26.04.2023
Gianchere Project - GoFund and Georgia-Pacific

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific

Access to clean water is a basic human need that many of us might take for granted. Each year, World Water Day on March 22 serves as an important reminder to come together to solve the water and sanitation crisis. GP PRO recently partnered with The GO Fund to help fulfill that need for a group of students in Africa. Watch the reaction of young girls at a school in western Kenya to clean running water in their shower and restroom facility and what the power of partnership can do.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751343/Gianchere-Project--GoFund-and-Georgia-Pacific

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
