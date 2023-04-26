MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, reported results for the three months ended March 31 as follows:

(In millions, except EPS) Earnings Before Taxes Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing operations (GAAP) $ 201 252 $ 140 176 $ 2.95 3.35 Comparable (non-GAAP) $ 179 260 $ 133 188 $ 2.81 3.59

Total and operating revenue for the three months ended March 31 were as follows:

(In millions) Total Revenue Operating Revenue (non-GAAP) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total $ 2,952 2,854 3% $ 2,346 2,216 6% Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) $ 1,503 1,529 (2)% $ 1,262 1,282 (2)% Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) $ 1,201 1,089 10% $ 879 738 19% Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) $ 454 425 7% $ 322 296 9%

CEO Comment

" Consistent with our expectations, we delivered strong first-quarter results in a challenging freight environment," says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. " Results benefited from outperformance in used vehicle sales and dedicated, which were offset by an SCS asset impairment charge related to a customer bankruptcy. Based on modestly higher-than-expected used vehicle sales trends, we are raising the low end of our full-year comparable EPS forecast.

" Strong results also reflect the transformative actions we're taking to increase returns and position the business to outperform prior cycles. Pricing actions benefited all segments, while revenue growth benefited earnings in dedicated and supply chain. As anticipated, earnings decreased from prior-year record levels as market conditions in used vehicle sales and rental continued to normalize.

" Continued revenue growth in SCS and DTS reflects favorable outsourcing trends and our initiatives to drive accelerated growth in these higher-return businesses. In FMS, revenue growth in North America, driven by SelectCare and ChoiceLease, was more than offset by the revenue impact from the UK exit.

" Longer-term secular trends including escalating demand for supply chain resiliency, nearshoring activity, and e-commerce fulfillment provide significant opportunities for future growth. Our strong balance sheet and solid investment-grade credit rating provide us with ample capacity to support organic growth, pursue strategic investments and acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders.

" I'm confident we're on the right path as continued execution of our balanced growth strategy positions us well for long-term profitable growth and increased shareholder value despite softer freight conditions."

First Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Fleet Management Solutions: Earnings Reflect Lower Used Vehicle Sales and Rental Results

(In millions) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 1,503 1,529 (2)% Operating Revenue (1) $ 1,262 1,282 (2)% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) (2) $ 182 249 (27)% FMS EBT as a % of FMS total revenue 12.1% 16.3% (420) bps FMS EBT as a % of FMS operating revenue (1) 14.4% 19.4% (500) bps Trailing 12-months EBT as % of total and operating revenue 1Q23 1Q22 Change FMS EBT as a % of FMS total revenue 15.7% 14.5% 120 bps FMS EBT as a % of FMS operating revenue (1) 19.1% 16.8% 230 bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel service revenue. (2) Beginning in Q1 2023, we redefined segment EBT to exclude intangible amortization expense, in addition to certain other items which were already excluded as described in our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. All prior year segment EBT financial metrics shown have been recast to exclude intangible amortization expense.

FMS total revenue and operating revenue decreased 2% Operating revenue in North America increased 4% due to higher SelectCare and ChoiceLease, offset by 6% negative impact to operating revenue from UK exit

decreased 2% FMS EBT decreased 27% to $182 million Decrease reflects lower used vehicle sales and rental results Lower gains due to a 16% and 35% decrease in used truck and tractor pricing, respectively, partially offset by higher volumes; sequentially from fourth quarter of 2022, used truck and tractor pricing decreased 7% and 10%, respectively Used vehicle inventory levels increased sequentially to 5,100 vehicles Lower rental results reflect decreased utilization partially offset by 3% increase in power-fleet pricing Rental power-fleet utilization was 75%, down from record level of 82% in prior year, on 6% larger average power fleet

decreased 27% to $182 million FMS EBT as a percentage of FMS operating revenue is above company's long-term target of low double-digits for first quarter and trailing 12-month period

