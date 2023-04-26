GXC CTO Hardik Jain Participating in Panel at Private Wireless Networks Summit

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced that co-founder and chief technology officer Hardik Jain will participate in a panel discussion as part of the Fierce Wireless Private Network Summit. The virtual event, which explores the trends, opportunities, best practices, and achievements-to-date of private wireless networks for business, takes place May 2nd and 3rd, 2023.

Jain will participate in the panel session, "Open RAN Private Networks," scheduled for Wednesday, May 3rd at 11:30 a.m. EST. The discussion will focus on the evolution of Open RAN networks, their suitability for supporting business operations, and best practices for deploying these networks into an enterprise environment.

"We have been a strong advocate for Open RAN, which promotes open standards and interoperability in wireless networks, and gives customers superior flexibility to satisfy their own business needs," said Allen Proithis, chief executive officer of GXC. "We are pleased that Hardik will participate in this session and share his relevant and insightful perspectives with the Fierce Wireless audience."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC, previously known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks, based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development in interference technology out of the University of Texas at Austin. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact us here for inquiries.

