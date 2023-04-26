

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based elevator business KONE Oyj (KNYJF) on Wednesday released an Interim Report for the January to March period of 2023 that revealed higher sales and net income.



Net income increased 41 percent to 185.7 million euros or 0.36 euro per share as compared with 131.5 million euros or 0.25 euro per share in the prior period.



Sales increased 4.7 percent to 2.56 billion euros, from 2.44 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022.



'We started the year on a good note, with growth in sales and improved profitability', said Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO.



KONE expects its sales at comparable exchange rates for the year 2023 to be somewhat above the previous year. KONE previously expected its sales at comparable exchange rates for the year 2023 to be at a similar level as in the previous year.



Shares of KONE were last traded at $53.85.