Supply Chain Solutions: Earnings Reflect Strong Revenue Growth More than Offset by Impairment Charge

(In millions) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 1,201 1,089 10% Operating Revenue (1) $ 879 738 19% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) (2) $ 17 43 (60)% EBT as a % of total revenue 1.4% 3.9% (250) bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 1.9% 5.8% (390) bps Trailing 12-month EBT as % of total and operating revenue 1Q23 1Q22 Change EBT as a % of total revenue 4.0% 3.7% 30 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 5.7% 5.4% 30 bps (1)Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation. (2)Beginning in Q1 2023, we redefined segment EBT to exclude intangible amortization expense, in addition to certain other items which were already excluded as described in our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. All prior year segment EBT financial metrics shown have been recast to exclude intangible amortization expense.

SCS total revenue grew 10% and operating revenue grew 19% Increase due to strong revenue growth in all industry verticals primarily reflecting new business, higher volumes, and increased pricing

grew 10% and grew 19% SCS EBT down to $17 million Decrease due to $30 million asset impairment charge related to a customer bankruptcy Partially offset by revenue growth, primarily from automotive vertical performance

down to $17 million SCS EBT as a percentage of SCS operating revenue is below company's long-term target of high single-digits for the first quarter and trailing 12-month period

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Higher Earnings Driven by Increased Pricing

(In millions) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 454 425 7% Operating Revenue (1) $ 322 296 9% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) (2) $ 29 20 45% EBT as a % of total revenue 6.4% 4.7% 170 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 9.0% 6.8% 220 bps Trailing 12-months EBT as % of total and operating revenue 1Q23 1Q22 Change EBT as a % of total revenue 6.1% 3.6% 250 bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 8.8% 5.0% 380 bps (1)Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation. (2)Beginning in Q1 2023, we redefined segment EBT to exclude intangible amortization expense, in addition to certain other items which were already excluded as described in our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. All prior year segment EBT financial metrics shown have been recast to exclude intangible amortization expense.

DTS total revenue grew 7% and operating revenue grew 9% Increase due to increased pricing and volumes

grew 7% and grew 9% DTS EBT grew 45% to $29 million Increase primarily due to revenue growth and improved conditions for hiring professional drivers

grew 45% to $29 million DTS EBT as a percentage of DTS operating revenue is in line with company's long-term target of high single-digits for first quarter and trailing 12-month period

Corporate Financial Information

Unallocated Central Support Services (CSS)

Unallocated CSS costs were $15 million as compared to $16 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the gain from the sale of our corporate headquarters building offset by increased professional fees.

Capital Expenditures, Cash Flow, and Leverage

First-quarter capital expenditures increased to $802 million in 2023 compared to $662 million in 2022 due to higher planned investments in the lease fleet.

First-quarter net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations increased to $478 million as compared to $466 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting higher cash earnings. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $101 million, compared to $108 million in 2022, was generally unchanged as an increase in cash paid for capital expenditures was largely offset by higher proceeds from the sale of operating property and equipment.

Debt-to-equity as of March 31, 2023 was 211% compared to 216% at year-end 2022 and remains below the company's long-term target of 250% to 300%.

Outlook

" We continue to expect strong but reduced earnings in 2023 as weak freight conditions throughout the year impact used vehicle sales and rental," says Ryder Chief Financial Officer John Diez. " Our contractual lease, dedicated, and supply chain businesses continue to improve based on our growth and return initiatives. For full-year 2023, we expect the business to achieve ROE in line with our high-teens target, reflecting the benefits of our initiatives."

