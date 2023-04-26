Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QI Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade purity results from the channel sampling performed on the Main Zone of the company's wholly owned Charlevoix Silica Project.

In the summer and fall of 2022, the Company stripped the overburden off the Main Zone silica outcrop (Figure 1). A series of 16 channels were cut across the stratigraphy and sampled at one (1) metre long intervals as seen in Figure 2. Approximately 50% of the channel samples were sent to ALS Global for purity analysis, the remaining samples were delivered to the Institute National Research Scientifique (INRS) in Québec City for further analysis.

Figure 1 - Aerial photograph of the Charlevoix Silica Project Main Zone.



As shown in Figure 2, the results of the purity analysis suggest that the majority of the Main Zone outcrop is comprised of high-grade silica, returning an average grade of 98% purity. A few outliers of low-grade samples were also identified and typically occur at the periphery of the outcrop at the contact with the host rock, as well as a discrete horizon within the outcrop. The low-grade samples are easily identifiable to the naked eye, and contain mostly mica (biotite and muscovite), and feldspar as contaminates. QI Materials is working closely with the INRS to develop the sorting and separation methods necessary to remove the contaminate minerals.

Figure 2 - Channel sample purity results from Charlevoix Silica Project Main Zone.



Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., is the CEO of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp., and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained within this news release.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (formerly Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the new green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as its various other silica properties in Québec.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials is available at www.qimaterials.com.

