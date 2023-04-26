WASHINGTON, D.C. & CHARLESTON, W.V.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

First quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.36%, 8.80% and 15.28%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.13%, 6.96% and 11.63%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.

"Consistency, conservatism, and trust were the leading themes for UBSI in the first quarter," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to deliver strong financial performance, highlighted by a Return on Average Assets of 1.35%, a net interest margin of 3.63%, and an efficiency ratio of 51.46%. Our capital levels remain among the strongest in the industry, our asset quality metrics reflect our conservative underwriting, and our liquidity levels have us well-positioned to meet the challenges of the current environment."

Adams further stated, "And as for trust, United was named during the first quarter by Newsweek magazine as the most trusted banking company in the nation. Trust is critical to the success of any organization, and this is especially true in banking. We are honored to receive this recognition, and appreciate the level of trust we have earned with our stakeholders."

First quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $15.1 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2023 also decreased $15.1 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances of long-term borrowings as well as lower acquired loan accretion income. This decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was partially offset by higher interest income on earning assets driven by rising market interest rates and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. The interest rate spread for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2.93% due to an 80 basis point increase in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 33 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits increased 67 basis points to 1.83% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Average long-term borrowings increased $890.1 million, or 58%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income decreased $1.6 million to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The average yield on net loans and loans held for sale increased 37 basis points to 5.55% from the fourth quarter of 2022. An increase in average earning assets of $435.4 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by an increase in average net loans and loans held for sale of $327.9 million and an increase of $200.0 million in average short-term investments partially offset by a decrease of $92.5 million in average investment securities. The net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023 was a decrease of 24 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to a higher quarter end loan pipeline valuation.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was flat from the fourth quarter of 2022, decreasing $123 thousand, or less than 1%. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $3.9 million and a decrease in employee compensation of $2.1 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in employee benefits of $3.1 million, other noninterest expense of $1.6 million and FDIC insurance expense of $1.3 million. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments at quarter end. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily driven by lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production and lower employee incentives. The increase in employee benefits was due to a combination of higher Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) and postretirement plan costs. Other noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $3.9 million partial recovery of a prior accrual that related to a litigation matter with a former commercial customer which was settled during the fourth quarter. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.

For the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $24.4 million as compared to $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease of $2.2 million was due to a lower effective tax rate and lower earnings. United's effective tax rate was 19.9% and 21.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

First quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $42.8 million, or 22%, from the first quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 also increased $42.8 million, or 22%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances of long-term borrowings as well as lower income from Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees and acquired loan accretion. The interest rate spread for the first quarter of 2023 increased 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 to 2.93% due to a 194 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets mostly offset by a 190 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 increased $125.3 million, or less than 1%, from the first quarter of 2022 due to a $2.1 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale mostly offset by a $2.1 billion decrease in average short-term investments. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits increased 161 basis points to 1.83% from the first quarter of 2022. Average long-term borrowings increased $1.6 billion, or 195.8%, from the first quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income was $210 thousand and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $3.9 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $3.1 million and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $1.0 million. The net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023 was an increase of 64 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a net benefit of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $32.7 million, which was a decrease of $13.3 million, or 29%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $12.8 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $137.4 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to decreases of $7.2 million in employee compensation and $2.6 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments partially offset by an increase of $4.6 million in other noninterest expense and an increase of $1.9 million in FDIC expense. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions and incentives related to mortgage banking production as well as a lower employee headcount. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.

For the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $24.4 million as compared to $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $4.4 million was primarily due to higher earnings and a slightly higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.9% for the first quarter of 2023 and 19.8% for the first quarter of 2022.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At March 31, 2023, non-performing loans were $42.4 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $46.5 million, including other real estate owned ("OREO") of $4.1 million, or 0.15% of total assets at March 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $58.6 million, or 0.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $60.7 million, including OREO of $2.1 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures" which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors' disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets included $9.1 million of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-day past due are included in the respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories at March 31, 2023. Refer to our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q for additional information related to our adoption of this ASU.

