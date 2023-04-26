911inform's VP of Public Safety Elected Northeast Regional Director of NENA

Mark Fletcher, ENP will serve on the organization's Board of Directors in support of the association's mission to improve 9-1-1 through standards development, training, thought leadership, outreach, and advocacy.

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / 911inform, the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and organizations, announces its Vice President of Public Safety, Mark Fletcher, ENP, has been elected the Northeast Regional Director of the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

Fletcher has over 40 years of experience in the public safety and telecommunications industries and he's known as one of the industry's top experts, keynote speakers, and thought leaders. He was the key author and proponent of Kari's Law, the legislation that ensures any 9-1-1 caller can reach a PSAP when dialing 9-1-1 from a multi-line telephone system. At 911inform, Fletcher plays a critical role in continually expanding and updating the 911inform platform, creating the first-ever, two-way data flow capability between enterprises and emergency personnel.

"Mark is central to the innovation we see everyday in this industry, as well as in the capabilities we offer our customers. He is always striving to create a safer world and is a steadfast advocate for emergency personnel," said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform. "We look forward to his continued success and leadership."

Prior to his election, Fletcher served four terms on the NENA Institute Board, the body charged with overseeing the Emergency Number Professional Certification Program. Fletch has also collaborated with the European Emergency Number Association and APCO International, where he has contributed to several domestic and international standards committees. He has been an active board member for the Kari Hunt Foundation, and the Denise Amber Lee Foundation, both 501c(3) public safety advocacy groups, the SCTC VP Education/Webinars, and the RapidSOS Technical Advisory Board since its inception.

"I want to thank all of the members who put their trust in me to lead the Northeast Region. I look forward to setting an example for innovation in the industry and expanding NENA's efforts to develop, promote, and improve standards-based 9-1-1 systems and resources," said Fletcher. "Thank you to my colleagues at 911inform for their support and daily effort to set the bar higher for NG911 across the US."

NENA represents the tens of thousands of hard-working 9-1-1 first-responders who assist individuals in crisis and play a vital role in almost every emergency nationwide. NENA ensures that 9-1-1 is prepared to meet the needs of anyone requesting emergency assistance by developing standards for 9-1-1 technology and operations; providing education, training, and certifications for 9-1-1 professionals; informing policymakers about issues facing 9-1-1; and educating the public about 9-1-1, its importance, and its proper use.

For more information, visit 911inform.com.

About 911inform

911inform is the only all-encompassing platform to help emergency response teams better manage communication and connected-building controls directly related to an emergency. 911inform provides full situational awareness and communication across multiple platforms. Enhance your safety solutions for today's ever-changing technology for NG911. For more information, visit www.911inform.com

For 911inform media inquiries:

Madeleine Bumstead

mbumstead@ampublicrelations.com

911inform Investor Relations:

Derek Gradwell

dgradwell@integcom.us

SOURCE: 911inform

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751187/911informs-VP-of-Public-Safety-Elected-Northeast-Regional-Director-of-NENA