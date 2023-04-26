Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Further to its press release dated April 14, 2023, European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "Hilo Mining Ltd." to "European Energy Metals Corp." The change of name is effective April 25, 2023.

Accordingly, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-name change basis at the opening of the market on May 1, 2023 under the new trading symbol "FIN".

Trading on a Post-Name Change Basis: May 1, 2023

Trading Symbol: FIN

NEW CUSIP: 298764101

NEW ISIN: CA2987641016

About European Energy Metals Corp.

The Company is a junior mining company focused on the electrification and global decarbonization process through the exploration and development of its portfolio of five lithium and rare-earth element projects in Finland covering over 2,300 square kilometres. The Company is also working on the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Jeremy Poirier

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-722-9842

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties; (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the with securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163710