VINCI Highways, a world leader in highway concessions, introduces new mobility brand ViaPlus. Specialized in free-flow traffic systems, ViaPlus serves the end-to-end needs of transportation agencies by bringing the full range of back-office technologies for high-volume transactions, customer operations and data analytics. The new company, fully owned by VINCI Highways, is the merged product of TollPlus and Cofiroute USA.

ViaPlus' teams will take charge of VINCI Highways' existing free-flow contracts in the USA, Europe, and India, and will be the source for future development in the segment. VINCI Highways is a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, whose international network of airports, highways, and railways will be able to integrate ViaPlus' services for different mobility modes.

Free-flow solutions have proven benefits for infrastructure efficiency and environmental performance versus conventional systems. As traffic moves at more consistent speeds without the need to stop and pay, reduced congestion can lower CO2 emissions by up to 60% on a given toll section of a free-flow highway as compared to a traditional gated toll plaza1

Belen Marcos, executive vice-president of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Highways, declared: "Under the leadership of transportation agencies, VINCI Highways has been a world pioneer of free-flow services. We are notably the first operator to have developed a fully automated highway in the USA the 91 Express Lanes in California. As people increasingly expect digital solutions from the transportation modes they choose, we are bringing new capacity to the market with ViaPlus. We will keep operating our existing contracts at best level and grow our presence in the USA and across the international networks of VINCI Highways and VINCI Concessions.

Richard Arce, CEO of ViaPlus, declared: "The benefits we bring to customers are already recognized in the free-flow industry. For instance, our commercial back office for the North Texas Tollway Authority in Dallas, USA, processes more than three million free-flow transactions daily. In Europe, we operate the back office and services for Europe's first interoperable free-flow highway in Dublin. We look forward to new growth as needs for seamless mobility continue to rapidly develop.

ViaPlus is a global mobility company in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market, specializing in revenue and services management solutions for the transportation industry. Our customer operations, data analytics, and full-featured single-account back office technology facilitate the high-volume transactions required for seamless multimodal mobility. As a VINCI Highways subsidiary, we are committed to technical innovation and to promoting a positive mobility experience for all.

VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, is a leader in road concessions, operation and mobility services. We design, finance, build and operate motorways, bridges, tunnels, urban roads and mobility services on a network of 4,000 km in 15 countries. VINCI Highways leverages its expertise to deliver the highest performance and safety standards and treat drivers to a positive experience.

VINCI Concessions is an international player in transport infrastructure. We leverage our integrated model to design, finance, build, operate and maintain more than 90 airports, motorways and rail projects in 23 countries, through our subsidiaries VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways and VINCI Railways. We are committed to shared growth with regions, and are actively making mobility ever more sustainable, efficient and innovative.