Full Year 2023 Total Revenue Growth ~1% Operating Revenue Growth (non-GAAP) ~4% FY23 GAAP EPS (includes ~$3.75 cumulative currency translation charge for UK exit) $7.21 - $7.96 FY23 Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) $11.30 - $12.05 ROE (1) 16% - 18% Net Cash from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations ~$2.4B Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) ~200M Capital Expenditures ~$3.0B Debt-to-Equity ~200% Second Quarter 2023 2Q23 GAAP EPS (includes ~$3.75 cumulative currency translation charge for UK exit) $(1.12) - $(0.87) 2Q23 Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) $2.80 - $3.05 ______________________________ (1) The non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Supplemental Company Information

First Quarter Net Earnings

(In millions, except EPS) Earnings Diluted EPS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings from continuing operations $ 140 176 $ 2.95 3.35 Discontinued operations (1 ) - (0.01 ) - Net earnings $ 139 176 $ 2.94 3.35

Business Description

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions company. Ryder's stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. The company's financial performance is reported in the following three, inter-related business segments:

Supply Chain Solutions - Ryder's SCS business segment optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on Ryder's leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day.

- Ryder's SCS business segment optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on Ryder's leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day. Dedicated Transportation Solutions - Ryder's DTS business segment combines the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capability with the safest and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation needs with their overall supply chain.

- Ryder's DTS business segment combines the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capability with the safest and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation needs with their overall supply chain. Fleet Management Solutions - Ryder's FMS business segment provides a broad range of services to help businesses of all sizes, across virtually every industry, deliver for their customers. From leasing, maintenance, and fueling, to rental and used vehicle sales, customers rely on Ryder's expertise to help them lower their costs, redirect capital to other parts of their business, and focus on what they do best - so they can grow.

For more information on Ryder System, Inc., visit investors.ryder.com and ryder.com.

Note: Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our forecast; expectations regarding market trends and economic environment; expectations regarding total and operating revenue, earnings per share, comparable earnings per share, adjusted ROE, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, debt-to-equity and free cash flow; impact of used vehicle sales and rental performance on earnings; expectations related to our strategic investments and initiatives, including our recent supply chain acquisitions and initiatives related to maintenance costs savings and improving returns; expected benefits in our contractual lease, dedicated and supply chain businesses; our ability to execute our balanced growth strategy; performance, including sales and revenue growth, in our product lines and segments; our expectations with respect to the effect of our actions to increase returns; our expectations relating to the exit of the UK business; our expectations with respect to the SCS asset impairment charge related to a customer bankruptcy; our ability to outperform prior cycles; our expectations regarding outsourcing trends in our supply chain and dedicated businesses, nearshoring, and e-commerce; our ability to support organic growth, make strategic investments and acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders; our ability to deliver strong but reduced earnings in 2023; and our ability to deliver increased shareholder value in a softer freight environment. Our forward-looking statements also include our estimates of the impact of our changes to residual value estimates on earnings and depreciation expense. The expected impact of the change in residual value estimates is based on our current assessment of the residual values and useful lives of revenue-earning equipment based on multi-year trends and our outlook for the expected near- and long-term used vehicle market. A variety of factors, many of which are outside of our control, could cause residual value estimates to differ from actual used vehicle sales pricing, such as changes in supply and demand of used vehicles; volatility in market conditions; changes in vehicle technology; competitor pricing; regulatory requirements; driver shortages; customer requirements and preferences; and changes in underlying assumption factors.

