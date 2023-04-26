Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
26.04.23
11:54 Uhr
26,810 Euro
-0,170
-0,63 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2023 | 15:10
57 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Essity AB at XSTO (47/23)

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:     Essity AB, LEI: 549300G8E6YUVJ1DA153              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   ESSITY A SE0009922156                     
         ESSITY B SE0009922164                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Essity AB on 
         April 26, 2023 at 14.44 CEST                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 15.10 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 15.20 CEST, April 26, 2023            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50          
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
