income for the period 511 392 Earnings per share: Basic $1.01 $0.78 Diluted $1.00 $0.77

Rogers Communications Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

As at

March 31 As at

December 31 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 553 463 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 12,837 12,837 Accounts receivable 4,137 4,184 Inventories 555 438 Current portion of contract assets 117 111 Other current assets 727 561 Current portion of derivative instruments 445 689 Total current assets 19,371 19,283 Property, plant and equipment 15,947 15,574 Intangible assets 12,255 12,251 Investments 1,965 2,088 Derivative instruments 929 861 Financing receivables 891 886 Other long-term assets 740 681 Goodwill 4,031 4,031 Total assets 56,129 55,655 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 4,323 2,985 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,928 3,722 Income tax payable 59 - Other current liabilities 260 252 Contract liabilities 455 400 Current portion of long-term debt 1,750 1,828 Current portion of lease liabilities 372 362 Total current liabilities 10,147 9,549 Provisions 51 53 Long-term debt 29,614 29,905 Lease liabilities 1,676 1,666 Other long-term liabilities 684 738 Deferred tax liabilities 3,605 3,652 Total liabilities 45,777 45,563 Shareholders' equity 10,352 10,092 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 56,129 55,655

Rogers Communications Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income for the period 511 392 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 631 646 Program rights amortization 18 20 Finance costs 296 258 Income tax expense 185 153 Post-employment benefits contributions, net of expense (2 ) 6 Other (9 ) 13 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in net operating assets and liabilities, income taxes paid, and interest paid 1,630 1,488 Change in net operating assets and liabilities (704 ) (321 ) Income taxes paid (150 ) (140 ) Interest paid (323 ) (214 ) Cash provided by operating activities 453 813 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (892 ) (649 ) Additions to program rights (25 ) (12 ) Changes in non-cash working capital related to capital expenditures and intangible assets (38 ) (172 ) Acquisitions and other strategic transactions, net of cash acquired - (9 ) Other 9 12 Cash used in investing activities (946 ) (830 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds received from short-term borrowings 1,342 503 Net issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (388 ) 13,311 Net proceeds (payments) on settlement of debt derivatives and forward contracts 227 (74 ) Transaction costs incurred (264 ) (169 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (81 ) (77 ) Dividends paid (253 ) (252 ) Cash provided by financing activities 583 13,242 Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 90 13,225 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,300 715 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 13,390 13,940 Cash and cash equivalents 553 809 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 12,837 13,131 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 13,390 13,940