All of our forward-looking statements should be evaluated by considering the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include changes in general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and worldwide; ongoing supply chain and labor challenges and vehicle production constraints; the effect of geopolitical events; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including lower than expected contractual sales, decreases in commercial rental demand or utilization, poor acceptance of rental pricing, and declining market demand for or excess supply of used vehicles impacting current or estimated pricing and our anticipated proportion of retail versus wholesale sales; declining customer demand for our services; higher than expected maintenance costs; lower than expected benefits from our cost-savings initiatives; our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our business; lower than expected benefits from our sales, marketing and new product initiatives; setbacks in the economic market or in our ability to retain profitable customer accounts; impact of changing laws and regulations; difficulty in obtaining adequate profit margins for our services; inability to maintain current pricing levels due to soft economic conditions, business interruptions or expenditures due to labor disputes, severe weather or natural occurrences; competition from other service providers; changes in technology and new entrants; professional driver and technician shortages resulting in higher procurement costs and turnover rates; impact of worldwide semiconductor shortage; higher than expected bad debt reserves or write-offs; decrease in credit ratings; increased debt costs; adequacy of accounting estimates; higher than expected reserves and accruals particularly with respect to pension, taxes, insurance and revenue; impact of changes in our residual value estimates and accounting policies; unanticipated changes in fuel and alternative energy prices; unanticipated currency exchange rate fluctuations; increases in inflation or interest rates; our ability to manage our cost structure; and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The risks included here are not exhaustive. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Note: Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. Refer to Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations at the end of the tables following this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to the nearest GAAP measure and why management believes that presentation of each measure provides useful information to investors. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures as required by Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K can be found in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K filed as of the date of this release with the SEC, which are available at http://investors.ryder.com.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Lease & related maintenance and rental revenues $ 979 1,025 Services revenue 1,821 1,670 Fuel services revenue 152 159 Total revenues 2,952 2,854 Cost of lease & related maintenance and rental 674 699 Cost of services 1,607 1,450 Cost of fuel services 149 155 Selling, general and administrative expenses 363 342 Non-operating pension costs, net 10 3 Used vehicle sales, net (72 ) (113 ) Interest expense 65 52 Miscellaneous income, net (20 ) - Restructuring and other items, net (25 ) 14 2,751 2,602 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 201 252 Provision for income taxes 61 76 Earnings from continuing operations 140 176 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1 ) - Net earnings $ 139 176 Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted Continuing operations $ 2.95 3.35 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) - Net earnings $ 2.94 3.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 47.5 52.5 EPS from continuing operations $ 2.95 3.35 Non-operating pension costs, net 0.17 0.04 FMS U.K. exit (0.66 ) 0.02 Other, net (0.01 ) 0.08 Tax adjustments, net 0.36 0.10 Comparable EPS from continuing operations (1) $ 2.81 3.59 ------------ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS from continuing operations to comparable EPS from continuing operations is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In millions) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 253 267 Other current assets 2,007 1,933 Revenue earning equipment, net 8,253 8,190 Operating property and equipment, net 1,093 1,148 Other assets 2,937 2,857 $ 14,543 14,395 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities $ 2,081 1,967 Total debt (including current portion) 6,340 6,352 Other non-current liabilities (including deferred income taxes) 3,117 3,139 Shareholders' equity 3,005 2,937 $ 14,543 14,395

