Gianchere Project - GoFund and Georgia-Pacific

Access to clean water is a basic human need that many of us might take for granted. Each year, World Water Day on March 22 serves as an important reminder to come together to solve the water and sanitation crisis. GP PRO recently partnered with The GO Fund to help fulfill that need for a group of students in Africa. Watch the reaction of young girls at a school in western Kenya to clean running water in their shower and restroom facility and what the power of partnership can do.

