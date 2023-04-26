Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266
26.04.2023 | 15:12
NORECO: BlueNord ASA - New Tickers for Shares and Bonds

OSLO, Norway, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by BlueNord ASA (the "Company" or "BlueNord") on 25 April 2023 where the Company's name was resolved changed from Norwegian Energy Company ASA to BlueNord ASA. The name change has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw: "Foretaksregisteret").

Following the name change, the Company's tickers will change as follows:

Financial Instrument:

ISIN:

Old Ticker:

New Ticker:

Shares

NO0010379266

NOR

BNOR

Convertible bond 19/27

NO0010851520

NOR13

BNOR13

Bond 19/26

NO0010870900

NOR14

BNOR14

Convertible bond 22/27

NO0012780867

NOR15

BNOR15

The ticker changes will be effective as of 28 April 2023.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa--new-tickers-for-shares-and-bonds-301808258.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