SELECTED KEY RATIOS AND METRICS March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Debt to equity 211% 216% Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Comparable EBITDA (1) $ 628 647 Effective interest rate (average cost of debt) 4.1% 3.1% Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 478 466 Free cash flow (1) 101 108 Capital expenditures paid 641 584 Gross capital expenditures 802 662 Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted ROE (2) 27% 25% ______________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP elements of this calculation reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures included in the Appendix Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. (2) The non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED (In millions) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Total Revenue: Fleet Management Solutions: ChoiceLease $ 776 764 2% Commercial rental 304 306 (1)% SelectCare and other 182 148 23% FMS Europe - 64 NM Fuel services revenue 241 247 (2)% Total Fleet Management Solutions 1,503 1,529 (2)% Supply Chain Solutions 1,201 1,089 10% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 454 425 7% Eliminations (206 ) (189 ) (9)% Total revenue $ 2,952 2,854 3% Operating Revenue: (1) Fleet Management Solutions $ 1,262 1,282 (2)% Supply Chain Solutions 879 738 19% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 322 296 9% Eliminations (117 ) (100 ) (17)% Operating revenue $ 2,346 2,216 6% Business Segment Earnings: (2) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes: Fleet Management Solutions $ 182 249 (27)% Supply Chain Solutions 17 43 (60)% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 29 20 45% Eliminations (25 ) (26 ) (4)% 203 286 (29)% Unallocated Central Support Services (15 ) (16 ) (6)% Intangible amortization expense (9 ) (10 ) (10)% Non-operating pension costs, net (10 ) (3 ) 233% Other items impacting comparability, net 32 (5 ) NM Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 201 252 (20)% Provision for income taxes 61 76 (20)% Earnings from continuing operations $ 140 176 (20)% ______________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP total revenue to operating revenue in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. (2) Beginning in Q1 2023, we redefined segment EBT to exclude intangible amortization expense, in addition to certain other items which were already excluded as described in our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. All prior year segment EBT financial metrics shown have been recast to exclude intangible amortization expense. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED (In millions) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Fleet Management Solutions FMS total revenue $ 1,503 1,529 (2)% Fuel services revenue (1) (241 ) (247 ) (2)% FMS operating revenue (2) $ 1,262 1,282 (2)% Segment earnings before income taxes (3) $ 182 249 (27)% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS total revenue 12.1% 16.3% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS operating revenue (2) 14.4% 19.4% Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Supply Chain Solutions SCS total revenue $ 1,201 1,089 10% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (322 ) (351 ) (8)% SCS operating revenue (2) $ 879 738 19% Segment earnings before income taxes (3) $ 17 43 (60)% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS total revenue 1.4% 3.9% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS operating revenue (2) 1.9% 5.8% Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Dedicated Transportation Solutions DTS total revenue $ 454 425 7% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (132 ) (129 ) 2% DTS operating revenue (2) $ 322 296 9% Segment earnings before income taxes (3) $ 29 20 45% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS total revenue 6.4% 4.7% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS operating revenue (2) 9.0% 6.8% ______________________________ (1) Includes intercompany fuel sales from FMS to SCS and DTS. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of (1) GAAP total revenue to operating revenue for each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) and (2) segment earnings before taxes (EBT) as % of segment total revenue to segment EBT as % of segment operating revenue for each business segment is set forth in this table. (3) Beginning in Q1 2023, we redefined segment EBT to exclude intangible amortization expense, in addition to certain other items which were already excluded as described in our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. All prior year segment EBT financial metrics shown have been recast to exclude intangible amortization expense. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS ENDED - UNAUDITED (In millions) Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Fleet Management Solutions FMS total revenue $ 6,301 5,873 7% Fuel services revenue (1) (1,108 ) (818 ) 35% FMS operating revenue (2) $ 5,193 5,055 3% Segment earnings before income taxes (3) $ 990 850 16% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS total revenue 15.7% 14.5% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS operating revenue (2) 19.1% 16.8% Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Supply Chain Solutions SCS total revenue $ 4,832 3,537 37% Subcontracted transportation and fuel $ (1,437 ) (1,091 ) 32% SCS operating revenue (2) $ 3,395 2,446 39% Segment earnings before income taxes (3) $ 194 132 47% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS total revenue 4.0% 3.7% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS operating revenue (2) 5.7% 5.4% Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change Dedicated Transportation Solutions DTS total revenue $ 1,815 1,562 16% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (550 ) (447 ) 23% DTS operating revenue (2) $ 1,265 1,115 13% Segment earnings before income taxes (3) $ 111 56 96% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS total revenue 6.1% 3.6% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS operating revenue (2) 8.8% 5.0% ______________________________ (1) Includes intercompany fuel sales from FMS to SCS and DTS. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of (1) GAAP total revenue to operating revenue for each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) and (2) segment earnings before taxes (EBT) as % of segment total revenue to segment EBT as % of segment operating revenue for each business segment is set forth in this table. (3) Beginning in Q1 2023, we redefined segment EBT to exclude intangible amortization expense, in addition to certain other items which were already excluded as described in our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. All prior year segment EBT financial metrics shown have been recast to exclude intangible amortization expense. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Our North America fleet of owned and leased revenue earning equipment and SelectCare vehicles, including vehicles under on-demand maintenance and used vehicles sold, is summarized as follows (number of units rounded to the nearest hundred): Three months ended March 31, 2023/2022 2023 2022 Three

