

Managing Director of Aneka Jaringan, Pang Tse Fui

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad, a basement and foundation construction specialist, is pleased to announce that the Group has received a letter of award from Reliacon Sdn. Bhd. for bored piling works worth RM30.28 million related to a serviced apartment and office project located in Bandar Melaka.The project involves bored piling works for one 41-storey block of serviced apartments, one 40-storey block of serviced apartments, one 15-storey office block, a seven-storey car park and one level of commercial space.The project commences in May and is expected to take eight months to complete.Managing Director of Aneka Jaringan, Pang Tse Fui said, "The Group is steadily getting jobs as we focus on our markets in Malaysia and Indonesia. This will replenish our order book and assist the Group in improving the topline and bottomline performance while contributing positively to the financial years ending 31 August 2023 (FYE2023) and 31 August 2024 (FYE2024)."We will continue to seek projects from the government and private sectors of both Malaysia and Indonesia and are anticipating a strong pipeline of projects."Aneka Jaringan has an order book of RM137 million as of 30 November 2022, with Malaysian operations contributing RM124 million and Indonesian operations contributing RM13 million.As of 31 March 2023, the Group's tender book stood at RM1.19 billion, with tenders in Malaysia valued at RM1.12 billion and tenders in Indonesia valued at RM68 million.Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad: 226 [BURSA: ANEKA], http://www.anekajaringan.com/Source: Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad