Wabash Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Quarterly revenue of $621.0 million



Record operating income of $69.9 million with operating margin of 11.3% on strong material margin, operational efficiency, and product mix

Record earnings per share of $1.04 , exceeding prior quarterly outlook range

Continued robust backlog of $3.1B

2023 EPS outlook increased to $4.25 midpoint



LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net sales for the first quarter 2023 of $621.0 million increased 13.6% versus the prior year quarter as the Company continued to execute well on customer demand. Consolidated gross profit was $116.0 million, or 18.7% of sales. Operating income was $69.9 million, or 11.3% of sales during the quarter. Margins exceeded prior expectations as a result of strong material margin, operational efficiency and product mix. First quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.04, which exceeded the Company's prior quarterly outlook.

Total Company backlog as of March 31, 2023 was approximately $3.1 billion, which is an increase of 31 percent versus the first quarter of 2022 and also represents an all-time first quarter record. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months was approximately $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2023.

"During the first quarter, Wabash achieved record quarterly EPS of $1.04," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "Our first quarter financial results are a significant achievement, and all the more exciting when viewed through the lens of strategic progress. We have purposefully created a different Wabash over the last four years. With a new strategy, new management system and a new strategic deployment process we have acted on the business to strategically position our portfolio for the future and drive to new and higher levels of business execution."

For the full-year ending December 31, 2023, the Company maintained its revenue outlook with a range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion and a revenue midpoint of $2.9 billion. The Company increased its EPS guidance to a range of $4.00 to $4.50 with an EPS midpoint of $4.25.

"Our backlog remains strong and, combined with our first quarter performance, gives us confidence to guide to a record year," explained Yeagy. "With freight rates pressured and uncertainty regarding the timing of a market rebound, we expect customers to diligently manage capital spending, but remain optimistic about their prioritization of van trailers and we continue to be excited about the strength in our tank trailer, truck body and parts & services businesses. We expect the power of our first to final mile portfolio to allow us to continue posting financial performance that exceeds results from prior cycles."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 New Units Shipped Trailers 11,780 11,865 Truck bodies 3,815 3,485 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 578,071 $ 502,065 $ 47,140 $ 46,708 Gross profit $ 103,604 $ 47,682 $ 12,423 $ 10,522 Gross profit margin 17.9 % 9.5 % 26.4 % 22.5 % Income from operations $ 87,116 $ 31,697 $ 9,209 $ 6,789 Income from operations margin 15.1 % 6.3 % 19.5 % 14.5 %

Transportation Solutions' net sales for the first quarter were $578.1 million, an increase of 15.1%, as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations continued to scale up. Operating income was $87.1 million or 15.1% of sales during the quarter.

Parts & Services' net sales for the first quarter were $47.1 million, an increase of 0.9% as compared to the prior year quarter as the segment continued to achieve milestones along its path of strategic growth. Operating income was $9.2 million, or 19.5% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company's prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company's outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company's other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company's manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company's reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,245 $ 58,245 Accounts receivable, net 256,598 255,577 Inventories, net 315,643 243,870 Prepaid expenses and other 42,434 34,927 Total current assets 682,920 592,619 Property, plant, and equipment, net 288,823 271,116 Goodwill 188,422 188,434 Intangible assets, net 96,027 99,231 Other assets 52,955 52,123 Total assets $ 1,309,147 $ 1,203,523 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ - Accounts payable 250,557 189,141 Other accrued liabilities 173,844 158,327 Total current liabilities 424,401 347,468 Long-term debt 395,977 395,818 Deferred income taxes 27,719 27,758 Other non-current liabilities 35,912 34,354 Total liabilities 884,009 805,398 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 695 512 Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 47,626,067 and 47,675,796 shares outstanding, respectively 774 766 Additional paid-in capital 668,843 665,941 Retained earnings 235,399 188,241 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (554 ) (882 ) Treasury stock at cost, 29,852,263 and 28,972,928 common shares, respectively (480,019 ) (456,453 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 424,443 397,613 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,309,147 $ 1,203,523