Months ChoiceLease Average fleet count 135,300 133,800 1% End of period fleet count 136,600 133,900 2% Average active ChoiceLease vehicles (1) 128,700 128,900 -% Commercial rental Average fleet count 41,200 39,300 5% End of period fleet count 41,100 39,800 3% Rental utilization - power units (2) 75% 82% (700)bps Rental rate change - % (3) 3% 7% Customer vehicles under SelectCare contracts Average fleet count 54,100 53,700 1% End of period fleet count 52,600 54,500 (3)% Customer vehicles under SCS End of period fleet count (4) 13,500 11,600 16% DTS End of period fleet count (4) 11,400 11,700 (3)% Used vehicle sales (UVS) End of period fleet count 5,100 3,000 70% Used vehicles sold 5,100 3,600 42% UVS pricing change (5) Tractors (35)% 146% Trucks (16)% 109% ------------ (1) Active ChoiceLease vehicles are calculated as those units currently earning revenue and not classified as not yet earning or no longer earning units. (2) Rental utilization is calculated using the number of days units are rented divided by the number of days units available to rent based on the days in a calendar year (excluding trailers). (3) Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in average rental rate per day on power units using constant currency. (4) These vehicle counts are also included within the fleet counts for ChoiceLease, Commercial rental and SelectCare. (5) Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in average sales proceeds on used vehicle sales using constant currency.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED This press release and accompanying tables include "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, we provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the following non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release: Non-GAAP Financial Measure Comparable GAAP Measure Reconciliation in Section Entitled Operating Revenue Measures: Operating Revenue Total Revenue Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations FMS Operating Revenue FMS Total Revenue Business Segment Information - Unaudited SCS Operating Revenue SCS Total Revenue DTS Operating Revenue DTS Total Revenue Operating Revenue Growth Total Revenue Growth Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue FMS EBT as a % of FMS Total Revenue Business Segment Information - Unaudited SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue SCS EBT as a % of SCS Total Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Total Revenue Comparable Earnings Measures: Comparable Earnings Before Income Tax and

