Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent") is pleased to announce that it and certain associates have invested a lead order in the aggregate amount of $250,000 in a private placement financing being carried out by Resurgent portfolio company TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) ("TRU").

Joel Freudman, Founder and Managing Principal of Resurgent, stated: "We're pleased to refinance TRU, which is our longest-standing portfolio company. Our significant investment reflects our belief in the value of TRU's flagship Golden Rose Project in Central Newfoundland, as well as its entire team and corporate strategy."

Mr. Freudman continued: "TRU is a terrific public company platform to leverage for long-term value creation, and we believe its shares are deeply undervalued, especially when considering the recent high-grade gold discovery at Golden Rose as announced by TRU on January 12, 2023. We're firm believers in the financial opportunity that TRU presents, and we look forward to being heavily involved in helping advance its strategy."

About Resurgent Capital Corp.

Resurgent is a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

