Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2023 | 14:02
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICAS Presents National Award to West Virginia-Based Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Provider

WAYNE, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / ICAS, a New York-based provider of IT infrastructure deployment solutions, recently presented the Prestera Center with the Soteria National Leadership Award for its success in effectively combining advanced technology with proven intervention strategies to reduce vaping and mitigate behavioral issues. The Prestera Center, which provides mental health and substance abuse services across West Virginia, received the award at a presentation on April 18, 2023 during a ceremony at Wayne High School in Wayne, West Virginia.

ICAS, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Press release picture

Left to right: Mirko Notarangelo, VP of Marketing, ICAS, presents the Soteria National Leadership Award to Lisa Zappia, president & CEO of the Prestera Center, at an awards ceremony recently held at Wayne High School.

"We are pleased to present the Soteria National Leadership Award to the Prestera Center for its leadership and innovative approach to providing excellent behavioral health care, prevention and crisis intervention, and addiction treatment programs that produce positive outcomes," said Mirko Notarangelo, ICAS's head of marketing. "Prestera deserves great recognition for their leadership and innovative efforts in addressing one of the most critical societal challenges we face today, not just in West Virginia, but across the entire country."

Named after Soteria, the Greek goddess of safety, the Soteria National Leadership Award evaluates the efficacy of specific initiatives, including counseling and intervention strategies, the use of technology, and other means that positively impact safety and wellness among K-12 students.

About ICAS

ICAS is a global leader in IT infrastructure deployment, offering a suite of services including structured cabling, technology consulting, project management, network infrastructure, security and surveillance solutions, and more. ICAS serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies and institutional and municipal entities. More information about ICAS and its broad range of capabilities can be found at www.icascorp.com.

# # #

Contact: Don Miller
Parallel Communications Group
516-330-1647
Twitter: @Parallel_PR
dmiller@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: ICAS

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751279/ICAS-Presents-National-Award-to-West-Virginia-Based-Mental-Health-and-Substance-Abuse-Services-Provider

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.