Comparable Tax Rate Earnings Before Income Tax and Effective Tax

Rate from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Reconciliations Comparable Earnings Earnings from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable EPS EPS from Continuing Operations Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Unaudited Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) Not Applicable. However, the non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the following reconciliations. Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Net Earnings Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Cash Flow Measures: Total Cash Generated and Free Cash Flow Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED Set forth in the table below is an overview of each non-GAAP financial measure and why management believes that presentation of each non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. See reconciliations for each of these measures following this table. Operating Revenue Measures: Operating Revenue FMS Operating Revenue SCS Operating Revenue DTS Operating Revenue Operating Revenue Growth FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue Operating revenue is defined as total revenue for Ryder or each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) excluding any (1) fuel and (2) subcontracted transportation. We believe operating revenue provides useful information to investors as we use it to evaluate the operating performance of our core businesses and as a measure of sales activity at the consolidated level for Ryder System, Inc., as well as for each of our business segments. We also use segment EBT as a percentage of segment operating revenue for each business segment for the same reason. Note: FMS EBT, SCS EBT and DTS EBT, our primary measures of segment performance, are not non-GAAP measures. Fuel: We exclude FMS, SCS and DTS fuel from the calculation of our operating revenue measures, as fuel is an ancillary service that we provide our customers. Fuel revenue is impacted by fluctuations in market fuel prices and the costs are largely a pass-through to our customers, resulting in minimal changes in our profitability during periods of steady market fuel prices. However, profitability may be positively or negatively impacted by rapid changes in market fuel prices during a short period of time, as customer pricing for fuel services is established based on current market fuel costs. Subcontracted transportation: We exclude subcontracted transportation from the calculation of our operating revenue measures, as these services are also typically a pass-through to our customers and, therefore, fluctuations result in minimal changes to our profitability. While our SCS and DTS business segments subcontract certain transportation services to third party providers, our FMS business segment does not engage in subcontracted transportation and, therefore, this item is not applicable to FMS. Comparable Earnings Measures: Comparable Earnings before Income Taxes (EBT) Comparable Earnings Comparable Earnings per Diluted Common Share (EPS) Comparable Tax Rate Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) Comparable EBT, Comparable Earnings and Comparable EPS are defined, respectively, as GAAP EBT, earnings and EPS, all from continuing operations, excluding (1) non-operating pension costs, net and (2) other items impacting comparability (as further described below). We believe these comparable earnings measures provide useful information to investors and allow for better year-over-year comparison of operating performance. Non-operating pension costs, net: Our comparable earnings measures exclude non-operating pension costs, net, which include the amortization of net actuarial loss and prior service cost, interest cost and expected return on plan assets components of pension and postretirement benefit costs, as well as any significant charges for settlements or curtailments if recognized. We exclude non-operating pension costs, net because we consider these to be impacted by financial market performance and outside the operational performance of our business. Other Items Impacting Comparability: Our comparable and adjusted earnings measures also exclude other significant items that are not representative of our business operations as detailed in the reconciliation table below. These other significant items vary from period to period and, in some periods, there may be no such significant items. Comparable Tax Rate is computed using the same methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the marginal tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustments are related. Adjusted ROE is defined as adjusted net earnings divided by adjusted average shareholders' equity and represents the rate of return on shareholders' investment. Other items impacting comparability described above are excluded, as applicable, from the calculation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted average shareholders' equity. We use adjusted ROE as an internal measure of how effectively we use the owned capital invested in our operations. Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Comparable EBITDA is defined as net earnings, first adjusted to exclude discontinued operations and the following items, all from continuing operations: (1) non-operating pension costs, net and (2) any other items that are not representative of our business operations (these items are the same items that are excluded from comparable earnings measures for the relevant periods as described immediately above) and then adjusted further for (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation, (4) used vehicle sales results and (5) amortization. We believe comparable EBITDA provides investors with useful information, as it is a standard measure commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to measure financial performance and our ability to service debt and meet our payment obligations. In addition, we believe that the inclusion of comparable EBITDA provides consistency in financial reporting and enables analysts and investors to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Other companies may calculate comparable EBITDA differently; therefore, our presentation of comparable EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Comparable EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings, earnings from continuing operations before income taxes or earnings from continuing operations determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. Cash Flow Measures: Total Cash Generated Free Cash Flow We consider total cash generated and free cash flow to be important measures of comparative operating performance, as our principal sources of operating liquidity are cash from operations and proceeds from the sale of revenue earning equipment. Total Cash Generated is defined as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities, (2) net cash provided by the sale of revenue earning equipment, (3) net cash provided by the sale of operating property and equipment and (4) other cash inflows from investing activities. We believe total cash generated is an important measure of total cash flows generated from our ongoing business activities. Free Cash Flow is defined as the net amount of cash generated from operating activities and investing activities (excluding acquisitions) from continuing operations. We calculate free cash flow as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities, (2) net cash provided by the sale of revenue earning equipment and operating property and equipment, and (3) other cash inflows from investing activities, less (4) purchases of property and revenue earning equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for debt service and for shareholders, after making capital investments required to support ongoing business operations. Our calculation of free cash flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions) OPERATING REVENUE RECONCILIATION Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 2,952 2,854 Subcontracted transportation and fuel (606 ) (638 ) Operating revenue (1) $ 2,346 2,216

