Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Essity AB at XSTO (47/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Essity AB, LEI: 549300G8E6YUVJ1DA153 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ESSITY A SE0009922156 ESSITY B SE0009922164 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Essity AB on April 26, 2023 at 14.44 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15.10 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15.20 CEST, April 26, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB