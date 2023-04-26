Anzeige
26.04.2023
TopTop's Innovative Gaming Challenge Catches Eyes during Ramadan

CAIRO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TopTop, the game-oriented social platform gaining popularity in MENA, launches an off-line gaming challenge during the holy month of Ramadan.

In this so-called 'Participate in TopTop Ramadan Challenge', TopTop sets up three typical board games such as Ludo, Uno, and Monopoly, with six tables opening to participants on the spot. Each round starts when 4 participants are seated, and the winner will be rewarded with a cash prize and in-kind benefits.

This Ramadan-themed challenge unsurprisingly has caught the eyes of local people with more than 500 participants engaged. "I really enjoy this vibe of playing games while I can still have chitchats with my opponents." said one of the participants, "What makes me feel delighted is that I don't need to spend much time thinking about the rule and also can make a lot of new friends here!"


"TopTop has accumulated a stable and loyal user base in MENA since its launch. "said the spokesperson from TopTop, "This challenge combines online marketing and offline event very well, and we hope such an innovative campaign can bring our users a brand-new and immersive experience on playing games and further strengthen the diversity and dynamic of our community."

This series of gaming challenges will also be launched in such countries as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in the upcoming period, according to the spokesperson.

In addition to the gaming challenge, TopTop initiates an in-app fundraising event themed 'Ramadan Charity' during this holy month. Aiming to support children diagnosed with cancer in Egypt, TopTop encourages users to present specific virtual gifts online to participate in this event. The funds will be donated to 57357 Children Cancer Hospital later on.

"For Muslims, Ramadan is a great time to deliver love and joy. TopTop looks to convey goodwill and the determination to fulfill social responsibilities through donations to create more far-reaching social values while bringing better user experience in gaming and social networking." the spokesperson added.

As a multiplayer game-oriented social platform on the rise in the Middle East, TopTop features interactive 'social networking + game' scenarios and has ranked top 3 in bestselling social networking apps in 'Six Gulf Countries'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063318/image_812327_8197783.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toptops-innovative-gaming-challenge-catches-eyes-during-ramadan-301808147.html

