Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for May 2023 - July 2023: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-02 2023-05-04 2025-08-04 EUR 823 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-08 2023-05-10 2029-12-15 EUR 2411 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-15 2023-05-17 2027-07-13 EUR 1518 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-22 2023-05-24 2025-08-04 EUR 803 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-29 2023-06-05 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-05 2023-06-07 2027-07-13 EUR 1497 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-12 2023-06-14 2029-12-15 EUR 2376 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-19 2023-06-21 2025-08-04 EUR 775 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-26 2023-07-03 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-03 2023-07-05 2025-08-04 EUR 761 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-10 2023-07-12 2029-12-15 EUR 2348 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-17 2023-07-19 2027-07-13 EUR 1455 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-24 2023-07-31 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-31 2023-08-02 - EUR - New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.