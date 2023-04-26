Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 26
[26.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,499,832.00
|USD
|0
|115,312,269.76
|6.9887
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|8,062,950.00
|EUR
|0
|54,872,935.85
|6.8056
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,528,151.00
|GBP
|0
|52,214,334.98
|9.4452
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,671,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,152,653.30
|9.0653
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|88,824,664.25
|116.1851