Restaurant Ta Vie awarded Three MICHELIN Stars in the 15th anniversary edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau

15 restaurants are awarded or promoted to One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Stars

A total of 95 restaurants are recognised with MICHELIN Stars, with 78 in Hong Kong and 17 in Macau

The sustainable commitment of one new restaurant is also highlighted with the MICHELIN Green Star

A total of 72 food establishments are awarded a Bib Gourmand, with 65 in Hong Kong and 7 in Macau

HONG KONG, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin is pleased to present the full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023.





Including the Starred, Bib Gourmand, and Selected food establishments, the 2023 selection of the MICHELIN Guide features a total of 206 eateries in Hong Kong and 44 in Macau. Four restaurants, including one new, are also awarded the MICHELIN Green Star.

"Accompanied with the lift of travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace. In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong, with lots of new projects in town, catering to diners of different nationalities and taste buds," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

"Our inspection team is delighted to see that many veterans in Hong Kong continuously go the extra mile to strive for betterment, showing a level of refinement that does not restrict to any cuisine type; but rather, a demonstration of determination on both quality of ingredients and execution. Macau, on the other hand, flaunts the uniqueness of regional cuisine delicately presented in skilful hands with outstanding ingredients. In this 15th edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau, our inspectors were also thrilled to award the unique cuisine of restaurant Ta Vie Three MICHELIN Stars."

Restaurant Ta Vie Promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong

Ta Vie, which serves innovative cuisine, is promoted to three MICHELIN Stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023. The mantra of Chef Hideaki Sato - "pure, simple, and seasonal" - shines in his cuisine. His passion for cooking and his experimental approach on food combinations and preparation are evidenced by his original and extraordinary creations such as the Charcoal-Grilled "Akamutsu" with Rice Crackers and Aonori Seaweed Sauce, made with top-notch ingredients mostly from his native Japan.

With this new addition to the Three MICHELIN Stars category, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau recommends 10 restaurants worth a special journey.

2 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars in Hong Kong

Bo Innovation is a highly acclaimed restaurant that moved to a new spot in 2022. Just like art that exudes local flavours, Chef-owner Alvin Leung's playful creations are a nod to the Hong Kong food culture. The menu is inspired by Chinese elements and famous paintings like Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans.

Lai Ching Heenis renamed from the legendary Yan Toh Heen in 2022. Expansive harbour views and Hong Kong's skyline with its electric glow remain a joy to behold. All-time favourites like stuffed crab shell with crabmeat and crispy Lung Kong chicken are still offered on the menu, while their dim sum lunch is not to be missed.

Rùn is promoted from one MICHELIN Star to two MICHELIN Stars this year. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Hung values food quality and shrewd techniques more than anything else. Seasonal ingredients from around the world are painstakingly prepared the traditional way, and then plated with modern refinement.

In total, 18 restaurants are awarded Two MICHELIN Stars in the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau.

6 Restaurants Newly Awarded, and 3 Restaurants Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Hong Kong

6 Hong Kong restaurants are newly awarded One MICHELIN Star in this year's selection. D.H.K's owner-manager worked in some top-tier Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, and his presence alone attracts plenty of gastronomes. The kitchen team also lives up to expectations with shrewdly executed Cantonese classics. The classic dim sum menu is worth checking out.

Godenya may be in a narrow dark alley with a discreet entrance, but this tiny self-proclaimed "sake pairing restaurant" is fully booked months ahead. There is only one omakase menu featuring kappo dishes, made with seasonal produce mostly flown in from Japan. Sake pairing is a vital part of the experience, as the chef/sake master serves each drink at a different temperature to bring out the best in each course.

Nagamoto is a Japanese restaurant helmed by Chef Teruhiko Nagamoto, with only counter seats, where all diners can watch his well-honed skills in action. Only one omakase menu is offered, with kaiseiki courses crafted out of "shun" ingredients in peak condition, embodying the chef's deep knowledge in the beauty of subtleness.

Noi's tasting menu prominently features top-notch seafood in contemporary cooking with Italian soul. Dishes are highly detailed, artfully plated, and show shrewd techniques, while a wide selection of beverages is carefully prepared.





