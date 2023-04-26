

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) announced that the European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has provided a positive opinion on the company's application for orphan drug designation in the European Union for INO-3107. The European Commission will provide a final decision on the application within 30 days.



INO-3107 is the company's product candidate that may contribute to the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.



INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.