As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $240.5 million, or 1.17% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $234.7 million, or 1.14% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and (0.04)% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.7% at March 31, 2023, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.5%, 12.5% and 10.8%, respectively. The March 31, 2023 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

During the first quarter of 2022, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 711 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $35.15. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2023.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of March 31, 2023, United had consolidated assets of approximately $30.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: March

2023 March

2022 December

2022 Interest income $ 329,303 $ 202,795 $ 307,741 Interest expense 94,983 11,293 58,337 Net interest income 234,320 191,502 249,404 Provision for credit losses 6,890 (3,410) 16,368 Noninterest income 32,744 46,025 30,879 Noninterest expense 137,419 139,175 137,542 Income before income taxes 122,755 101,762 126,373 Income taxes 24,448 20,098 26,608 Net income $ 98,307 $ 81,664 $ 99,765 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 Diluted 0.73 0.60 0.74 Cash dividends 0.36 0.36 0.36 Book value 34.14 33.77 33.52 Closing market price $ 35.20 $ 34.88 $ 40.49 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 134,936,551 136,068,439 134,745,122 Weighted average-basic 134,411,166 136,058,328 134,267,532 Weighted average-diluted 134,840,328 136,435,229 134,799,436 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.35% 1.13% 1.36% Return on average shareholders' equity 8.72% 6.96% 8.80% Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.97% 11.63% 15.28% Average equity to average assets 15.49% 16.22% 15.45% Net interest margin 3.63% 2.99% 3.87% PERIOD END BALANCES: March 31

2023 December 31

2022 March 31

2022 Assets $ 30,182,241 $ 29,489,380 $ 29,365,511 Earning assets 26,826,111 26,135,400 25,958,745 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 20,612,159 20,558,166 18,392,086 Loans held for sale 68,176 56,879 340,040 Investment securities 4,777,587 4,872,604 5,020,712 Total deposits 22,284,586 22,303,166 23,474,301 Shareholders' equity 4,606,537 4,516,193 4,595,140

Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March March December 2023 2022 2022 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 329,303 $ 202,795 $ 307,741 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,135 1,109 1,149 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 330,438 203,904 308,890 Interest Expense 94,983 11,293 58,337 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 235,455 192,611 250,553 Provision for Credit Losses 6,890 (3,410) 16,368 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,780 4,127 4,411 Fees from brokerage services 4,200 4,552 3,729 Fees from deposit services 9,362 10,148 9,510 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,707 1,379 1,673 Other charges, commissions, and fees 1,138 759 805 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,891 2,194 1,402 Income from mortgage banking activities 6,384 19,203 4,620 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,276 2,387 2,218 Net (losses) gains on investment securities (405) (251) 51 Other noninterest income 1,411 1,527 2,460 Total Noninterest Income 32,744 46,025 30,879 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 55,414 62,621 57,537 Employee benefits 13,435 12,851 10,296 Net occupancy 11,833 11,187 11,455 Data processing 7,473 7,371 7,463 Amortization of intangibles 1,279 1,379 1,379 OREO expense 667 182 202 Net (gains) losses on the sale of OREO properties (43) (33) 1,062 Equipment expense 6,996 7,335 6,868 FDIC insurance expense 4,587 2,673 3,248 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 1,884 1,643 1,826 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments 2,600 5,237 6,492 Other noninterest expense 31,294 26,729 29,714 Total Noninterest Expense 137,419 139,175 137,542 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 123,890 102,871 127,522 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,135 1,109 1,149 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 122,755 101,762 126,373 Taxes 24,448 20,098 26,608 Net Income $ 98,307 $ 81,664 $ 99,765 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 19.92% 19.75% 21.06%

