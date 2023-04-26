Anzeige
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007
26.04.23
137,80 Euro
-8,80
-6,00 %
26.04.2023
IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (26 April 2023) - IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today were adopted.

Valerie Diele-Braun was appointed as member of the Management Board as of 1 October 2023. As of 1 January 2024, she will succeed Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD. More information on this management change was provided by press release of 15 March 2023, available here.

Shareholders furthermore adopted the financial statements for the year 2022 and approved the dividend proposal of EUR 2.37 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:

  • Friday 28 April 2023 - Ex-dividend date
  • Tuesday 2 May 2023 - Dividend record date
  • Thursday 4 May 2023 - Dividend payment date

Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as external auditor for the financial year 2024, after which an audit firm rotation will take place. Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was appointed as external auditor for a period of three years, covering the financial years 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The 2022 Remuneration Report received a strong positive advisory vote (with over 89% of voted casted in favor of the report).

More details of the Annual General Meeting, including the full voting results, are available at IMCD's corporate website here.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 26 April 2023, 14:30 p.m. CEST.

