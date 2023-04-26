

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday said late-stage study of the company's drug candidate iptacopan to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) met its primary goal.



PNH is a rare, chronic, and serious blood disorder. A large portion of people with PNH remain anemic, and dependent on blood transfusions, the company said.



Data from the Phase III APPOINT-PNH study of iptacopan in complement-inhibitor-naïve adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria showed that 92.2% of patients achieved a 2 g/dL or more hemoglobin-level increase from baseline without the need for red blood cell transfusions after the 24-week core treatment period.



APPOINT-PNH is a Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of iptacopan in adult PNH patients who are naïve to complement inhibitor therapy, including anti-C5 therapies (eculizumab or ravulizumab).



'In addition to improvement of hemolysis and fatigue seen on currently available treatments, hemolytic PNH patients treated with iptacopan achieve improvement of anemia never seen before with anti-C5s,' said trial principal co-investigator Antonio Risitano, President of the International PNH Interest Group and Head of the Hematology and Hematopoietic Transplant Unit, Reference Center for Aplastic Anemia and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria at the AORN San Giuseppe Moscati, Avellino, Italy.



The company plans for regulatory submissions in the first half of this year.