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets March 2023 March 2022 March 31 December 31 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2023 2022 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,238,563 $ 3,377,720 $ 1,918,693 $ 1,176,652 Securities Available for Sale 4,450,510 4,453,139 4,419,413 4,541,925 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 4,450,510 4,453,139 4,419,413 4,541,925 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (18) (19) (18) (18) Net held to maturity securities 1,002 1,001 1,002 1,002 Equity Securities 7,767 12,528 7,792 7,629 Other Investment Securities 333,256 242,694 349,380 322,048 Total Securities 4,792,535 4,709,362 4,777,587 4,872,604 Total Cash and Securities 6,031,098 8,087,082 6,696,280 6,049,256 Loans held for sale 41,015 327,673 68,176 56,879 Commercial Loans & Leases 15,048,023 13,986,982 14,998,881 14,986,117 Mortgage Loans 4,215,807 2,989,438 4,283,339 4,158,226 Consumer Loans 1,400,008 1,253,905 1,348,678 1,435,820 Gross Loans 20,663,838 18,230,325 20,630,898 20,580,163 Unearned income (21,243) (27,766) (18,739) (21,997) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 20,642,595 18,202,559 20,612,159 20,558,166 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (234,809) (216,016) (240,491) (234,746) Net Loans 20,407,786 17,986,543 20,371,668 20,323,420 Mortgage Servicing Rights 20,739 22,855 19,987 21,022 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,887,197 1,888,889 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 18,442 23,928 17,618 18,897 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 74,163 80,446 76,884 71,144 Other Real Estate Owned 2,211 14,302 4,086 2,052 Bank Owned Life Insurance 480,690 478,575 482,098 480,184 Other Assets 547,256 435,921 556,555 577,637 Total Assets $ 29,512,289 $ 29,344,522 $ 30,182,241 $ 29,489,380 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 26,177,730 $ 26,052,404 $ 26,826,111 $ 26,135,400 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 15,186,632 $ 15,908,260 $ 15,576,926 $ 15,103,488 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 6,897,030 7,466,710 6,707,660 7,199,678 Total Deposits 22,083,662 23,374,970 22,284,586 22,303,166 Short-term Borrowings 166,614 133,987 170,094 160,698 Long-term Borrowings 2,417,999 817,363 2,788,103 2,197,656 Total Borrowings 2,584,613 951,350 2,958,197 2,358,354 Operating Lease Liability 78,729 85,110 81,394 75,749 Other Liabilities 194,997 173,312 251,527 235,918 Total Liabilities 24,942,001 24,584,742 25,575,704 24,973,187 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,570,288 4,759,780 4,606,537 4,516,193 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,570,288 4,759,780 4,606,537 4,516,193 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,512,289 $ 29,344,522 $ 30,182,241 $ 29,489,380 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 17,771,245 $ 16,859,610 $ 18,535,123 $ 17,461,842

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Quarterly Share Data: 2023 2022 2022 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 High Common Stock Price $ 42.45 $ 39.80 $ 44.15 Low Common Stock Price $ 33.35 $ 33.58 $ 35.73 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,411,166 136,058,328 134,267,532 Diluted 134,840,328 136,435,229 134,799,436 Common Dividends $ 48,720 $ 49,266 $ 48,603 Dividend Payout Ratio 49.56% 60.33% 48.72% March 31 December 31 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2023 2022 2022 Book Value Per Share $ 34.14 $ 33.52 $ 33.77 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 20.01 $ 19.36 $ 19.72 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 44.15 $ 44.15 $ 42.50 Date 11/11/22 11/11/22 5/18/21 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 33.11 $ 33.11 $ 31.74 Date 5/2/22 5/2/22 09/20/21 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 134,936,551 134,745,122 136,068,439 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,836 2,856 3,090 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,606,537 $ 4,516,193 $ 4,595,140 Less: Total Intangibles (1,906,507) (1,907,786) (1,912,278) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,700,030 $ 2,608,407 $ 2,682,862 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 134,936,551 134,745,122 136,068,439 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 20.01 $ 19.36 $ 19.72