The Chairman moved to a new address in 2022, and the elegant room comes with a generous display of lush greens. Despite the new location, the culinary vision stays the same - ingredients are mostly sourced from small suppliers and local fishermen, and signatures like steamed crab with Huadiao are still on the menu.

The Demon Celebrity is a crossover between chef Alvin Leung, also known as the "Demon Chef", and Master Fu of the now-defunct Celebrity Cuisine. The two chefs put a new spin on familiar Cantonese flavours, with collaborative efforts such as fried pork intestine stuffed with minced cuttlefish and black truffle.

3 Other Restaurants are Promoted Within the Selection and Receive One MICHELIN Star

Estro has impressed diners with authentic Neapolitan cooking by the native head chef since its opening, especially his homemade pastas such as buttoni filled with parmesan, tomato jus, and basil. Diners have a choice between the 6- and 8-course prix-fixe menu for the chef's ingenious creations.

Kappo Rin, helmed by the Japanese head chef from Sendai, specialises in multi-course omakase menus with both cooked and raw dishes, designed to bring out the natural flavours of fresh Japanese ingredients, with a unique touch of seasoning. Diners get to interact closely with the experienced chefs at the 8-seater counter.

Neighborhood is the brainchild of chef-owner Lai, a Hongkonger who was trained in the U.S. An intimate spot tucked away in an alley, the minimalistic and tasteful décor matches the short but sweet menu, with 20 tapas-style items that rotate regularly, many featuring local seafood in a no-framed unique presentation.

1 Restaurant Newly Awarded, and 1 Restaurant Promoted to One MICHELIN Star in Macau

The Huaiyang Garden is the only restaurant newly awarded with One MICHELIN Star in Macau this year. Helmed by the renowned culinary master chef Zhou, the kitchen team excels in sophisticated Huaiyang fare, incorporating fresh river fish shipped from the region twice a week, such as stir-fried shrimps with roe and tomalley, or Liangxi-style crispy eel.

Five Foot Road is promoted from a MICHELIN Selected to One MICHELIN Star restaurant. With more than 30 years of experience, the chef from Sichuan excels in presenting traditional Sichuan flavours and aromas with various seafood.

With these new additions and promotions, a total of 67 restaurants are recommended by the MICHELIN Guide's inspectors with One MICHELIN Star. 58 restaurants are in Hong Kong and 9 in Macau.

The MICHELIN Green Star Newly Awarded to Restaurant Mora in Hong Kong

Within the MICHELIN Guide restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.

In addition to the two restaurants in Hong Kong (Amber, Two MICHELIN Stars and Roganic, One MICHELIN Star) and one restaurant in Macau (IFTM Educational Restaurant, Bib Gourmand) which have been awarded the MICHELIN Green Star in the previous years, 2023 sees one new Hong Kong restaurant being recognised with the MICHELIN Green Star - Mora (MICHELIN Selected).

Mora features soya beans as the core of the menu, with red meat and seafood in rather small portions. Dishes are served in tasteful portion sizes, with consciously selected local and sustainable ingredients. Working with many long-standing and reputable local produce shops, the team aims to promote local ingredients, flavours, and culture. Being a board member of a Hong Kong food bank, chef Vicky Lau is dedicated to rescuing surplus food from retailers, distributors, and manufacturers, and redistributing them to people in need.

Three New MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

This year, the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau adds three Special Awards to highlight talented professionals from the restaurant industry, shining the light on the diversity of jobs and know-hows, which, together, contribute to create exceptional gastronomic experiences.

MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically add to the customer experience. This award goes to Kit Li from two MICHELIN Starred restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau. Kit Li, who has been working in Sichuan Moon since its opening, is smart and passionate. Equipped with excellent product knowledge and a thorough understanding in the culinary concept that André Chiang holds, she anticipates the needs of guests and interacts with them at the right time with good serving pace.

MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award, presented by Perrier-Joüet, recognises the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers of the industry, and is given to Jacky Luk from three MICHELIN Starred restaurant Forum in Hong Kong.



Jacky Luk has been with Forum for many years and has always been humble and helpful. He is not only dedicated to an exclusive wine list with some small labels included, but also has extensive knowledge and a unique understanding on wine.

MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award, presented by AIA, recognises a young chef working in a restaurant of the selection and whose exceptional talent and great potential have impressed the inspectors. This year's award is given to Steve Lee from one MICHELIN Starred restaurant Hansik Goo in Hong Kong.

Born in 1991, Steve Lee gained years of experience in Australia, and his home country Korea, showing good talent in execution of the new menu, with Korean flavours expressively presented.

6 new establishments awarded a Bib Gourmand in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023

With the entry of 6 new Bib Gourmand food establishments in Hong Kong, the total number of restaurants and street food offering exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences in Hong Kong has reached 65; while Macau has 7.

The Bib Gourmand distinction is annually given to restaurants that offer the best value-for-money gourmet experiences. This means three courses meal (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 Hong Kong dollars (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).

"Since the launch of the first edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Hong Kong & Macau in 2008, we have seen tremendous growth and evolution of the local culinary scene. The total number of Bib Gourmand food establishments have almost tripled, from 26 to 72," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Hong Kong is a destination that is never short of talents with creativity in the industry, and we are pleased to add 6 locally-owned neighborhood stalls offering casual yet tasty bites to the Bib Gourmand selection."

6 new Bib Gourmand establishments in Hong Kong

Fisholic (North Point) is awarded a Bib Gourmand for it's famous snacks and noodles made with fish. This street food stall sells playful items like deep-fried minced fish in the guise of French fries, or fish skin nachos.

Sai Kwan Lo Jois a takeout-only shop that carries both traditional and novelty snacks. The hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style or deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork is worth its recognition of a Bib Gourmand.

Saya is a newly added Thai cuisine establishment awarded a Bib Gourmand in Hong Kong, bringing the total number of Bib Gourmand eateries serving Thai cuisine to 3 in the selection. Saya presents a menu dominated by Isan cuisine from Northeast Thailand, prepared by a Thai kitchen team. Khao Soy bursts with aromas from the coconut milk curry and chargrilled chicken. Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish seasoned with lemongrass and pandan, is also good.

Ship Kee opened its doors in 2021 and prides itself on Cantonese classics from the old days. The barbecue chef honed his skills for over 40 years; his Master Woo's honey glazed BBQ pork is seasoned perfectly, tender but springy. While the dim sum chef has over 30 years of experience; presenting steamed rice rolls with shrimps and Chinese chives that look like gems under a velvety, translucent skin.

Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) gets the Bib Gourmand distinction for its icy cold glass noodles dressed in a secret blend of chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts.

Yi Jiaserves Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics like Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees, and Sichuan boiled fish. Novelty creations such as deep-fried soufflé meringue with mango custard filling are also worth trying.

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 is attached to this press release. It is also available on the MICHELIN Guide's official website and the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay locally and throughout the world.

Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality - with options for all budgets - and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selections for Hong Kong and Macau feature those destinations' most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like Cordis; standouts from our "Plus" collection like TheUpper House and TheJervois; reliable international names like Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental; and unique, luxury boutiques like One96 and The Fleming.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

For high resolution images, please download them here.

The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 at a glance:



Total New Promoted TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS 250 40 6 Total 3 MICHELIN Stars 10

1 Total 2 MICHELIN Stars 18 2 1 Total 1 MICHELIN Star 67 7 4 Total Bib Gourmand 72 6

Total MICHELIN Selected 83 25

Total Green Star 4 1

HONG KONG 206 37 5 3 MICHELIN Stars 7

1 2 MICHELIN Stars 13 2 1 1 MICHELIN Star 58 6 3 Bib Gourmand 65 6

MICHELIN Selected 63 23

Green Star 3 1

MACAU 44 3 1 3 MICHELIN Stars 3



2 MICHELIN Stars 5



1 MICHELIN Star 9 1 1 Bib Gourmand 7



MICHELIN Selected 20 2

Green Star 1





THE MICHELIN GUIDE HONG KONG & MACAU 2023

FULL SELECTION

HONG KONG

Three MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Italian / ???? Caprice

French contemporary / ????? Forum ???? Cantonese / ?? L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

French contemporary / ????? Sushi Shikon ?? Sushi / ?? T'ang Court ?? Cantonese / ?? Ta Vie PROMOTION ? Innovative / ???

Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Amber

French contemporary / ????? Arbor

Innovative / ??? Bo Innovation NEW ?? Innovative / ??? Écriture

French contemporary / ????? L'Envol

French contemporary / ????? Lai Ching Heen NEW ??? Cantonese / ?? Lung King Heen ??? Cantonese / ?? Octavium

Italian / ???? Rùn PROMOTION ? Cantonese / ?? Sun Tung Lok ??? Cantonese / ?? Tate

Innovative / ??? Tin Lung Heen ??? Cantonese / ?? Ying Jee Club ???? Cantonese / ??

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Ando

Innovative / ??? Arcane

European contemporary / ????? Beefbar

Steakhouse / ?? Belon

French / ??? Chaat

Indian / ??? D.H.K. NEW ??? Cantonese / ?? Duddell's ????? Cantonese / ?? Épure

French contemporary / ????? Estro PROMOTION

Italian / ???? Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai) ??? (??) Cantonese / ?? Fu Ho ?? Cantonese / ?? Gaddi's ??? French / ??? Godenya NEW

Japanese / ??? Hansik Goo

Korean / ??? Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay) ???(???) Noodles and Congee / ?? I M Teppanyaki & Wine ?·??? Teppanyaki / ??? Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui) ??? (???) Cantonese / ?? Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai) ??? (??) Shanghainese / ?? Kam's Roast Goose ???? Cantonese Roast Meats / ?? Kappo Rin PROMOTION ??? Japanese / ??? Liu Yuan Pavilion ???? Shanghainese / ?? Loaf On ???? Seafood / ?? Louise

French contemporary / ????? Man Ho (Admiralty) ???? Cantonese / ?? Man Wah ??? Cantonese / ?? Mandarin Grill + Bar ????+?? European contemporary / ????? Ming Court (Mong Kok) ??(??) Cantonese / ?? Mono

Latin American / ???? Nagamoto NEW ?? Japanese / ??? Neighborhood PROMOTION

European contemporary / ????? New Punjab Club

Indian / ??? Noi NEW

Italian Contemporary / ?????? Pang's Kitchen ??? Cantonese / ?? Petrus ?? French / ??? Roganic

European contemporary / ????? Ryota Kappou Modern

Japanese / ??? Seventh Son ???? Cantonese / ?? Shang Palace ?? Cantonese / ?? Spring Moon ??? Cantonese / ?? Summer Palace ?? Cantonese / ?? Sushi Saito ?.?? Sushi / ?? Sushi Wadatsumi

Sushi / ?? Takumi by Daisuke Mori

Innovative / ??? The Araki

Sushi / ?? The Chairman NEW ??? Cantonese / ?? The Demon Celebrity NEW ????? Cantonese / ?? Tosca di Angelo

Italian / ???? Vea

Innovative / ??? Whey

European contemporary / ????? Xin Rong Ji ??? Taizhou / ??? Yardbird

Yakitori / ???? Yat Lok ???? Cantonese Roast Meats / ?? Yat Tung Heen ??? Cantonese / ?? Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui) ??? (???) Shanghainese / ?? Yong Fu ?? Ningbo / ??? Zest by Konishi

French contemporary / ????? Zhejiang Heen ??? Zhejiang / ??? Zuicho ?? Japanese / ???

SELECTED

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Aaharn

Thai / ??? Above & Beyond ??? Cantonese / ?? Agora NEW

Spanish / ???? Ami

French contemporary / ????? Bâtard

French contemporary / ????? Carbone

American-Italian / ?????? Celestial Court ??? Cantonese / ?? Chesa ??? Swiss / ??? China Tang ??? Cantonese / ?? Chuen Kee Seafood (Hoi Pong Street) ???? (???) Seafood / ?? Clarence NEW

French contemporary / ????? Cornerstone

European contemporary / ????? Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira ??? (???) Cantonese / ?? Farm House ?? Cantonese / ?? Fat Boy ????? Street Food Fishball Man (To Kwa Wan) NEW ??? (???) Street Food Giando

Italian / ???? Golden Bauhinia Sang Kee NEW ????? Cantonese / ?? Heimat NEW

German / ??? Hing Kee ????? Seafood / ?? Ho Kee Dessert (To Kwa Wan) NEW ???? (???) Street Food Ho Lee Fook NEW ??? Cantonese / ?? Hong Kong Cuisine NEW ???? Chinese Contemporary / ????? Hop Yik Tai ????? Street Food Hung Hom Pancake NEW ????? Street Food Hyde Park Garden ???? Seafood / ?? Involtini

Italian / ???? Ippoh ?? Tempura / ??? Jing Alley ??? Sichuan / ?? Joyful Dessert House

Street Food Kelly's Cape Bop

Street Food Keung Kee ???? Street Food Ki Tsui ???? Street Food Lei Garden (Wan Chai) ???? (??) Cantonese / ?? Little Napoli NEW

Italian / ???? Lucale

Italian / ???? Luk Yu Tea House ???? Cantonese / ?? Mak Kee (North Point) ????(??) Street Food Man Kee Cart Noodles ????? Street Food Mora NEW ? Innovative / ??? Mosu NEW

Innovative / ??? Mrs. Fong Chinese Desserts NEW ????? Street Food One Harbour Road ???? Cantonese / ?? Owl's

Street Food Plaa NEW

Thai Contemporary / ????? Ramato NEW

Italian / ???? Sabah NEW ?? Malaysian / ????? S?p NEW

Vietnamese / ??? She Wong Hei ??? Cantonese / ?? Shum Shum Desserts NEW ???? Street Food So Kee ???? Street Food Temple Street Beef Offal NEW ???? Street Food Tempura Uchitsu ???? Tempura / ??? Testina NEW

Italian / ???? The Legacy House ??? Shun Tak / ??? The Swiss Chalet ???? Swiss / ??? Toritama ?? Yakitori / ???? Tsui Hang Village (Tsim Sha Tsui) ??? (???) Cantonese / ?? Tuber Umberto Bombana NEW

Italian / ???? Twist & Buckle NEW

Street Food Wing ? Innovative / ??? Yuè (Causeway Bay) NEW ? Cantonese / ?? Yuè (Gold Coast) ? (????) Cantonese / ??

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Amber

French contemporary / ????? Mora NEW ? Innovative / ??? Roganic

European contemporary / ?????

BIB GOURMAND

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling ?????? Dumplings / ?? Ancient Moon ?? Singaporean and Malaysian / ??? Ba Yi ?? Xinjiang / ??? Both Street (Yuen Long) ???? (??) Street Food Brass Spoon (Wan Chai)

Vietnamese / ??? Café Hunan (Western District) ???? (??) Hunanese / ?? Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow ??????? Chiu Chow / ??? Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point) ??? (??) Chiu Chow / ??? Congee and Noodle Shop ??? Noodles and Congee / ?? Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay) ??? (???) Shanghainese / ?? Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui) ??? (???) Shanghainese / ?? Ding Ba (Choi Hung) ???? (??) Street Food Dragon Inn ?? Seafood / ?? Eight Treasures ????? Noodles / ?? Eng Kee Noodle Shop ???? Noodles / ?? Eton ?? Shun Tak / ??? Fisholic (North Point) NEW ??? (??) Street Food Fung Shing (North Point) ?? (??) Shun Tak / ??? Glorious Cuisine ???? Cantonese / ?? Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai) ???? (??) Noodles / ?? Ho To Tai ??? Noodles / ?? Ju Xing Home ??? Cantonese / ?? Kai Kai ???? Street Food Kau Kee ?? Noodles / ?? Kung Wo Beancurd Factory ????? Street Food Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles ????? Noodles / ?? Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen's Road West) ?????? (?????) Cantonese / ?? Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street) ????? (???) Noodles / ?? Lin Heung Kui ??? Cantonese / ?? Lucky Indonesia ?????? Indonesian / ??? Mak Man Kee ??? Noodles / ?? Megan's Kitchen ??? Cantonese / ?? Moon Tong Lok ??? Street Food Nishiki ? Japanese / ??? Po Kee ?? Cantonese Roast Meats / ?? Putien (Causeway Bay) ?? (???) Fujian / ?? Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW ???? Street Food Samsen (Sheung Wan) ?? Thai / ??? Samsen (Wan Chai) ?? Thai / ??? Sang Kee ?? Cantonese / ?? Saya NEW