TOTAL CASH GENERATED / FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 478 466 Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (2) 264 226 Total cash generated (1) 742 692 Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (2) (641 ) (584 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 101 108 ------------ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in cash flows from investing activities Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions) ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY RECONCILIATION Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 832 644 Other items impacting comparability (1) (121 ) (13 ) Income taxes (2) 339 228 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 1,050 859 Adjusted income taxes (3) (280 ) (215 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 770 644 Average shareholders' equity $ 2,887 2,532 Average adjustments to shareholders' equity (4) (15 ) (2 ) Adjusted average shareholders' equity $ 2,872 2,530 Adjusted return on equity (5) 27% 25% ------------ (1) Refer to the table below for a composition of other items impacting comparability, net for the 12-month trailing period. (2) Includes income taxes on discontinued operations. (3) Represents the provision for income taxes plus income taxes on other items impacting comparability. (4) Represents the impact of other items impacting comparability, net of tax, to equity for the respective periods. (5) Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted net earnings into Adjusted average shareholders' equity.

Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 2022 FMS U.K. exit $ (114 ) (28 ) Other, net (7 ) 10 ERP implementation costs 0 5 Other items impacting comparability $ (121 ) (13 ) ------------ Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions) COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES / COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION RECONCILIATION

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 139 176 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1 - Provision for income taxes 61 76 Earnings before income taxes from continuing operations 201 252 Non-operating pension costs, net 10 3 FMS U.K. exit (1) (31 ) 1 Other, net (1 ) 4 Comparable earnings before income taxes (2) 179 260 Interest expense 65 52 Depreciation 445 430 Used vehicle sales, net (70 ) (105 ) Amortization 9 10 Comparable EBITDA (2) $ 628 647 ------------ (1) Primarily includes net commercial claims proceeds in 2023. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of earnings before income taxes from continuing operations to comparable earnings before income taxes from continuing operations is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions) COMPARABLE EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Earnings from continuing operations $ 140 176 Non-operating pension costs, net 8 2 FMS U.K. exit (1) (31 ) 1 Other, net (1 ) 4 Tax adjustments, net (2) 17 5 Comparable earnings from continuing operations (3) $ 133 188 Tax rate on continuing operations 30.5% 30.2% Tax adjustments and income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (5.0)% (2.6)% Comparable tax rate on continuing operations (4) 25.5% 27.6% ------------ (1) Primarily includes commercial claims proceeds in 2023. (2) Adjustments include the global tax impacts related to the FMS U.K. exit in 2023 and 2022. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. (4) The comparable provision for income taxes is computed using the same methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the marginal tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustments are related. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH FORECAST RECONCILIATION Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change Total revenue $ 12,100 12,011 1% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (2,490 ) (2,731 ) (9)% Operating revenue (1) $ 9,610 9,280 4%

COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST RECONCILIATION Second Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 EPS from continuing operations $(1.12) - $(0.87) $7.21 - $7.96 Non-operating pension costs 0.17 0.66 CTA release from FMS U.K. exit 3.75 3.75 FMS U.K. exit - (0.32) Comparable EPS from continuing operations forecast (1) $2.80 - $3.05 $11.30 - $12.05

TOTAL CASH GENERATED / FREE CASH FLOW FORECAST RECONCILIATION 2023 Forecast Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 2,400 Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (2) 800 Total cash generated (1) 3,200 Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (2) (3,000 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 200 ------------ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in cash flows from investing activities.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions) ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY FORECAST RECONCILIATION 2023 Forecast Net earnings $ 325 Other items impacting comparability (1) 190 Income taxes (2) 195 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 710 Adjusted income taxes (3) (195 ) Adjusted net earnings for ROE (numerator) (4) [A] $ 515 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,040 Adjustment to equity (5) (10 ) Adjusted average total equity (denominator) (4) [B] $ 3,030 Adjusted return on equity (4) [A]/[B] 17 % ------------ (1) Forecasted other items impacting comparability includes FMS U.K. exit of $10 million and CTA release from the FMS U.K. exit of $180 million. (2) Includes income taxes on discontinued operations. (3) Represents the tax provision on adjusted earnings before income taxes. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average total equity set forth in this table. (5) Represents the impact to equity of items to arrive at adjusted earnings. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