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 620,952 $ 546,761 Cost of sales 504,925 488,706 Gross profit 116,027 58,055 General and administrative expenses 36,040 26,332 Selling expenses 6,884 6,209 Amortization of intangible assets 3,203 5,039 Impairment and other, net - 340 Income from operations 69,900 20,135 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,994 ) (4,913 ) Other, net 387 (71 ) Other expense, net (4,607 ) (4,984 ) Income before income tax expense 65,293 15,151 Income tax expense 13,897 3,077 Net income 51,396 12,074 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 183 - Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,213 $ 12,074 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 47,770 49,004 Diluted 49,136 49,730 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 51,396 $ 12,074 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 6,493 8,225 Amortization of intangibles 3,203 5,039 Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (645 ) Deferred income taxes 39 (50 ) Stock-based compensation 2,766 2,277 Impairment - 986 Non-cash interest expense 244 213 Accounts receivable (1,021 ) (113,524 ) Inventories (71,773 ) (49,113 ) Prepaid expenses and other (3,156 ) 2,913 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 81,735 98,284 Other, net (442 ) (1,246 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 69,484 (34,567 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash payments for capital expenditures (31,423 ) (9,949 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets - 1,445 Net cash used in investing activities (31,423 ) (8,504 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 144 613 Dividends paid (4,551 ) (4,337 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 43,294 56,284 Payments under revolving credit facilities (43,294 ) (318 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations - (59 ) Debt issuance costs paid (88 ) (83 ) Stock repurchases (23,566 ) (8,013 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (28,061 ) 44,087 Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,000 1,016 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,245 71,778 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 68,245 $ 72,794





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Units Shipped New trailers 11,780 11,865 New truck bodies 3,815 3,485 Used trailers 15 20 Three Months Ended March 31, Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2023 New Trailers $ 485,248 $ 124 $ (362 ) $ 485,010 Used Trailers - 539 - 539 Components, parts and service - 35,682 - 35,682 Equipment and other 92,823 10,795 (3,897 ) 99,721 Total net external sales $ 578,071 $ 47,140 $ (4,259 ) $ 620,952 Gross profit $ 103,604 $ 12,423 $ - $ 116,027 Income (loss) from operations $ 87,116 $ 9,209 $ (26,425 ) $ 69,900 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 87,116 $ 9,209 $ (26,425 ) $ 69,900 2022 New Trailers $ 437,963 $ 54 $ (311 ) $ 437,706 Used Trailers - 569 - 569 Components, parts and service - 33,564 (1,701 ) 31,863 Equipment and other 64,102 12,521 - 76,623 Total net external sales $ 502,065 $ 46,708 $ (2,012 ) $ 546,761 Gross profit $ 47,682 $ 10,522 $ (149 ) $ 58,055 Income (loss) from operations $ 31,697 $ 6,789 $ (18,351 ) $ 20,135 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 31,697 $ 6,789 $ (18,351 ) $ 20,135

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 87,116 $ 31,697 Adjustments: N/A - - Adjusted operating income 87,116 31,697 Parts & Services Income from operations 9,209 6,789 Adjustments: N/A - - Adjusted operating income 9,209 6,789 Corporate Loss from operations (26,425 ) (18,351 ) Adjustments: N/A - - Adjusted operating loss (26,425 ) (18,351 ) Consolidated Income from operations 69,900 20,135 Adjustments: N/A - - Adjusted operating income $ 69,900 $ 20,135

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 51,396 $ 12,074 Income tax expense 13,897 3,077 Interest expense 4,994 4,913 Depreciation and amortization 9,696 13,264 Stock-based compensation 2,766 2,277 Impairment and other, net - 340 Other, net (387 ) 71 Operating EBITDA $ 82,362 $ 36,016





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,213 $ 12,074 Adjustments: N/A - - Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,213 $ 12,074





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.24 Adjustments: N/A - - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.24 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 49,136 49,730

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for debt transactions and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 69,484 $ (34,567 ) Cash payments for capital expenditures (31,423 ) (9,949 ) Free cash flow1 $ 38,061 $ (44,516 )

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations $ 87,116 $ 31,697 $ 9,209 $ 6,789 Depreciation and amortization 8,626 11,533 497 1,036 Impairment and other, net - (621 ) - (10 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 95,742 $ 42,609 $ 9,706 $ 7,815 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 16.6 % 8.5 % 20.6 % 16.7 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

