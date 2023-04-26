

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $466 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $703 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $3.13 billion from $2.92 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $466 Mln. vs. $703 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.04 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.12 -Revenue (Q1): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.



