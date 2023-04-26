ICAS Presents National Award to West Virginia-Based Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Provider

WAYNE, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / ICAS, a New York-based provider of IT infrastructure deployment solutions, recently presented the Prestera Center with the Soteria National Leadership Award for its success in effectively combining advanced technology with proven intervention strategies to reduce vaping and mitigate behavioral issues. The Prestera Center, which provides mental health and substance abuse services across West Virginia, received the award at a presentation on April 18, 2023 during a ceremony at Wayne High School in Wayne, West Virginia.

Left to right: Mirko Notarangelo, VP of Marketing, ICAS, presents the Soteria National Leadership Award to Lisa Zappia, president & CEO of the Prestera Center, at an awards ceremony recently held at Wayne High School.

"We are pleased to present the Soteria National Leadership Award to the Prestera Center for its leadership and innovative approach to providing excellent behavioral health care, prevention and crisis intervention, and addiction treatment programs that produce positive outcomes," said Mirko Notarangelo, ICAS's head of marketing. "Prestera deserves great recognition for their leadership and innovative efforts in addressing one of the most critical societal challenges we face today, not just in West Virginia, but across the entire country."

Named after Soteria, the Greek goddess of safety, the Soteria National Leadership Award evaluates the efficacy of specific initiatives, including counseling and intervention strategies, the use of technology, and other means that positively impact safety and wellness among K-12 students.

ICAS is a global leader in IT infrastructure deployment, offering a suite of services including structured cabling, technology consulting, project management, network infrastructure, security and surveillance solutions, and more. ICAS serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies and institutional and municipal entities. More information about ICAS and its broad range of capabilities can be found at www.icascorp.com.