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

March 2023 Three Months Ended

March 2022 Three Months Ended

December 2022 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 936,394 $ 10,983 4.76% $ 3,028,826 $ 2,329 0.31% $ 736,412 $ 8,946 4.82% Investment securities: Taxable 4,404,864 36,259 3.29% 4,264,820 17,505 1.64% 4,508,813 34,568 3.07% Tax-exempt 387,671 2,740 2.83% 444,542 2,688 2.42% 376,198 2,717 2.89% Total securities 4,792,535 38,999 3.26% 4,709,362 20,193 1.72% 4,885,011 37,285 3.05% Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 20,683,610 280,456 5.49% 18,530,232 181,382 3.96% 20,340,792 262,659 5.13% Allowance for loan losses (234,809) (216,016) (219,933) Net loans and loans held for sale 20,448,801 5.55% 18,314,216 4.01% 20,120,859 5.18% Total earning assets 26,177,730 $ 330,438 5.10% 26,052,404 $ 203,904 3.16% 25,742,282 $ 308,890 4.77% Other assets 3,334,559 3,292,118 3,367,082 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,512,289 $ 29,344,522 $ 29,109,364 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,186,632 $ 68,592 1.83% $ 15,908,260 $ 8,561 0.22% $ 15,166,408 $ 44,265 1.16% Short-term borrowings 166,614 1,157 2.82% 133,987 181 0.55% 154,894 874 2.24% Long-term borrowings 2,417,999 25,234 4.23% 817,363 2,551 1.27% 1,527,904 13,198 3.43% Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,771,245 94,983 2.17% 16,859,610 11,293 0.27% 16,849,206 58,337 1.37% Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,897,030 7,466,710 7,507,329 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 273,726 258,422 254,451 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,942,001 24,584,742 24,610,986 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,570,288 4,759,780 4,498,378 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,512,289 $ 29,344,522 $ 29,109,364 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 235,455 $ 192,611 $ 250,553 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.93% 2.89% 3.40% NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.63% 2.99% 3.87% (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Selected Financial Ratios: 2023 2022 2022 Return on Average Assets 1.35% 1.13% 1.36% Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 8.72% 6.96% 8.80% Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.97% 11.63% 15.28% Efficiency Ratio 51.46% 58.59% 49.07% Price / Earnings Ratio 12.10 x 14.57 x 13.71 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 98,307 $ 81,664 $ 99,765 (b) Number of Days 90 90 92 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,570,288 $ 4,759,780 $ 4,498,378 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,907,331) (1,911,125) (1,908,656) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,662,957 $ 2,848,655 $ 2,589,722 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\ [(a) / (b)] x 365 / (c) 14.97% 11.63% 15.28% Selected Financial Ratios: March 31

2023 December 31

2022 March 31

2022 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 92.50% 92.18% 78.35% Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.17% 1.14% 1.17% Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.40% 1.37% 1.37% Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.14% 0.12% 0.19% 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.06% 0.08% 0.08% Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.21% 0.29% 0.43% Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.15% 0.21% 0.32% Primary Capital Ratio 16.07% 16.11% 16.36% Shareholders' Equity Ratio 15.26% 15.31% 15.65% Price / Book Ratio 1.03 x 1.21 x 1.03 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2023 2022 2022 Applications $ 505,840 $ 1,696,504 $ 447,951 Loans originated 312,077 1,006,363 399,706 Loans sold $ 301,476 $ 1,170,124 $ 396,735 Purchase money % of loans closed 92% 73% 85% Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.17% 2.98% 1.82% Net interest income $ 2,122 $ 2,317 $ 2,654 Other income 10,861 23,397 10,693 Other expense 15,085 25,448 17,097 Income taxes (424) 57 (810) Net (loss) income $ (1,678) $ 209 $ (2,940) March 31 December 31 March 31 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2023 2022 2022 Locked pipeline $ 92,639 $ 68,654 $ 412,809 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,280,741 $ 3,381,485 $ 3,623,207 Number of loans serviced 22,436 23,510 24,677

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) March 31 December 31 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2023 2022 2022 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 29,296 $ 23,685 $ 34,093 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 13,105 15,565 15,179 EOP Restructured Loans (1) n/a 19,388 30,582 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 42,401 $ 58,638 $ 79,854 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 4,086 2,052 13,641 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 46,487 $ 60,690 $ 93,495 Three Months Ended March 31 March 31 December 31 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2023 2022 2022 Beginning Balance $ 234,746 $ 216,016 $ 219,611 Gross Charge-offs (2,936) (1,476) (2,968) Recoveries 1,791 3,456 1,734 Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries (1,145) 1,980 (1,234) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 6,890 (3,402) 16,369 Ending Balance $ 240,491 $ 214,594 $ 234,746 Reserve for lending-related commitments 48,789 36,679 46,189 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 289,280 $ 251,273 $ 280,935

Notes: (1) On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures" which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors' disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets included $9,127 and $17,014, respectively, of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-days past due are included in the above respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories at March 31, 2023. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $7,186 and $13,568 at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $3,075 at December 31, 2022 were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans" above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

