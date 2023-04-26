DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Funds Names Changes - June 2nd, 2023

Please note that Amundi will perform a change in the name of below funds:

-- Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y UCITS ETF

-- Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, detailed by share-classes, which will be applied as of June 2nd, 2023.

ISIN Tickers Current ShareClass Name New ShareClass Name Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF > Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 US13 LN / Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF U13G LN Dist LU1407887675 U13E LN Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Hedged to GBP - Dist GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF > Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 US37 LN / Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF U37G LN Dist LU1407889457 U37H LN Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Hedged to GBP - Dist GBP Hedged Dist Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF > Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF LU1407888053 U71G LN / Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF US71 LN Dist LU1407888483 U71H LN Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Hedged to GBP - Dist GBP Hedged Dist

