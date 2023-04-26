Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Dow Jones News
26.04.2023 | 13:46
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Funds Names Changes - June 2nd, 2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Funds Names Changes - June 2nd, 2023

Amundi Asset Management (US13;U13G;U13E;US37;U37G;U37H;U71G;US71;U71H) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Funds Names Changes - June 2nd, 2023 26-Apr-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that Amundi will perform a change in the name of below funds:

-- Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y UCITS ETF

-- Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, detailed by share-classes, which will be applied as of June 2nd, 2023. 

ISIN     Tickers   Current ShareClass Name               New ShareClass Name 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF > Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 
LU1407887162 US13 LN /  Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist    Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 
       U13G LN                             Dist 
LU1407887675 U13E LN   Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly   Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF 
              Hedged to GBP - Dist                GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF > Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF 
LU1407888996 US37 LN /  Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist    Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF 
       U37G LN                             Dist 
LU1407889457 U37H LN   Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly   Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF 
              Hedged to GBP - Dist                GBP Hedged Dist 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF > Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF 
LU1407888053 U71G LN /  Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist    Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF 
       US71 LN                             Dist 
LU1407888483 U71H LN   Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly  Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF 
              Hedged to GBP - Dist                GBP Hedged Dist

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407887675, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889457, LU1407888053, 
        LU1407888053, LU1407888483 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     US13;U13G;U13E;US37;U37G;U37H;U71G;US71;U71H 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 239801 
EQS News ID:  1617805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1617805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
