"The Third Team of Milan" is expanding in Europe and Africa, Intent on Becoming "the Hero" of the Soccer World

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) ("the Company"), an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. BREA's Executive Chairman, Dan McClory, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis, in a one-on-one session.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Brera Holdings is an Irish-based company and is focused on an expanding area, which we have pioneered, called social impact 'soccer', as we call it in the US, or social impact football around the rest of the world," shared McClory. "It involves a multi-club ownership model, meaning we have announced and will continue to announce acquisitions of other soccer teams beyond our home market in Italy," he said. "We are the first Italian soccer team to list on either Nasdaq or NYSE, which we did at the end of January of this year in a firm commitment underwritten IPO."

"We are looking to create value from a bottom-up approach," continued McClory. "This involves buying first division teams and in many cases rebranding them as Brera, and eventually having a holding company full of this multi-club ownership," he said, before elaborating on the significant opportunities this approach will create. "We have also launched a feeder system out of Africa with a new team in Mozambique that we established to create, develop, and onboard talent into Europe when appropriate."

"How popular is soccer worldwide?," asked Davis. "It is the most popular sport in the world," said McClory. "It is viewed globally more than any other sport in the world," he added. "Not only is it the most popular sport, but it enjoys fan followings that are quite impassioned."

"Could you elaborate on the multi-club ownership strategy?," asked Davis. "Multi-club ownership is really coming to the forefront with the arrival of significant amounts of private equity capital and high net worth investors," explained McClory. "It allows for the opportunity to create synergies between various clubs, whether it is the movement of players, co-branding opportunities, common sponsors, or coaching staff."

"What is Brera FC in Milan?," asked Davis. "We were actually established over 20 years ago in Italy," said McClory. "Brera plays and is known for having a "rainbow roster" - a team that is composed of immigrants, in some cases refugees, unemployed, and college students that come together to play in the highest-end area of Milan," explained McClory, before sharing the programs Brera Holdings has created using the social impact model, such as leagues in prisons and tournaments involving embracing immigrant communities in Italy. "In today's age of social impact and impact investing, this whole area has become an extremely hot topic, but Brera has had this in its DNA and character for more than two decades, thanks to our founder Alessandro Aleiotti."

"Could you tell me about your acquisition strategy?," asked Davis. "Having a Nasdaq listed company gives you a tremendous platform to execute an acquisition strategy," said McClory. "Of course, creating capital from the firm commitment IPO is key, which was about $7.5 million that we raised," he added. "However, having the Nasdaq shares to be able to use for acquisitions has created great interest."

To close the interview, McClory elaborated on the differences between multi-club ownership and traditional ownership. "The soccer industry needs a hero, and Brera is that hero," said McClory. "We are doing that from the ground-up and with a rainbow roster of players," he added. McClory also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to execute on expanding the social impact soccer industry.

