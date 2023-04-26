Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB:CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announces that it is hosting a Shareholder Presentation on Thursday May 4, 2023, at 11am PST | 2 pm EST. The interactive session will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel, who will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Cornblatt.

Ilan Sobel will provide updates on current BioHarvest marketing initiatives, and Dr. Brian Cornblatt will discuss the company's clinical trial program, including priority indications and recent pilot testing activities.

Link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mpgl8PuFSviafsnlk7P1og

Following the presentations, there will be a live question and answer session hosted by both Ilan Sobel and Dr. Cornblatt. All media and investors are invited to pre-register. For any questions regarding the event, please contact info@bioharvest.com.

"I am especially excited to have Dr. Brian Cornblatt join us for this Shareholder update," stated CEO Ilan Sobel, adding," Our Clinical Studies initiative is just one of the major building blocks of the company, but it is one that could have a profound impact on both our product roadmap, and our ability to improve people's lives. I look forward to a very energetic question and answer session with Brian."

The Company also announces that it will be adding quarterly financial update presentations to align communication of quarterly sales results and future guidance with its official and externally reviewed quarterly financial filing dates, as determined by the Canadian Securities Exchange. This alignment will enable the company to communicate and discuss quarterly results that include revenue (not sales orders) and other key financial performance metrics. The company will host the first financial update presentation on May 31st following the announcement of Q1/2023 results.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the clinical trial program will confirm medical benefits from use of company products or impact the company's new product roadmap. Clinical trials are subject to significant uncertainties including the risk that the trial will not confirm expected benefits or may not be long or extensive enough to reliably confirm such benefits or may not be considered as independent confirmation.. Launching new products is subject to risks and uncertainties including the risk that the market will not accept the product or that government approvals required for sale or import of the products will not be obtained.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163799