Thai / ??? She Wong Leung ??? Cantonese / ?? Shek Kee Kitchen ???? Cantonese / ?? Ship Kee NEW ?? Cantonese / ?? Shugetsu Ramen (Central) ??????? (??) Ramen / ?? Sing Kee ?? Cantonese / ?? Sister Wah ????? Noodles / ?? Sun Yuen Hing Kee ???? Cantonese Roast Meats / ?? Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai) ???? (??) Cantonese / ?? Tai Wing Wah ??? Cantonese / ?? Tai Woo ????? Cantonese / ?? Tak Kee ?? Chiu Chow / ??? Takeya ?? Japanese / ??? Tasty (Central) ?????? (??) Noodles and Congee / ?? Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po) ??? (???) Dim Sum / ?? Tin Hung ???? Cantonese Roast Meats / ?? Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai) ??? (??) Noodles and Congee / ?? Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street) ??? (????) Noodles / ?? Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW ????????? (??) Street Food Wang Fu (Central) ?? (??) Dumplings / ?? What To Eat ??? Taiwanese / ??? Wing Lai Yuen ??? Shanghainese & Sichuan / ????? Yi Jia NEW ?? Shanghainese & Sichuan / ????? Yuan is Here (Western District) ???? (??) Taiwanese / ??? Yue Kee ?? Cantonese / ??

MACAU

Three MICHELIN Stars



Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Jade Dragon ??? Cantonese / ?? Robuchon au Dôme ?????? French contemporary / ????? The Eight 8?? Cantonese / ??

Two MICHELIN Stars



Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Alain Ducasse at Morpheus ??? French contemporary / ????? Feng Wei Ju ??? Hunanese & Sichuan / ????? Mizumi (Macau) ? (??) Japanese / ??? Sichuan Moon ??? Sichuan / ?? Wing Lei ??? Cantonese / ??

One MICHELIN Star



Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Five Foot Road PROMOTION ?? Sichuan / ?? Lai Heen ?? Cantonese / ?? 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Italian / ???? Pearl Dragon ??? Cantonese / ?? The Huaiyang Garden NEW ???? Huai Yang / ??? The Kitchen ?? Steakhouse / ?? Wing Lei Palace ??? Cantonese / ?? Ying ??? Cantonese / ?? Zi Yat Heen ??? Cantonese / ??

SELECTED

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine A Lorcha ?? Portuguese / ??? Banza ?? Portuguese / ??? Espaço Lisboa ????? Portuguese / ??? Fong Kei ???? Street Food Il Teatro ??? Italian / ???? Imperial Court ??? Cantonese / ?? Kika

Street Food Lord Stow's Bakery (Rua do Tassara) ?????(????) Street Food Lung Wah Tea House ???? Cantonese / ?? Manuel Cozinha Portuguesa ?????? Portuguese / ??? Mok Yee Kei ??? Street Food Ngao Kei Ka Lei Chon (Macau) ??????(??) Noodles and Congee / ?? Palace Garden NEW ??? Cantonese / ?? SW Steakhouse NEW ???? Steakhouse / ?? Terrazza ?? Italian / ???? The Ritz-Carlton Café ????? French / ??? Ving Kei (Macau) ????(??) Street Food Vista 38 ??38 Sichuan / ?? Yi ?? Chinese contemporary / ????? Yi Shun (Macau) ????(??) Street Food

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine IFTM Educational Restaurant ?????????? Macanese / ???

BIB GOURMAND

Restaurant Name (ENG) Restaurant Name (CHI) Type of Cuisine Chan Seng Kei ??? Cantonese / ?? Cheong Kei ?? Noodles / ?? Din Tai Fung (COD) ??? (????) Shanghainese / ?? IFTM Educational Restaurant ?????????? Macanese / ??? Lok Kei Noodles ???? Noodles and Congee / ?? Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) ?? (???) Cantonese / ?? O Castiço

Portuguese / ???





